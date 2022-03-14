Connect with us

Songkran

Health Ministry says to keep traditional Songkran activities dry

Stock photo via piqsels

Thai officials have yet to set regulations on the massive water celebrations for Songkran, the Thai New Year, but the Public Health Ministry is recommending dry activities for the traditional ceremonies. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the ministry is advising that Thais avoid the traditional act known as “rod nam dam hua,” where water is poured on the hands of relatives, mainly the elderly, as a blessing.

Instead of the water ritual, Thais are being asked to bow, while maintaining a safe social distance. Those travelling home during the holiday, which runs from April 13 to 17, are urged not to partake in the rod nam dam hua ceremony as they could transmit the virus to the elderly, who are at risk of a severe infection.

So far, Songkran celebrations are planned to go ahead this year, but restrictions, like if massive water fights will be allowed and to what extent, will be discussed on Friday at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration general meeting. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly given the green light for interprovincial travel during the holiday.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-03-14 16:03
    2 hours ago, Thaiger said: Instead of the water ritual, Thais are being asked to bow, while maintaining a safe social distance. Ridiculous. It will hardly make any difference since people will be spending the holiday tightly together during meals…
    image
    Transam
    2022-03-14 16:06
    Just now, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Ridiculous. It will hardly make any difference since people will be spending the holiday tightly together during meals etc. No its not, I will have a clean car, no powder, no stuff that eats the paint,…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-03-14 16:08
    If they want to spoil everything as are almost doing, to make it completely dry they will need to ban alcohol. These people are plain idiots as either ban all or nothing. You would think they suggest a little water…
    image
    Prosaap
    2022-03-14 16:14
    And after there is a pike in covid and they will find a way to blame it on the tourist
    image
    Cabra
    2022-03-14 17:20
    Not really traditional if there is no water. Just saying.
