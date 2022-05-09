Thailand
Durian valued at 120 billion baht will be shipped to China this year
Thailand will export durians to the vale of 120 billion baht to China this year, about a 10% increase, according to Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on. The Chinese government has set strict controls against fruit imports during their Covid-19 pandemic response. Thailand exported 875,100 tonnes of durian to China last year, valued at 109 billion baht.
Thailand’s durian have the largest market share in China, at around 40%. Durian from Chile came in second at 15% and Vietnamese durian at 6%. But the Thai durian is prized amongst Durian aficianados.
In China, the price of Thai durian has risen to 120-150 baht per kilogram, while other Thai fruits are also being shipped in larger quantities.
With increasing fuel prices, partly caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, global inflation and fuel shortages, the Thai government wants the private sector to help boost durian shipments via shipping and railway. To support farmers, the Thai government’s Fruit Board will continue to promote durian exports.
The target numbers will be 55% by sea, 40% by land, and 5% by railway.
Aside from China, durian from Thailand is popular in other countries. There is a 5.5% market share in Hong Kong, 0.24% in the US and 0.12% in South Korea. Durian continues to be an Asian favourite but hasn’t really caught on in the west. It’s famous for it’s texture and flavour but consumers have a love/hate relationship with the fruit’s smell.
Even with China’s zero-Covid policy, Thailand shipped 42% more durian to China in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021, according to adviser to the agriculture and cooperatives minister, Alongkorn Ponlaboot.
These cats aren’t fans!
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s Covid-19 alert decreases to Level 3
Thailand News Today | Nightlife venues submit a proposal to reopen on June 1
Lazada-gate update: Lazada banned from entering Royal Thai Army premises
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
PM Prayut wants Thailand’s monks to clean their act up
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Myanmar’s “Myancopharm” Covid-19 vaccine available for use
Durian valued at 120 billion baht will be shipped to China this year
Dying in Thailand as a Foreigner Part 2: Your Questions Answered
Malaysia watches more pornography than any other Asian country, study reveals
New Covid-19 variants of Omicron “are more infectious”
Pattaya to ‘officially’ reopen floating restaurants and water activities
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
Taliban impose head-to-toe coverings for women in Afghanistan
Monday Covid Update: 6,488 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Update | Police discuss closing times for Tourist Hotspots
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Phuket2 days ago
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- Krabi2 days ago
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
- Thailand3 days ago
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
- Bangkok3 days ago
Taxi driver transporting man high on drugs uses TikTok emergency signal to alert police
- Best of3 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Recent comments: