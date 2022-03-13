Ukraine president vows to defend Kyiv “relentlessly”

Even though Russian forces have killed at least 579 Ukrainian civilians in its now 18-day long invasion, Ukraine isn’t going down without a fight. The country’s president vowed “relentless defense” in the capital city of Kyiv last night, despite Russian troops advancing so far that there are fears of Kyiv becoming encircled “imminently”.

AFP journalists say Russians are meeting resistance from Ukrainian troops. Ukrainian soldiers said they believe the Russians have overestimated their troops and equipment, and underestimated those of the Ukrainian military.

“They have to camp in villages in temperatures of nearly minus 10 Celsius at night. They lack provisions and have to raid houses”.

A French military source said Russian troops targeted Ukrainian civilians “Since they cannot bring down the Ukrainian army…”. The Ukrainian military has received aid from Western allies, and one Ukrainian soldier showed off his British anti-tank missile system and the remains of a Russian vehicle it destroyed.

Even Ukrainian civillians haven’t been completely deterred from protesting. 2,000 people also protested on Friday over Russian troops kidnapping a mayor.

The Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address last night that Russia cannot defeat the Ukraine.

“They do not have such strength. They do not have such spirit. They are holding only on violence. Only on terror. Only on weapons, which they have a lot”.



SOURCE: Bangkok Post