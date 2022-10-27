Travel
Japanese tourists want to come to Thailand but can’t find plane tickets
Tourists from Japan are few and far between in Thailand. It’s not that Japanese tourists don’t want to come, they just can’t find plane tickets because the Thais have booked them all up, according to the Director of the Thai Travel Service Association (TTSA) Jarivat Wongsomsri.
There simply are not enough flights available to facilitate growing post-pandemic tourism between the two countries. Currently, flight availability between Japan and Thailand is just 40% of pre-pandemic levels.
Thais are plucking up the courage to travel again after the pandemic and Japan is an attractive destination. Last month, Japan launched visa-free entry for eligible countries, including Thailand. What’s more, the Japanese Yen has weakened against the baht.
Despite the cost of package holidays to Japan shooting up 80%-100%, Thais have snapped up tickets like hotcakes. All package deals are sold out until the end of the year, so Thais wishing to travel to Japan will have to wait until 2023, said Jarivat.
East Asian Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Chuwit Sirivejkul revealed that from January – October this year, Thailand welcomed 230,000 – 240,000 tourists from Japan.
The TAT’s goal is for 350,000 tourists from Japan to enter Thailand before the end of the year. Chuwit said he has been working with agents in Japan to design packages for the kingdom which are attractive to Japanese tourists.
However, the TAT is concerned their goal is out of reach since Japanese tourists are complaining they can’t find plane tickets.
In July, budget airline Thai Vietjet commenced services between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Fukuoka Airport, on the north shore of Japan’s Kyushu island. It is the airline’s only service linking Thailand and Japan.
The airline increased the frequency between Bangkok and Fukuoka from three to four times per week to meet growing demand. However, demand kept rising, so frequency was increased again in September to five times per week.
But it’s still not enough. The TTSA said they hope airlines will launch more services between Thailand and Japan to give prospective tourists what they want.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Burmese escapees rounded up in annual Florida snake wrangle
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
Young Chon Buri man loses leg in car crash
Officials drug stray dogs for visit of PM Prayut in Sing Buri
How to be an English teacher in Thailand?
Thai military denies torturing and killing Deep South rebel
Thaksin libel case to touch on Krue Se, Tak Bai massacres
Over 1 million Malaysian tourists have arrived in Thailand this year
Japanese tourists want to come to Thailand but can’t find plane tickets
Nature lovers seduced by waterfalls at Koh Rok in Krabi
Jack White strikes a chord in Bangkok for the first time
Officials arrest 18 in Phuket gambling bust
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities2 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia20 hours ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News2 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food1 day ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides54 mins ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites33 mins ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime20 hours ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime23 hours ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya