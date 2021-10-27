Video
Thailand News Today | Dirty gloves probe, Bocelli & Lisa, ASEAN fallout | October 27
An investigation into the grotty dirty gloves and PPE affair, PM urges all ASEAN nations to follow in the footsteps of Thailand for a swift reopening, and Andrea Bocelli is in, but Lisa from Black Pink hasn’t yet been officially invited for new year’s concerts in Phuket. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is stressing that Southeast Asian nations follow Thailand’s lead in reopening borders to get tourism back up and running for the region. The CCSA spokesperson today said that Thai residents shouldn’t worry about the country’s imminent re-opening to select countries, or the latest Delta Plus variant.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Alcohol ban predicted to damage Thailand’s reopening, reputation
Woman who cut safety rope of workers offers feeble excuse
Thailand News Today | Dirty gloves probe, Bocelli & Lisa, ASEAN fallout | October 27
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Police seize Covid-19 antiviral drugs allegedly stolen by hospital manager
Student dies after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Foreign Ministry denies blocking Poland’s donation of vaccines
Travellers now exempt from quarantine advised to directly contact AQ hotels for refund
Legal proceedings expected this week for “Joe Ferrari” death in custody case
Wednesday Covid Update: 8,452 new cases; provincial totals
Police bust Bangkok pub serving alcohol, 61 arrested
Russell Crowe bids Bangkok goodbye after much-praised tweets
Thai government forms panel to probe the export of used medical gloves
Myanmar no-show a focus as ASEAN summit gets underway
Police arrest 3 vans in Korat with 1.82 tonnes of marijuana
Sedatives and painkillers, Thai new year – 3 million USD on 2 people | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 47
46 countries permitted to enter Thailand from November 1
Travellers after November 1 told to book quarantine hotels
46 countries permitted to travel to Thailand from November 1, and quarantine details
Government outlines 7 conditions of quarantine-free re-opening
Thailand reopening roundup: What happens November 1
US man arrested for bank fraud 1 day before statute of limitation
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
Thailand Pass website launching, accepted from November 2
Government outlines 3 entry schemes for international travellers from November
Tourism Minister proposes reopening entertainment venues November 1
Full details on the 3 ways to travel to Thailand from November 1
Court rules “Jo Ferrari” suspect died of deliberate suffocation
A 26 year old woman dies after getting first Sinovac vaccine shot
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Government under pressure to lift alcohol ban, allow nightlife to resume
- Thailand3 days ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs sings praises of Thailand Pass
- Business2 days ago
Foreign airlines give up 80% of their slots at Thailand’s airports amid uncertainty of next 5 months
- 360 Reviews9 hours ago
Top 5 Car Rental Companies In Thailand
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Thailand’s bars and beach parties remain strictly closed (cough)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai PM defends plan to spend 100 million baht on New Year’s Eve celebrities
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism calls for Russia and India to be added to safe list
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai government presents actor Russell Crowe with “thank you” gift basket
Recent comments: