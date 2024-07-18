Thailand Video News | Six Vietnamese nationals found dead in Bangkok hotel in suspected murder-suicide linked to 10 million baht debt, Chinese influencer murder suspect arrested in Macau

In Thailand Video News, Jay and Alex share more details about the six Vietnamese nationals who were found dead in a Bangkok hotel, that are now suspected of being involved in a murder suicide linked to a 10 million baht debt. A suspect who allegedly murdered Chinese influencer Yan Ruimin has been arrested in Macau. A 64-year-old woman in Krabi Noi was also arrested for selling methamphetamines to support her grandchildren. A burglar in Udon Thani has broken into a house, stolen a TV and a fan, and then used drugs after sniffing the homeowner’s underwear. Scientists in Uttaradit whether pythons raised for their skins could also be an efficient alternative protein source. Nat Thaipun has won MasterChef Australia 2024 and received a $250,000 prize. The suicide of Malaysian TikTok user Rajeswary Appahu has prompted the government to consider criminalising cyberbullying. The Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) project is receiving environmental approval from the Northern Territory Government.

Six Vietnamese nationals, including two Americans, were found dead in a Bangkok hotel in a suspected murder-suicide linked to a 10 million baht debt. Police believe a Vietnamese-American woman, Sherine Chong, poisoned her friends with cyanide before committing suicide. The group, who invested in a failed hospital project in Japan, gathered in Thailand due to visa issues. No signs of struggle or robbery were found. Chong’s motive is suspected to be financial distress. A Vietnamese guide admitted to obtaining a suspicious substance for one of the deceased, further complicating the case. DNA results on the remains are expected on July 19.

A suspect in the alleged murder of Chinese influencer Yan Ruimin was arrested in Macau. Yan’s decomposed remains were found in Chachoengsao, Thailand, after she vanished on June 30. Yan, who had 15,300 followers on Xiaohongshu, last posted in Macau and planned to visit Phuket but never arrived. Her family received a 5 million baht ransom demand. CCTV footage showed her with a man, later identified as Ma Qingyan, who rented a car in Bangkok. Ma was caught in Macau attempting to pawn a fake luxury watch. DNA results on the remains are expected on July 19.

In Krabi Noi, Thailand, a 64-year-old woman named Haiya was arrested for selling methamphetamine to support her four grandchildren, aged 7 to 11, due to her daughter’s and son-in-law’s severe drug addiction. Police found 122 meth pills in her home. Haiya, driven by lack of employment, sold the pills for 30 to 40 baht each, earning 1,000 to 2,000 baht daily. Her 70-year-old husband is unable to work, leaving her as the sole provider. The local community faces widespread meth use, with many involved in drug trafficking. Authorities urge the children’s parents to seek addiction treatment and improve their care.

In Udon Thani, a burglar broke into a house, stealing a TV and a fan, then used drugs and sniffed the owner’s underwear. The house, overseen by a relative named Oi, was found ransacked with drug paraphernalia in the kitchen and underwear scattered in the bedroom. Police are actively searching for the suspect. In a related incident, a 36-year-old Cypriot man named Nicholas was arrested for repeatedly stalking and breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s condominium in Nakhon Pathom. He was detained in Bangkok following an arrest warrant for burglary and property damage.

In Uttaradit, Thailand, thousands of pythons are raised for their skins, but some scientists believe their meat could be an efficient alternative protein source. Pythons, which consume less food and reproduce quickly, offer a better feed-to-meat ratio than traditional livestock. Despite their potential, python meat has not gained international popularity. Emilio Malucchi, a python farmer, struggles to create a market for it, although he eats his own snakes. While python farming faces challenges, including strict processing standards and animal welfare concerns, researchers advocate for its potential in addressing global food insecurity and reducing the environmental impact of traditional meat.

Nat Thaipun won MasterChef Australia 2024, securing a $250,000 prize. Known for her risk-taking and unique culinary style, Nat impressed judges throughout the competition. Despite nerves in the grand finale, she excelled in a challenging dessert pressure test. Raised by Thai parents in Victoria, Nat’s cooking blends her cultural heritage. Her win includes opportunities to work with top chefs, including Jamie Oliver in London. Now working at Hugh Allen’s Vue de Monde, Nat continues to pursue her dream of becoming a chef, thriving under pressure and aiming to revolutionize kitchen environments.

The death of Malaysian TikTok user Rajeswary Appahu, who died by suicide after receiving online threats, has prompted the government to consider criminalising cyberbullying. Law Minister Azalina Othman Said announced plans to define and penalize cyberbullying under the Penal Code. Two individuals have already pled guilty to communication offenses related to the case. The government aims to increase accountability for internet service providers and grant enforcement officers new powers to protect online users. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will collaborate with police and conduct a nationwide anti-bullying campaign.

The Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) project, led by SunCable, has received key environmental approval from the Northern Territory Government. This project aims to transmit Australian solar power to Singapore via 4,300 km undersea cables. A massive solar farm in Northern Territory will generate up to 10 gigawatts of clean energy and supply power to Darwin through an 800-km transmission line. The project will eventually deliver up to 4 gigawatts of continuous green electricity to Singapore. While this approval is a major step, the project still faces challenges including land negotiations and securing financing, with the goal of starting electricity supply in the early 2030s.