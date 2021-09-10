Connect with us

Lisa of Blackpink set video records, 50 million views in 12 hours

Neill Fronde

PHOTO: Lisa, the Thai member of Blackpink released a record-breaking debut video today. (via YouTube)

Lisa, the Thai native member of the K-Pop mega-group Blackpink just released her debut solo music video to record-breaking numbers. The track was released on YouTube hours ago, racking up 10 million views in just 2 hours, while continuing to be viewed in record numbers.

The singer hails from Buri Ram, and her debut single as a solo artist is called Lalisa, taken from her real name, Lalisa Manoban. The Lalisa video is the fastest growing video by a female K-pop artist of all time after breaking 30 million views in just five and a half hours.

After 9 hours, the view count had hit 42 million, and as of the start of this writing 11 hours after the debut single hit YouTube, the video has 48 million plays and climbing quickly.

The record was announced by pop artist tracking group the World Music Awards after 5 hours, declaring the record via Twitter.

Lisa is the third artist from Blackpink to release solo music and has gained extra attention in Thailand as a Thai national. She pays tribute to her roots by appearing in traditional ornate Thai clothing for a few scenes in the music video, which sees her go through many fast costume and location changes.

The K-pop group has had 4 of their music videos pass 1 billion YouTube views.

[FYI: In the time it took to write and publish this, the video was views 2 million times, hitting 50 million.]

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

