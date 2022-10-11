Travel
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Going on a road trip is one of the best ways to experience Thailand. Travelling by car provides visitors with an understanding of the Thai way of life, from limitless palm trees to neighbourhood communities. Furthermore, having complete control over your itinerary makes it simple to stop whenever you want and take in everything you want along the journey. Additionally, it’s simple and convenient to find a hotel while travelling. Because they provide breathtakingly beautiful views of this tropical Southeast Asian nation, these are the best routes to take a road trip in Thailand. So, here are the best road trips in Thailand.
1. Bangkok to Phetchabun
It would be wrong not to include Bangkok to Phetchabun at the top of any road trip in Thailand roundup. This 5-hour road trip offers explorers beautiful views of the countryside. Moreover, it features mountains, scores of lush greenery and farms. The drive is also quite pleasant as it is not usually windy or hilly, making it quite an easy adventure to go from Thailand’s capital to this rural city.
Upon arrival, travellers can take in the area’s most famous attraction of Wat Pha Sorn Kaew. This magnificent temple is comprised of colourful mosaic tiles. Furthermore, visitors will love seeing the famous Sea of Mist in Khao Kho or the freshwater jellyfish at Kaeng Bang Rachan. With many delightful things to see and do, this road trip from Bangkok to Phetchabun is truly a must for those looking for a scenic adventure.
2. Ayutthaya to Chiang Mai
A 7-hour drive from the ancient city of Ayutthaya to the northern capital of Chiang Mai; this road trip will be one to remember. Visitors will pass through multiple national parks, including the Doi Khun Tan National Park and the Wiang Kosai National Park among others. Furthermore, Chiang Mai’s Lanna culture is evident upon arrival through its buildings, markets, and hill tribes.
Travellers can also visit the Doi Pui Village, a Hmong settlement that offers a glimpse into traditional hill tribe life. Here, learning a bit about the history of the many ethnic groups that have settled in the northern Thai mountains is certainly an eye-opening experience for most.
3. Chiang Mai to Pai
If you are looking to test your driving skills, this road trip is definitely the most intense in Thailand as it features winding roads and turns. Thus, it is recommended to embark on your road trip during the day as its hills and narrow roads can be difficult to navigate at night. Only a 4-hour trip from Chiang Mai, many travellers enjoy venturing out on their own towards this smaller, more hippie town.
As one of Thailand’s most coveted cities, Pai offers a laidback vibe with plenty of delicious snacks and fun adventures along the way. One of the most popular things to do in Pai is explore its canyon. Visitors here can also enjoy the hot springs, cave explorations, waterfall hikes and bamboo rafting down the Pai River. A nature lover’s dream, Pai is definitely a great place to explore.
3. Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai
This popular trip by car or motorbike is easily achievable as the journey from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai is only 4-hours. The mountainous region also serves as an amazing backdrop for your road trip, with plenty of sights in between. Travellers can also be assured that it is easy to find a place to grab a bite to eat and dip their feet in the area’s hot springs.
Furthermore, upon arriving in Chiang Rai, Wat Rong Khun is definitely recommended as a place to visit. Moreover, the White Temple is regarded as one of the most stunning temples in the country. Visitors to Chiang Rai can also take a selfie at the Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Myanmar and Laos officially meet. Moreover, travellers can enjoy the country’s best tea by visiting the Choui Fong Tea Plantation and sampling green tea.
5. Rayong to Pattaya, Bangkok, and Hua Hin
This ultimate road trip in Thailand starts on the island of Koh Samet in Rayong Province, where you’ll catch a ferry to the mainland. Then, the fun continues as travellers embark on a journey for about 1-hour to Pattaya. Pattaya was once home to some of the most infamous nightlife in the world. Needless to say, staying overnight is a good idea, especially if you plan to experience the Walking Street.
After a night in Pattaya, the trip will continue for 2-hours before arriving in Bangkok. Spend some time in the city, then embark on a 3-hour journey to the beautiful resort city of Hua Hin. Here, you can relax on the beach with a drink in hand.
Taking in Thailand’s scenery by road is one of the best ways to travel. From designing your own itinerary to having the luxury of reclining in the passenger seat while your friend drives, road-tripping definitely offers a unique experience. And, it is easier to visit nearby places by doing it yourself instead of booking public transportation online. Buckle up and hit the road like a pro!
Travelling to Thailand with your family? Take a look at these family-friendly destinations.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Non profit donates cremation ceremony uniforms to child massacre victims
3 boat racers go missing in northeast Thailand after boat capsizes
Janitor finds young man’s corpse on fire behind school in northeast Thailand
ICONSIAM joins forces with BMW to provide EV charging station-equipped exclusive car park
Top-quality American Schools in Thailand
TAT going green to smash a Guiness World Record
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Worshippers wade through floods to get to temple in central Thailand
PM Prayut declares war on drugs to prevent mass shootings in Thailand
Pickup driver arrested after killing Bangkok road sweeper
Smog, Floods & Gun Confiscations in Thailand | GMT
Flights from Myanmar arrive in Phuket
Hot to trot at the Pattaya Bikini Beach Race?
5 survivors of northeast Thailand massacre on road to recovery
Thais arrested for making 9,000 fake US$100 bills
Thailand News Today | Police let off CNN reporters with 5,000 baht fine
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Guides1 day ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
Best of1 day ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa1 day ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Thailand4 days ago
Four children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
-
Crime4 days ago
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Recent comments: