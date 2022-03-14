Monday Covid Update: 22,130 new cases; provincial totals

69 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 23,778 with 2,080 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 22,130 new Covid-19 cases and 23,508 recoveries. There are now 225,889 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 69 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,206,955 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 983,520 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 126,158,379 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 28,868 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 5,984 received their second dose, and 36,303 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,117

Bangkok – 3,060

Samut Prakan – 935

Ubon Ratchathani – 265

Phuket – 443

Khon Kaen – 234

Chiang Mai – 311

Nonthaburi – 757

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,268

Rayong – 442

Udon Thani – 243

Buriram – 397

Surat Thani – 234

Maha Sarakham – 124

Nakhon Ratchasima – 414

Pathum Thani – 588

Samut Sakhon – 666

Songkla – 471

Pattalung – 210

Chachoengsao – 416

Sisaket – 121

Kalasin – 171

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 213

Roi Et – 340

Surin – 301

Nakhon Sawan – 182

Prachin Buri – 241

Nakhon Pathom – 573

Lampang – 90

Pitsanuloak – 132

Saraburi – 245

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 609

Trang – 161

Phang Nga – 92

Chaiyaphum – 96

Tak – 174

Lop Buri – 166

Petchabun – 121

Krabi – 166

Kanchanaburi – 277

Ratchaburi – 540

Chanthaburi – 264

Sakon Nakhon – 184

Nong Kai – 154

Trat – 67

Yasothon – 112

Nan – 20

Srakaew – 134

Chumporn – 166

Payao – 45

Nakhon Panom – 76

Mukdaharn – 30

Chiang Rai – 25

Phetchburi – 197

Pattani – 381

Suphan Buri – 269

Kamphaeng Phet – 148

Nakhon Nayok – 19

Satun – 188

Bueng Karn – 89

Amnat Charoen – 60

Yala – 209

Uthai Thani – 92

Mae Hong Son – 24

Loei – 134

Nong Bua Lumphu – 97

Chainat – 12

Pichit – 39

Phrae – 53

Uttaradit – 43

Sukhothai – 112

Narathiwas – 157

Samut Songkhram – 350

Ranong – 188

Lamphun – 6

Ang Thong – 171

Singburi – 113