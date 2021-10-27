Thailand News Today | Dirty gloves probe, Bocelli & Lisa, ASEAN fallout | October 27

An investigation into the grotty dirty gloves and PPE affair, PM urges all ASEAN nations to follow in the footsteps of Thailand for a swift reopening, and Andrea Bocelli is in, but Lisa from Black Pink hasn’t yet been officially invited for new year’s concerts in Phuket. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is stressing that Southeast Asian nations follow Thailand’s lead in reopening borders to get tourism back up and running for the region. The CCSA spokesperson today said that Thai residents shouldn’t worry about the country’s imminent re-opening to select countries, or the latest Delta Plus variant.

