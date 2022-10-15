Thailand
Phone use must be hands-free while driving
A new regulation went into effect this week requiring the hands-free use of mobile phones while driving. The law is now being enforced in all of Thailand according to a deputy government spokesperson. They issued a warning yesterday to make drivers aware that holding a phone while driving is now illegal.
Section 43(9) of the Land Traffic Act of 1979 has a new clause that went into effect on October 7. It says drivers cannot use any communication device like a radio or telephone while driving unless it is equipped to be used hands-free. The law is intended to reduce road deaths and injuries caused by careless drivers using their phones while driving.
Drivers can use their mobile devices on speakerphone or if it is connected to a wireless device that allows them to talk without taking their hands off the wheel. That said, if dialling and other functions still require a motorist to physically touch the device, the law states that they must pull over before operating the phone.
The law also includes one more caveat that states that any technology to allow phones to be hands-free must not block the driver’s vision. So equipment must be mounted on the front of the car out of the way, according to the Bangkok Post.
The newly enacted law will be enforced for five years and then reviewed, taking public opinion into account. For now, though, those caught using their mobile phones without a hands-free set-up are subject to a fine from 400 to 1,000 baht.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
How to become a Monk in Thailand at iMONASTERY Chiangmai
Storm Sonca to hit today, if not already here
What are the pros and cons of studying in an international school in Thailand?
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
No more Mr Nice Guy – dazed Putin seeks to emulate US glory in Vietnam
No foul play in death of missing Russian man in Pha Ngan
Phone use must be hands-free while driving
From YouTube to packed stadiums | Thaiger Podcast Ep.8
The best places to retire in Thailand in 2022
Are you a digital nomad, or on the run?
What is ARI Coin , Ari new gen should to know
Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays
Bangkok levies heavy fines for those who litter in waterways
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People2 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides3 days ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Politics4 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
-
Business1 hour ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
World3 days ago
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
-
Thailand4 days ago
Israeli girl in stable condition after jellyfish causes cardiac arrest
Recent comments: