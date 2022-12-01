Connect with us

Tourism

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month

Published

 on 

Suvarnabhumi Airport 10/11/22 via @yahya54806562
Thaiger deals

In December, 130,000 passengers are expected to pass through Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok every day, according to Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob.

The airport facilitated daily traffic of around 115,000 passengers in November as tourists returned for the High Season, said Saksayam.

Tourism always spikes in the festive month of December but should continue to rise afterward as Chinese tourists are expected to return to the kingdom early next year, no later than March, according to the transport minister.

After an inspection of the airport, Minister Saksayam insists that immigration is ready for the uptick in traffic. He says that passport procedures have been streamlined and the average queue time is 15 minutes per arrival.

Immigration can process 3,000 passengers in 20 minutes and immigration officials take an average of one minute to process each foreign arrival, said Saksayam.

Commander of the Immigration Bureau Pol. Maj. Gen. Choengron Rimphadee previously reported that officials spend just 45 seconds checking the passport data, visa status, personal biometric data, and blacklist status of each arrival.

The transport minister said passengers on any flight have to wait no longer than 30 minutes to pick up their luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport. This presents quite the turnaround from last week when Saksayam gave Thai Airways, and Bangkok Airways a stern warning to fix the problem of delayed luggage or else.

If the airport was really prepared to handle so many arrivals, it’s unclear why Thailand would advise Indians to obtain a visa from their local Thai embassy or consulatebeforeo flying to avoid queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport – rather than obtain a visa on arrival as is their right.

China’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions will have a big impact on airport traffic. Before the pandemic, tourism made up a fifth of Thailand’s economy, with Chinese tourists comprising 28% of foreign arrivals. But the Chinese are no longer ranking in the top five nationalities visiting Thailand thanks to Beijing’s ceaseless Covid-zero policy.

Economists predict that the value of the Thai baht will shoot upward once Chinese tourists return to the kingdom. In fact, the baht is already appreciating somewhat just from China teasing that the rules could ease up soon.

Despite all the number of talks, Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the country should focus on attracting “high-end travellers, rather than a large number of visitors.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Havana
2022-12-01 11:56
Thankfully I'm flying direct from Changi to CNX in a week or so. My experience at BKK a few weeks ago was best described as chaotic.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand20 mins ago

Man armed with a pen gun arrested at seminar visited by PM Prayut
Tourism46 mins ago

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Hot News51 mins ago

Racism scandal looms as Prince William and wife Kate arrive in US
Sponsored2 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Environment1 hour ago

Indonesia’s environmental protection plan- trust the billionaires
Hot News1 hour ago

Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Hot News1 hour ago

Europe wakes up to US profiteering from Russia-Ukraine conflict
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Hot News2 hours ago

North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Tourism2 hours ago

Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
Thailand2 hours ago

Driver furious with BKK shopping mall after foreigner accidentally causes damage to her car | GMT
Hot News3 hours ago

Ukraine’s hotline for surrendering Russian soldiers sees 100 enquiries a day
Hot News3 hours ago

Missing Australian teacher in Koh Samui found
Thailand17 hours ago

Cabinet seems to have ignored 4am nightlife proposal
Video18 hours ago

THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Korean woman arrested for 5-million-baht theft, 6-year overstay
Crime18 hours ago

Tuhao’s Chinese gang buys 50 homes in Bangkok luxury village with cash
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending