Racism scandal looms as Prince William and wife Kate arrive in US

Prince William and his wife Kate have arrived in the US for the first time in eight years, amid another racism scandal that has seen his godmother resign from the royal household. Susan Hussey, one of William’s six godmothers, recently resigned after repeatedly asking a black British woman where she was “really” from.

According to France 24, the Prince and Princess of Wales landed at Boston’s Logan International Airport for a three-day trip that will focus on climate change. But, the recent scandal has been said to have largely overshadowed their efforts. A spokesperson for the royal couple commented on the scandal.

Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable, and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Susan Hussey is 83 years old, but William reportedly still believes it is the right course of action to be taken to have her step down.

William and Kate were greeted upon landing by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. Their schedule includes meeting Boston mayor Michelle Wu, US climate envoy John Kerry and the ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy. President Biden is said to be joining the royal couple tomorrow as William’s Earthshot Prize initiative to tackle climate change will be the focus of a star-studded ceremony that evening.

Other scheduled engagements include discussions with officials over rising sea levels and meetings with charities that work with disadvantaged youth and a laboratory that specialises in green technologies. As it is also their first trip stateside since Harry and Meghan quit the royal family, there are no announcements that the two couples will meet.

As for William’s godmother, Susan Hussey, her longstanding title of lady-in-waiting has taken a hit after her alleged racial remarks towards Ngozi Fulani. Fulani is the chief executive of the London-based Sistah Space group which campaigns for domestic abuse survivors. The comments came as she attended a palace reception on Tuesday, in which Hussey asked her where she was from. Fulani responded that she was from Hackney, an area in northeast London.

But, Hussey furthered her question by asking, “No, what part of Africa are you from?”

Fulani then responded by saying she was born and raised in the UK and was British but Hussey persisted.

“Where do you really come from, where do your people come from?… When did you first come here?”

Fulani apparently confirmed again that she was a British national and was born in the UK, but then was seemingly forced to say that she was “of African heritage, Caribbean descent.”

 

PierreO
2022-12-01 11:38
  I have many origins and I am proud of them. I also sometimes ask people I meet what their origins are and I am surprised by the answer of some people with an Asian, African or other face who…

