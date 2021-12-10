Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Thailand Top Stories | 4th Omicron case, brutal BKK murder, recovery in 2023 | Dec 10

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry today said that a 41 year old Thai man who arrived from Congo via the “Test & Go” program is likely to be the fourth Omicron case. A man in Bangkok has been charged with the brutal murder of his mother in a food mall. The Thai government is poised to loosen restrictions even more now that the situation, generally, has begun to improve. Thailand’s economy could recover to pre-pandemic levels as soon as the first quarter of 2023.

