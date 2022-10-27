Connect with us

Travel

Japanese tourists want to come to Thailand but can’t find plane tickets

image

Published

on

image

Tourists from Japan are few and far between in Thailand. It’s not that Japanese tourists don’t want to come, they just can’t find plane tickets because the Thais have booked them all up, according to the Director of the Thai Travel Service Association (TTSA) Jarivat Wongsomsri.

There simply are not enough flights available to facilitate growing post-pandemic tourism between the two countries. Currently, flight availability between Japan and Thailand is just 40% of pre-pandemic levels.

Thais are plucking up the courage to travel again after the pandemic and Japan is an attractive destination. Last month, Japan launched visa-free entry for eligible countries, including Thailand. What’s more, the Japanese Yen has weakened against the baht.

Despite the cost of package holidays to Japan shooting up 80%-100%, Thais have snapped up tickets like hotcakes. All package deals are sold out until the end of the year, so Thais wishing to travel to Japan will have to wait until 2023, said Jarivat.

East Asian Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Chuwit Sirivejkul revealed that from January – October this year, Thailand welcomed 230,000 – 240,000 tourists from Japan.

The TAT’s goal is for 350,000 tourists from Japan to enter Thailand before the end of the year. Chuwit said he has been working with agents in Japan to design packages for the kingdom which are attractive to Japanese tourists.

However, the TAT is concerned their goal is out of reach since Japanese tourists are complaining they can’t find plane tickets.

In July, budget airline Thai Vietjet commenced services between Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport and Fukuoka Airport, on the north shore of Japan’s Kyushu island. It is the airline’s only service linking Thailand and Japan.

The airline increased the frequency between Bangkok and Fukuoka from three to four times per week to meet growing demand. However, demand kept rising, so frequency was increased again in September to five times per week.

But it’s still not enough. The TTSA said they hope airlines will launch more services between Thailand and Japan to give prospective tourists what they want.

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
World18 mins ago

You dance with the devil if you watch porn says Pope Francis
image
Best of33 mins ago

5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
image
Environment35 mins ago

Burmese escapees rounded up in annual Florida snake wrangle
image
Sponsored5 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
image
image
Politics40 mins ago

Anti-corruption cop sets new standards – How rich is ‘unusually rich’?
image
Guides54 mins ago

North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
image
Chon Buri56 mins ago

Young Chon Buri man loses leg in car crash
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Politics2 hours ago

Officials drug stray dogs for visit of PM Prayut in Sing Buri
image
Guides2 hours ago

How to be an English teacher in Thailand?
image
Insurgency2 hours ago

Thai military denies torturing and killing Deep South rebel
image
Politics3 hours ago

Thaksin libel case to touch on Krue Se, Tak Bai massacres
image
Tourism3 hours ago

Over 1 million Malaysian tourists have arrived in Thailand this year
image
Travel3 hours ago

Japanese tourists want to come to Thailand but can’t find plane tickets
image
Thailand4 hours ago

Nature lovers seduced by waterfalls at Koh Rok in Krabi
image
Guides4 hours ago

Jack White strikes a chord in Bangkok for the first time
image
Phuket4 hours ago

Officials arrest 18 in Phuket gambling bust
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending