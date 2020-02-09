PM to launch “Green City” intiative | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Environment

PM to launch “Green City” intiative

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

58 mins ago

 on

PM to launch "Green City" intiative
PHOTO: -Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives (MOAC) will officially launch the “Green City Initiative by MOAC” campaign at Siam Paragon Shopping Complex in downtown Bangkok today. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will preside over the official opening ceremony, which will include distribution of seedlings of six plants known to be effective in absorbing pollution. The goal is to tackle air pollution caused by high levels of PM 2.5 particles.

Those who registered online via www.green-city.online between February 4 and yesterday can collect up to five seedlings each to plant at their homes and help create green areas across Bangkok.

The campaign, jointly organized by the MOAC, the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and the private sector, will soon be introduced in various upcountry provinces with high levels of PM2.5 dust particles.

The six plants – Creeping Daisy, Regel Medallion, Spider Plant, Iris Lace Fern, Coat Buttons, and Creeping Fig – were chosen by the NRCT due to their ability to absorb pollution and dust through stomata, small pores in plant tissue that can be opened or closed to regulate gas exchange.

The MOAC says the plants should be grown outside houses and offices as well as in roadside planters and public parks to reduce dust and pollution. Farmers are encouraged to grow seedlings for sale.

SOURCE: Thailand Today

Bangkok

Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

21 hours ago

on

February 8, 2020

By

Court suspends Chao Phraya promenade project
PHOTO: An impression of the proposed river promenade - Chao Praya Roadway

A court has ruled that Bangkok City Hall’s project to build a promenade along both sides of the Chao Phraya River is illegal, and on Wednesday ordered a temporary suspension of works.

The Administrative Court ruled that the 14 billion baht project, which comprises two elevated walkways complete with a bicycle lane running for 57 kilometres along both sides of the river, does not qualify as a “river pier” in accordance with the Navigation Act.

Instead, the court ruled, the promenade falls under the Building Control Act, which requires City Hall to submit blueprints of the project and environmental impact studies before development work commences. Since this was not done, all work on the project is suspended until further orders from the court.

Activist group Friends of the River took the case to the court seeking to have the project scrapped, accusing City Hall of rushing the development without a study of its environmental and social impacts.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Environment

Drought disasters plague the nation

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

Drought disasters plague the nation
PHOTO: Thailand faces record droughts as disasters are declared across the Kingdom - Coconuts

Between October 17 and yesterday, drought disasters were declared in 116 districts across Thailand, legally obliging the government to provide assistance, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reports. The disasters were in 20 provinces – Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Chachoengsao.

Drought disasters plague the nation | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Phuket’s Bang Neow Dam in November 2019 – The Thaiger

The DDPM’s command centre has instructed every province to use all possible means to prevent and respond to severe drought, including water survey and water-consumption management.

SOURCE: The Nation

 

Environment

New bikes must meet Euro 4 emissions standards

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 days ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

New bikes must meet Euro 4 emissions standards
PHOTO: From March 29, all new motorbikes sold in Thailand must meet Euro 4 emissions standards - BikeSocial

A new government policy, which will take effect on March 29, requires all new motorbikes sold in Thailand to meet Euro 4 emissions standards. Officials of the Thai Industrial Standards Institute met yesterday with representatives of more than 40 motorbike manufacturers, including Honda and Yamaha, informing them of the requirements.

The measure is intended to help tackle Thailand’s PM2.5 dust and pollution problem, but Euro 4 also requires a 50% reduction of carbon monoxide emissions, from the Euro 3 standards currently in use. It was announced by the Industry Ministry in January last year with the goal of reducing pollution from motorcycle exhaust by half.

All producers were instructed to follow the new policy or face penalties. In case of a violation, the manufacturer and importer will either be jailed for a period not more than two years, a fine not exceeding 2 million baht, or both, while the distributor may be imprisoned for a maximum of 6 months, or receive a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

SOURCE: The Nation

