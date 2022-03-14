Connect with us

Ukraine

UKRAINE UPDATES: Peace talks hopeful; Russia entreats China; Kherson residents protest; Lviv base attacked; US reporter killed

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Ukrainian mourners sing (presumably the national anthem) over a mass grave. Credit: France 24 | YouTube

As the Russian invasion enters its 19th day, here’s the latest headlines from the conflict in Ukraine…

• Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors are holding a fourth round of peace talks, after Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said weekend negotiations were “constructive,” signaling hopes of diplomatic progress… “Russia is already beginning to talk constructively. I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days.”

• Russia has asked China for military help — including drones — and aid in evading sanctions, US officials say. China’s embassy in Washington says it’s not aware of the request testing its recent “no limits” alliance, while the US warns of consequences. The US plans to told talks with China on Monday to address its concerns. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN… “We also are watching closely to see the extent to which China actually does provide any form of support, material support or economic support, to Russia. It is a concern of ours. And we have communicated to Beijing that we will not stand by and allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses from the economic sanctions.”

• President Volodomyr Zelensky continued his plea for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a day after devastating missile attack kills dozens.

• Ukraine says 140,000 civilians have been evacuated from some front line locations, but not the surrounded city of Mariupol, where civilians have been unable to escape and are struggling with lack of electricity, food and water. Humanitarian aid has been unable to enter the city.

• In the Ukrainian occupied town of Kherson, hundreds of demonstrators have protested against a suspected Russian plan to turn the southern city into a breakaway republic. In recent days, at least one Kherson regional council official has warned that occupation forces are laying the groundwork for the “Kherson People’s Republic,” similar to the two so-called republics Russia recently recognised in the Donetsk region.

• In southern Ukraine, Russia’s navy controlling the Black Sea coast, cutting off Ukraine from maritime trade, the UK claims. Meanwhile, Russian forces are trying to “envelope” Ukrainian forces in the east, but have faced “staunch resistance,” according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence.

• Russian missile attacks continued to strike critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Sunday, including residential areas. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities continue their efforts to open evacuation routes for civilians in war zone areas.

• Russian airstrikes have also targeted a large military base in Lviv in western Ukraine, near the Polish border. The strike has killed 35 people and wounded more than 130 others. The strike comes as NATO nations have pledged to send military supplied to Ukrainian forces and Russia warning that such military convoys could become targets. The UK has condemned the strike as a significant escalation on Russia’s part. NATO forces often used the base for training, according to reports.

• American journalist Brent Renaud was killed by Russian forces in the city of Irpin outside Kyiv. Renaud, 50, is the first foreign reporter to die in the conflict. Ukrainian police said. Local police confirmed the death in a Facebook post, including a photo of his body, an American passport and his New York Times press badge. Commander of the Kyiv regional police Andriy Nebitov wrote that Russian forces shot Renaud, saying… “The occupants cynically kill even journalists of international media, who’ve been trying to tell the truth about atrocities of Russian military in Ukraine. Of course, journalism carries risks, but the US citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life for an attempt to shed light on how underhand, cruel, and merciless the aggressor is.”

UKRAINE UPDATES: Peace talks hopeful; Russia entreats China; Kherson residents protest; Lviv base attacked; US reporter killed | News by Thaiger UKRAINE UPDATES: Peace talks hopeful; Russia entreats China; Kherson residents protest; Lviv base attacked; US reporter killed | News by Thaiger UKRAINE UPDATES: Peace talks hopeful; Russia entreats China; Kherson residents protest; Lviv base attacked; US reporter killed | News by Thaiger
PHOTOS (Top to bottom): A row of abandoned cars on the highway; an Orthodox priest splashes holy water on Ukrainian troops; Ukrainian women raise their hands outside. Credit: France24 | YouTube
SOURCES: BBC | CNN | DW | France24

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Raugh
    2022-03-14 15:12
    We will all have to become Falang Massage Therapists 😄 for our Thai Overlords 😆 The pay won't be great but at least we will be loved 😄
    image
    Bifrost
    2022-03-14 15:29
    China is one pice of the same criminal as 90% of all russians brainwashed - if they support Russia we need to stand up and block all import from china. . they dont like that-- Russian state TV tell russians…
    image
    Convert54
    2022-03-14 15:32
    3 hours ago, stuhan said: If Putin is not stopped there will soon be only one outcome to his madness, he will not listen or stop so the inevitable will happen sooner or later ,and that will be the finish…
    image
    Shark
    2022-03-14 15:48
    16 minutes ago, Bifrost said: China is one pice of the same criminal as 90% of all russians brainwashed - if they support Russia we need to stand up and block all import from china. . they dont like that-- …
    image
    stuhan
    2022-03-14 16:38
    1 hour ago, Convert54 said: Problem is "Nobody knows where the wind will blow "! If the scale of conflict takes out Europe, Russia and the US the rest of the world will likely dies a slow but sure same…
    Thaiger

    If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand9 mins ago

      Top 5 must-visit cafes in Hua Hin 2022
      Thailand28 mins ago

      Swimming pools built for monkeys in Lop Buri to prevent aggression from heat
      Crime1 hour ago

      Officers search forest for ranger who allegedly shot and killed ex-wife’s son
      Sponsored8 hours ago

      Transfer money from Thailand to banks overseas fast with DeeMoney
      image
      Crime1 hour ago

      Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
      Thailand2 hours ago

      UPDATE: Bus driver in fatal accident tests positive for methamphetamine
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

      Monday Covid Update: 22,130 new cases; provincial totals
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Ukraine3 hours ago

      UKRAINE UPDATES: Peace talks hopeful; Russia entreats China; Kherson residents protest; Lviv base attacked; US reporter killed
      Songkran4 hours ago

      Health Ministry says to keep traditional Songkran activities dry
      Video4 hours ago

      Asia News Today | China locks down 17 million, earthquake in Indonesia
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

      Deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic much higher than reported figures, study shows
      Thailand5 hours ago

      8 passengers killed, 20 injured after bus headed to Bangkok crashes into bridge pillar
      Thailand6 hours ago

      Thai Armed Forces warn that Russia will sanction APEC trade bloc if war continues
      Property7 hours ago

      Thai steel producers brace for higher production costs, slower market
      South7 hours ago

      Tourism officials in South encouraged by opening of Yala’s Betong Airport
      Thailand7 hours ago

      Pattaya opens hotline to support stranded Ukrainian and Russian tourists
      Thailand6 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending