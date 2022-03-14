Health Ministry says to keep traditional Songkran activities dry

Thai officials have yet to set regulations on the massive water celebrations for Songkran, the Thai New Year, but the Public Health Ministry is recommending dry activities for the traditional ceremonies. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the ministry is advising that Thais avoid the traditional act known as “rod nam dam hua,” where water is poured on the hands of relatives, mainly the elderly, as a blessing.

Instead of the water ritual, Thais are being asked to bow, while maintaining a safe social distance. Those travelling home during the holiday, which runs from April 13 to 17, are urged not to partake in the rod nam dam hua ceremony as they could transmit the virus to the elderly, who are at risk of a severe infection.

So far, Songkran celebrations are planned to go ahead this year, but restrictions, like if massive water fights will be allowed and to what extent, will be discussed on Friday at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration general meeting. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly given the green light for interprovincial travel during the holiday.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post