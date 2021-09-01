Thailand News Today | Restrictions ease, interprovincial travel resumes | September 1

A head of a regional prosecutor’s office claims the now-ousted Nakhon Sawan district police superintendent intended to kill the drug suspect. Restrictions start easing in dark red zones from today, that includes Bangkok of course. Today’s easing of restrictions also heralds the re-start of interprovincial travel – both buses and flights. A coffee shop employee has sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by two men while he was at work.

