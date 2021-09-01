Connect with us

Thailand News Today | Restrictions ease, interprovincial travel resumes | September 1

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

A head of a regional prosecutor’s office claims the now-ousted Nakhon Sawan district police superintendent intended to kill the drug suspect. Restrictions start easing in dark red zones from today, that includes Bangkok of course. Today’s easing of restrictions also heralds the re-start of interprovincial travel – both buses and flights. A coffee shop employee has sustained serious injuries after he was attacked by two men while he was at work.

 

Recent comments:
image
Peter1407
2021-09-01 19:41
Hi, did someone today (01.09.21) forgot the upload of the news to FB again??
image
Andrew Reeve
2021-09-01 20:37
Hi Peter1407, what exactly are you referring to please, as over 20 news articles have appeared onto Facebook today. Wednesdays Covid update was published over 6 hours ago. Thank you Andrew
