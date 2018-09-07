Krabi
Krabi ‘Saleng’ taxi drivers protest to be allowed to carry passengers
More than 100 Krabi Saleng-taxi (motorbike sidecar) drivers are protesting about the new law that does not allow Saleng-taxis to be used to carry tourist passengers.
More than 100 of Krabi Saleng-taxi drivers, led by Somkiet Sainui, the head of Ao Nang Saleng-taxi driver Association, massed at the Krabi Provincial City Hall yesterday. A letter of protest was passed on to the Krabi Governor Lt Col ML Kittibodee Prawit.
Khun Somkiet says, “We came here because we have been working as Saleng-taxi drivers for over a decade. Most of us are Krabi local people. We understand that the Saleng is an ‘illegal vehicle’ to use for taxi services but we have to do it to earn money for our daily lives.”
“We want the government to assist us to make our occupation legal. We want to do the right thing but if Saleng-taxis are not allowed to carry passengers, we don’t have any other job.”
“Tourists like to use the Saleng-taxi. There has been no bad accidents happening with our Saleng-taxis.”
Officials say the Saleng taxi is not allowed to be used for passengers since December 16 last year follow the Transportation Department’s new laws saying the Saleng is just a modified motorbike and therefore not suitable to carry passengers.
Two injured, three vehicles damaged in jealous chase – Krabi
The Krabi City Police were notified of the incident on Petkasem Road in Krabi City around midday. Police and emergency responders arrived to discover an overturned Suzuki SWIFT. Nearby they found a damaged Toyota Vios and Isuzu pickup. The pickup truck driver, 35 year old Tanongsak Sornsuk, was waiting at the scene.
Two injured people - the Suzuki driver, 27 year old Duangruetai Toojinda and her niece, had already been taken to Krabi Hospital. 20 year old Komsan, who was in the other car was not injured.
Mr Tanongsak told police that Ms Duangruetai is his wife. While he was driving, he passed another car and saw his wife with another man in the car. His wife didn’t stop and tried to speed away. Mr ...
Couple arrested with drugs hidden inside snack boxes in Krabi
A team of Krabi Police arrested 42 year old Kanya Bussaba from Krabi and 21 year old Chookiet Suprasit from Nakhon Si Thammarat. They were arrested at a palm plantation in Khao Panom.
The arrest came after police received a tip-off that drugs were being transferred from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Krabi. A temporary checkpoint was set up and it wasn't long before the pick-ups were spotted.
Suspects tried to escape into a palm plantation when they saw the checkpoint but failed to get away. Police found drugs inside snack boxes being carried in the vehicles.
Police seized 40,000 methamphetamine pills and 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine. They've both been charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.
They've admitted that the drugs were ordered from Bangkok and bein...
Autopsy results reveal German tourist died from drowning on Koh Phi Phi
The body of 50 year old Markus Steibach was found lying near a rock formation on the beach next to a sea gypsy graveyard in the Ban Laem Dong village.
Read the original report HERE.
Col Thongchai Wilaiprom of the Tourist Police says, “We have collected all the evidence relating to the case and Mr Steibach. We found medicine for the man and believe that there may have been personal problems he was struggling with.”
“The autopsy results from the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Surat Thani reveal that Mr Steibach died from drowning as his lungs were swollen.”
“His head was bruised. His neck and spinal cord weren't injured.”
...
