Tourism
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
The CCSA has announced that starting April 1, travellers arriving in Thailand from abroad won’t have to take pre-arrival Covid-19 tests (before they travel to Thailand). The scrapping of pre-arrival tests will also apply to Hat Yai airport, in addition to the current Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Krabi, Samui, Chiang Mai and U-tapao airports. A CCSA spokesman said the CCSA hopes to expand it to all airports, depending on their readiness.
Visitors must still take RT-PCR tests once they arrive in Thailand. Under the Test & Go and Sandbox schemes, visitors must also still take antigen self-tests (ATK) five days after arriving, monitored at their hotels. International arrivals must also still have Covid-19 insurance coverage of at least US$20,000. There was a proposal during the week to reduce that to US$10,000, but it didn’t happen. The spokesman said the required amount of insurance will likely be reduced later, though.
Starting April 1, visitors will be able to arrive by land through Satun province in the South, and by sea through Surat Thani ports. Sea travellers are already currently allowed to arrive through Phuket and Chon Buri. Phuket’s first sea tourists, a group of four Indonesians, arrived on a yacht last week. Sea tourists under Test & Go take an RC-PCR test for Covid-19, and isolate on the ship until they get their results.
The CCSA spokesman said the lifting of pre-departure tests applies to all visitors, whether arriving by Test & Go, Sandbox or quarantine channels.
For a full breakdown of everything announced, or no announced, at yesterday’s bi-monthly CCSA meeting, click HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
