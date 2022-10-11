Connect with us

Best places to take a road trip in Thailand

PHOTO: Freepik

Going on a road trip is one of the best ways to experience Thailand. Travelling by car provides visitors with an understanding of the Thai way of life, from limitless palm trees to neighbourhood communities. Furthermore, having complete control over your itinerary makes it simple to stop whenever you want and take in everything you want along the journey. Additionally, it’s simple and convenient to find a hotel while travelling. Because they provide breathtakingly beautiful views of this tropical Southeast Asian nation, these are the best routes to take a road trip in Thailand. So, here are the best road trips in Thailand.

1. Bangkok to Phetchabun

PHOTO: Unsplash

It would be wrong not to include Bangkok to Phetchabun at the top of any road trip in Thailand roundup. This 5-hour road trip offers explorers beautiful views of the countryside. Moreover, it features mountains, scores of lush greenery and farms. The drive is also quite pleasant as it is not usually windy or hilly, making it quite an easy adventure to go from Thailand’s capital to this rural city.

Upon arrival, travellers can take in the area’s most famous attraction of Wat Pha Sorn Kaew. This magnificent temple is comprised of colourful mosaic tiles. Furthermore, visitors will love seeing the famous Sea of Mist in Khao Kho or the freshwater jellyfish at Kaeng Bang Rachan. With many delightful things to see and do, this road trip from Bangkok to Phetchabun is truly a must for those looking for a scenic adventure.

2. Ayutthaya to Chiang Mai

PHOTO: Chiang Mai

A 7-hour drive from the ancient city of Ayutthaya to the northern capital of Chiang Mai; this road trip will be one to remember. Visitors will pass through multiple national parks, including the Doi Khun Tan National Park and the Wiang Kosai National Park among others. Furthermore, Chiang Mai’s Lanna culture is evident upon arrival through its buildings, markets, and hill tribes.

Travellers can also visit the Doi Pui Village, a Hmong settlement that offers a glimpse into traditional hill tribe life. Here, learning a bit about the history of the many ethnic groups that have settled in the northern Thai mountains is certainly an eye-opening experience for most.

3. Chiang Mai to Pai

PHOTO: Pai Canyon via Unsplash

If you are looking to test your driving skills, this road trip is definitely the most intense in Thailand as it features winding roads and turns. Thus, it is recommended to embark on your road trip during the day as its hills and narrow roads can be difficult to navigate at night. Only a 4-hour trip from Chiang Mai, many travellers enjoy venturing out on their own towards this smaller, more hippie town.

As one of Thailand’s most coveted cities, Pai offers a laidback vibe with plenty of delicious snacks and fun adventures along the way. One of the most popular things to do in Pai is explore its canyon. Visitors here can also enjoy the hot springs, cave explorations, waterfall hikes and bamboo rafting down the Pai River. A nature lover’s dream, Pai is definitely a great place to explore.

3. Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai

PHOTO: Chiang Rai

This popular trip by car or motorbike is easily achievable as the journey from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai is only 4-hours. The mountainous region also serves as an amazing backdrop for your road trip, with plenty of sights in between. Travellers can also be assured that it is easy to find a place to grab a bite to eat and dip their feet in the area’s hot springs.

Furthermore, upon arriving in Chiang Rai, Wat Rong Khun is definitely recommended as a place to visit. Moreover, the White Temple is regarded as one of the most stunning temples in the country. Visitors to Chiang Rai can also take a selfie at the Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos officially meet. Moreover, travellers can enjoy the country’s best tea by visiting the Choui Fong Tea Plantation and sampling green tea.

5. Rayong to Pattaya, Bangkok, and Hua Hin

PHOTO: Unsplash

This ultimate road trip in Thailand starts on the island of Koh Samet in Rayong Province, where you’ll catch a ferry to the mainland. Then, the fun continues as travellers embark on a journey for about 1-hour to Pattaya. Pattaya was once home to some of the most infamous nightlife in the world. Needless to say, staying overnight is a good idea, especially if you plan to experience the Walking Street.

After a night in Pattaya, the trip will continue for 2-hours before arriving in Bangkok. Spend some time in the city, then embark on a 3-hour journey to the beautiful resort city of Hua Hin. Here, you can relax on the beach with a drink in hand.

Taking in Thailand’s scenery by road is one of the best ways to travel. From designing your own itinerary to having the luxury of reclining in the passenger seat while your friend drives, road-tripping definitely offers a unique experience. And, it is easier to visit nearby places by doing it yourself instead of booking public transportation online. Buckle up and hit the road like a pro!

Travelling to Thailand with your family? Take a look at these family-friendly destinations.

 

