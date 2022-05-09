Dying in Thailand as a Foreigner Part 2: Your Questions Answered

What happens to the body after death? How much does it cost to prepare a will? Who should you leave your will with? Tim newton sits with Ben hart from Integrity Legal to answer all your questions in Part 2 of ‘Dying in Thailand as a Foreigner’. Follow Benjamin Hart and his youtube channel Integrity Legal Thailand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO6aDpt9xRwgueZvwIsBpWg

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.