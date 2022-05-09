Durian valued at 120 billion baht will be shipped to China this year

Thailand will export durians to the vale of 120 billion baht to China this year, about a 10% increase, according to Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Chalermchai Sri-on. The Chinese government has set strict controls against fruit imports during their Covid-19 pandemic response. Thailand exported 875,100 tonnes of durian to China last year, valued at 109 billion baht.

Thailand’s durian have the largest market share in China, at around 40%. Durian from Chile came in second at 15% and Vietnamese durian at 6%. But the Thai durian is prized amongst Durian aficianados.

In China, the price of Thai durian has risen to 120-150 baht per kilogram, while other Thai fruits are also being shipped in larger quantities.

With increasing fuel prices, partly caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, global inflation and fuel shortages, the Thai government wants the private sector to help boost durian shipments via shipping and railway. To support farmers, the Thai government’s Fruit Board will continue to promote durian exports.

The target numbers will be 55% by sea, 40% by land, and 5% by railway.

Aside from China, durian from Thailand is popular in other countries. There is a 5.5% market share in Hong Kong, 0.24% in the US and 0.12% in South Korea. Durian continues to be an Asian favourite but hasn’t really caught on in the west. It’s famous for it’s texture and flavour but consumers have a love/hate relationship with the fruit’s smell.

Even with China’s zero-Covid policy, Thailand shipped 42% more durian to China in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021, according to adviser to the agriculture and cooperatives minister, Alongkorn Ponlaboot.

These cats aren’t fans!

SOURCE: Bangkok Post