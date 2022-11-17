Golfing in Thailand: the best golf courses to tee off at

Although Thailand is often thought of as a beach destination, it is also home to some of the best golf courses in the world. From the stunning views of Hua Hin to the challenging terrain of Ayutthaya, there is a golf course for every type of player. And with so many great options, it can be hard to decide which ones to play. But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are the best golf courses in Thailand that you need to check out.

Alpine Golf Club (Pathumthani)

Opening Hours: Daily, 06:00 – 20:00

Address: 99 M.9 Bangkhan-Sathaneevithayu Road, Klong 5, Klong Luang, Pathumthani 12120, Thailand

Alpine Golf Club in Pathumthani is one of the best golf courses in Thailand for a number of reasons. First of all, the course is beautifully designed and well-maintained. The greens are especially lush and green, and the fairways are wide and forgiving. Their 18-hole golf course is playable for golfers of all skill levels while providing the seasoned player with a terrific test of skill and shot-making. Second, the clubhouse is top-notch, with a full-service pro shop, spacious locker rooms with a sauna and Jacuzzi, and a comfortable restaurant. You can enjoy other sports activities as well since the golf course has a swimming pool and fitness and aerobic facilities.

Third, the staff is friendly and helpful, and they go out of their way to make sure you have a great experience. Lastly, the location is perfect – it’s just a short drive from Bangkok. Perfect for those who want a short escape from the hustle and bustle of the capital.

Black Mountain (Hua Hin)

Opening Hours: Daily, 06:00 – 18:00

Address: 565 Moo7 Nong Hieng Road Hin LekFai Hua Hin District, Prachaubkirikhan 77110, Thailand

Looking for a Hua Hin golf course that offers an enjoyable and challenging round? Black Mountain Golf Course should be top of your list! The course is set against a stunning backdrop of mountains, making for a picturesque round. No matter where you stand on the course, you’ll get to enjoy stunning views of the mountains. Divided into West, North, and East, the layout of this 27-hole golf course is both challenging and fun. They also have a driving range for those who want to practice. With its unique design, Black Mountain offers a great golfing experience for players of all levels.

Aside from the golf course itself, Black Mountain also features a resort, a restaurant, a wake park, a water park, and even an international school. That’s why it’s the perfect place to go for families. And to enhance your experience, they have incredibly friendly and helpful staff who are always willing to go above and beyond to make your round of golf perfect. Moreover, Black Mountain Golf Course is conveniently located close to the heart of Hua Hin, so you can easily fit in a round, even if you’re only in there for a short while.

Red Mountain Golf Club (Phuket)

Opening Hours: Daily, 06:00 – 18:00

Address: 119 Moo4 Vichitsongklam Road, Kathu Sub-District, Kathu District, Phuket 83120, Thailand

Red Mountain Golf Club in Phuket is one of the best golf courses in Thailand because of its stunning location, world-class facilities, and challenging layout. Situated on a mountainside overlooking Phuket’s beautiful virgin forests where ancient trees reach for the clouds, Red Mountain offers breathtaking views from every hole. The course itself is designed to challenge even the most experienced golfers, with narrow fairways and elevation changes that make for a unique round of golf.

In addition to the great golf, Red Mountain also boasts a state-of-the-art clubhouse with all the amenities you would expect from a top-tier facility. From the pro shop to the restaurant and bar, everything at Red Mountain is top-notch.

Santiburi Samui Country Club (Koh Samui)

Opening Hours: Daily, 06:00 – 19:00

Address: 12 15 Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84330, Thailand

Santiburi Samui Country Club in Koh Samui is one of the most beautiful and serene golfing experiences you will ever have. Nestled in the hills of Koh Samui amidst lush tropical jungle, this 18-hole championship golf course boasts breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. The course itself is a challenge for even the most experienced golfers, with its undulating fairways and fast greens. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a beginner, Santiburi Samui Country Club is the perfect place to tee off in Thailand.

But it’s not just the course that makes Santiburi Samui Country Club one of the best golf courses in Thailand. The club also has a world-class driving range and pro shop, as well as a restaurant and bar.

Royal Bang Pa-In Golf Club (Ayutthaya)

Opening Hours: Monday, 05:30 – 12:00; Wednesday – Friday, 06:00 – 18:00; Saturday – Sunday, 05:30 – 18:00

Address: 19 Bang Krasan, Bang Pa-in District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13160, Thailand

If you’re looking for an amazing golfing experience in Thailand, look no further than Royal Bang Pa-In Golf Club. Located just north of Bangkok on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the beautiful course features 18 holes of championship golf, a driving range, and a clubhouse with all the amenities. It’s designed to challenge players of all skill levels, with multiple tee boxes on each hole. The fairways are lined with trees, and there are water hazards on several holes. The greens are well-manicured and fast, making for an enjoyable round of golf.

Royal Bang Pa-In Golf Club is a great choice for a day trip from Bangkok. The club is easily accessible by car or bus, and the staff is friendly and helpful. And if that wasn’t enough, the course is also home to some of the best facilities in all of Thailand. From the pro shop to the clubhouse, everything you need is right here at Royal Bang Pa-In Golf Club. When you’re finished playing golf, be sure to check out the nearby temples and ruins – there’s plenty to see and do in Ayutthaya!

Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, looking for a challenging course to test your skills or a scenic spot to relax and enjoy the game, you will find a course to suit your needs. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your clubs and head to these golf courses in Thailand for a golf vacation!