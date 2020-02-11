Jordanian man arrested for charging “protection money” | The Thaiger

Crime
Jordanian man arrested for charging “protection money”
Immigration Police have arrested a Jordanian man in Bangkok for extortion, according to local media. 24 year old “Ali” collected protection money from other Jordanians and Middle Eastern foreigners staying illegally in Thailand, claiming to have government connections and “friends in high places.” Foreigners working or staying illegally paid him in the belief that they were protected.
The suspect was arrested and deported to Jordan in September 2019 for overstaying his visa. Using a new passport he tried to enter the country again by land at the Sadao border in Songkhla province, but was denied entry because his name appeared on a blacklist. Nevertheless, he managed to smuggle himself in and traveled to Bangkok, mainly hanging out in tourist locations. He continued making easy money before being arrested again. Investigation has revealed that Ali has other connections to several illegal businesses in the city.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Thai Marine chief visits Phuket, bans boat captains, two Russian children dead
The Thai Marine Department Chief visited Phuket yesterday afternoon for a full briefing following yesterday morning’s tragic speedboat crash that killed two Russian children, a 6 and 12 year old, and injuring up to 20 passengers around 7.50am.
The incident happened in the entrance channel off Phang Nga Bay as one boat was turning to dock at Royal Phuket Marina and the other vessel was speeding along the channel with passengers from Boat Lagoon, on the east coast of the island. The published speed limit in the channel is 5 knots.
One injured passenger is still receiving medical treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Samkong.
The two boats involved were the “Payan 5”, operated by Seastar Andaman, with offices in Thalang, and the “ALP 3”, owned by Andaman Leisure Phuket, based at Boat Lagoon.
Read the full Thaiger report about the incident HERE.
Marine Chief Witthaya Yamuang inspected the site of the collision and visited the two nearby marinas, speaking to investigating police.
Speaking to the media he noted that one of the tour boats was travelling too fast.
““We believe that one of them was driving too fast. I am very sorry for the two deaths and those injured. The boats have been seized as evidence. The boats’ captains have been banned from driving any boats for two years.”
In a damning condemnation of the lack of local marine procedures and inspection processes, Chief Witthaya noted that the driver education was not up to standard.
“I have ordered Phuket Marine officers to set up training for boat captains, as we found that some of them may not know how to drive properly in different areas and not know the proper safety procedures.”
He also alerted passengers and tourists to report any unsafe boats, procedures, boat drivers, crews or piers.
“If you see any unsafe boat, unsafe pier, dangerous boat driver, please inform the Marine Department hotline 1199.”
Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, who escorted the Thai marine chief, passed on his condolences on behalf of the Phuket provincial government.
“I am deeply sorry for those who passed away and had injuries from the two boat crash.”
According to a report in The Phuket News, the tour provider has insurance coverage with Southeast Insurance of up to 500,000 baht per death and up to 500,000 baht for medical expenses.
Crime
UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
“…both boat drivers have been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.”
Two Russian children have died and some 22 people were injured following a high-speed speedboat collision off Phuket’s east coast just before 8am this morning. The incident occurred in the channel linking Phuket’s two main east coast marinas with the Phang Nga Bay on the east side of the island at about 7.50am. One of the speedboats was travelling fast along the channel, heading out towards the Bay, when it collided with the other vessel at high speed.
There was a total of 29 passengers and crew travelling on the two tour speed boats. The crews on the two boats were not harmed in the incident. Phuket marine police speculate the incident was caused by reckless driving.
According to initial police reports, a tour boat, the “Payan 5”, operated by Seastar Andaman, with headquarters in Thalang, was heading into the channel from Rassada (Phuket Town) to pick up tourists at Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew. When the vessel was just turning to berth at the marina, it was struck, at speed, by another vessel, “ALP”, owned by Andaman Leisure Phuket, based at Boat Lagoon Marina, Koh Kaew.
The Andaman Leisure Phuket speedboat, loaded with passengers for a day trip, was heading out into Phang Nga Bay from Boat Lagoon.
Major Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed around midday that both boat drivers have been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.
22 injured passengers were attended to at the scene before being rushed to hospitals around Phuket – four to Mission Hospital Phuket, 11 to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, six to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj and one Russian national was sent to Vachira Hospital. The two dead children were a 6 year old girl and a 12 year old boy.
Video footage (below) from the scene showed rescue workers performing CPR on two young Russian children in the boatyard of the Royal Phuket Marina, adjacent to the channel where the incident happened (video below).
Vladimir Pronin, of the Russian embassy in Thailand confirmed the collision of the two speedboats.
“Two speedboats have collided. There was only the Thai crew on board of one of them, while there were 39 Russian tourists on board of the second one. Over 20 Russians have sustained injuries of various degrees of severity.”
Mr Pronin also confirmed that as many as 21 Russians and 3 Thai nationals were taken to hospital, with several still in critical condition. 5 Russians are now reported to have been discharged from their hospitals.
Photos from the scene show the damage resulting from the collisions, indicating the high speed impact. The dramatic video also show emergency responders working with the many people wounded in the incident, including a child.
Police officers told reporters at the scene that a full investigation had begun and once investigators had fully examined both vessels, the crime scene and interviewed witnesses, they would to the hospitals to speak to the survivors from the collision.
The incident happened a year and a day after 12 Chinese tourists were injured in a similar incident in Phuket, and 18 months after 47 Chinese tourists died when a tourist boat sank off the southern coast of the island (Thailand’s worst maritime disaster). Another boat sank on the same day but all passengers and crew were recovered.
This is a developing story: The Thaiger will provide updates as details emerge.
SOURCE: The Phuket News | Social media reports | ที่นี่ภูเก็ต
WARNING: The following video contains content that may be distressing to some viewers.
เกิดเหตุเรือสปีดโบ๊ทชนกันกลางร่องน้ำ ส่งผลให้นทท.ได้รับบาดเจ็บ 21 คน เสียชีวิต 2 คนเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 08.15 น.วันที่ 10 ก.พ.63 เจ้าหน้าที่ศูนย์นเรนทรอันดามัน ได้รับแจ้ง เหตุเรือสปีดโบ๊ทชนกัน มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บหลายคน เหตุเกิดบริเวณร่องน้ำใกล้ท่าเทียบเรือรอยัลมารีน่า ต.เกาะแก้ว อ.เมืองภูเก็ต หลังรับแจ้งจึงประสาน เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจสภ.เมืองภูเก็ต เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยกู้ชีพมูลนิธิกุศลธรรมภูเก็ต เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยแพทย์ฉุกเฉินรพ.วชิระภูเก็ต และรพ.มิชชั่นภูเก็ต ร่วมตรวจสอบและให้การช่วยเหลือ ทั้งนี้หลังเกิดเหตุ เรือสปีดโบ๊ทได้ช่วยลำเลียงผู้บาดเจ็บมาขึ้นที่ท่าเทียบเรือรอยัลมารีน่า รวมผู้บาดเจ็บซึ่งส่วนใหญ่เป็นนทท.ชาวรัสเซียจำนวน 23 คน ในนี้มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บสาหัส 2 คน อยู่ในอาการหมดสติ ไม่มีชีพจร เจ้าหน้าที่ได้ทำการปั๊มหัวใจก่อนนำส่ง รพ.กรุงเทพภูเก็ต 12 คน (ชาย 9 หญิง 3) ส่งรพ.วชิระภูเก็ต 1 คน รพ.สิริโรจน์ 6 คน และ รพ.มิชชั่นภูเก็ต 4 คน ซึ่งในจำนวน 4 คน ที่นำส่งรพ.มิชชั่นภูเก็ต มี 2 คนได้เสียชีวิต เป็นเด็กชายชาวรัสเซีย อายุ 6 ขวบ และ 12 ขวบ ขณะเดียวกัน พ.ต.ท.ธาดา โสดารักษ์ สารวัตร(สอบสวน)สภ.เมืองภูเก็ต พร้อมด้วยหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้ง เจ้าท่าภูมิภาคที่ 5 เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจท่องเที่ยว ได้ลงพื้นที่ตรวจสอบ เบื้องต้นพบเรือสปีดโบ๊ทลำเกิดเหตุ 2 ลำ ชื่อเรือ ปาหนัน 5 ของบริษัท ซีสตาร์อันดามัน สภาพพังเสียหายที่กาบขวาด้านหัวเรือ และเรือคู่กรณีอีกลำชื่อ ปาหนัน 9 ของบริษัท Andaman Leisure Phuket (ALP)บริเวณหัวเรือมีร่องรอยเสียหายเล็กน้อย เจ้าหน้าที่จึงเก็บภาพเป็นหลักฐาน ก่อนเดินทางไปสอบปากคำคนขับและพนักงานบนเรือ จาการสอบสวนเบื้องต้นทราบว่า ก่อนเกิดเหตุ เรือสปีดโบ๊ทของบริษัท ซีสตาร์อันดามัน ซึ่งเดินทางมาจากแหลมหงา ตำบลรัษฎา อำเภอเมือง ภูเก็ต เพื่อมารับนักท่องเที่ยวที่ท่าเทียบเรือรอยัลภูเก็ตมารีน่า เมื่อมาถึงที่เกิดเหตุได้ขับเรือเลี้ยวซ้ายเข้ามาบริเวณร่องน้ำตัดหน้าเรือของบริษัท ALP เป็นเหตุให้เรือของบริษัท ALP ซึ่งบรรทุกนักท่องเที่ยวเต็มลำขณะออกจากท่าเทียบเรือ พุ่งชนเรือของบริษัท ซีสตาร์อันดามัน เข้าอย่างจัง เป็นเหตุให้มีผู้บาดเจ็บและเสียชีวิตดังกล่าว ซึ่งเจ้าหน้าที่จะทำการสอบสวนผู้เกี่ยวข้องเพื่อหาสาเหตุที่แท้จริงต่อไป
Posted by ที่นี่ภูเก็ต on Sunday, February 9, 2020
Crime
Mother beaten to death by meth crazed son
A mother in the western province of Kanchana Buri was beaten to death by her own son who was deranged under the influence of crystal methamphetmine, or “ya ice.” 54 year old Sopee Punsombat was found murdered at her home on Saturday night
Police and a doctor were called to the home about half past midnight. When they entered the home, they found Sopee lying dead in a pool of blood in her bedroom. She had sustained serious head wounds, including a deep cut to the forehead, according to local media.
Area residents told police Sopee lived in the house with her son, 36 year old Anake Klueabsuwan. Neighbours say he is addicted to crystal meth and often beat his mother.
At about 10:30pm on Saturday, they heard loud noises of violence inside the house and Sopee screaming for help, so they called the police.
When police arrived, Anake, who appeared berserk on crystal meth, ran out of the house and tried to escape in a car. He was caught by police and neighbours.
Investigators believe the man knocked his mother’s head on the edge of the bed, causing her death. He faces charges of manslaughter and using a controlled substance. Police also questioned him on where he obtained his crystal meth.
Methamphetamine has become a pressing problem for Thailand. Crystal meth in particular has become a major scourge, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board. In the past three years Thailand has seen widespread and growing abuse of meth pills and crystal meth.
