Thailand News Today | Tropical storm update, Thanathorn faces judgment | October 13

The Prime Minister’s announcement of a November 1st reopening has sparked mixed reactions from different sectors. Meanwhile, Phuket and Koh Samui said they’re easing entry restrictions for domestic arrivals, and authorities are warning, yet again, of another tropical storm.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on