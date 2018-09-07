Krabi ‘Saleng’ taxi drivers protest to be allowed to carry passengers

More than 100 Krabi Saleng-taxi (motorbike sidecar) drivers are protesting about the new law that does not allow Saleng-taxis to be used to carry tourist passengers.

More than 100 of Krabi Saleng-taxi drivers, led by Somkiet Sainui, the head of Ao Nang Saleng-taxi driver Association, massed at the Krabi Provincial City Hall yesterday. A letter of protest was passed on to the Krabi Governor Lt Col ML Kittibodee Prawit.

Khun Somkiet says, “We came here because we have been working as Saleng-taxi drivers for over a decade. Most of us are Krabi local people. We understand that the Saleng is an ‘illegal vehicle’ to use for taxi services but we have to do it to earn money for our daily lives.”

“We want the government to assist us to make our occupation legal. We want to do the right thing but if Saleng-taxis are not allowed to carry passengers, we don’t have any other job.”

“Tourists like to use the Saleng-taxi. There has been no bad accidents happening with our Saleng-taxis.”

Officials say the Saleng taxi is not allowed to be used for passengers since December 16 last year follow the Transportation Department’s new laws saying the Saleng is just a modified motorbike and therefore not suitable to carry passengers.