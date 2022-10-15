What is ARI Coin , Ari new gen should to know

AriAround is the center of the Ari community, which tries to drive in various fields, whether it is a better quality of life environment within the community to be more pleasant. Including friendship, that is a factor that connects people in the community, which in the platform AriAround has both activities for people in the community to do together. including the ability to use ARI Coin at various shops in the Ari area.

Everyone who reads this may be starting to wonder what an ARI Coin is?

ARI Coin, or shortened to ARIC, is an exchange medium that is intended to be used by the people of the Ari community. ARI Coin is used in the AriAround platform, but its value can vary according to the mutual satisfaction among the users who are givers and receivers, whether it is recycled waste, help, needs, or promotions for various stores. The increased use of ARIC will mean that people in the Ari community will have more and more accumulated benefits as a result. This is in line with the purpose of this project, which aims to encourage people in the community to cooperate in community development and to create a better Ari area.

The word “ARI COIN” comes from the residential area of the Ari people, which is the area they love. Therefore, they want ARI Coin to be like a coin of Ari that can help pass on the kindness of people in the Ari area. It was first launched during Bangkok Design Week and then developed into today’s AriAround.

Anyone can access ARI Coin by exchanging recycled waste for coins that can be used to buy snacks, drinks, food, supplies, art, or even parking fees in the Ari area. Everyone knows the purpose of the ARI Coin. I think everyone would like to know how they can get ARI Coins. Firstly, everyone who registers with the platform AriAround will receive ARI Coins starting at 300 ARIC. And everyone can also earn more by exchanging items or recyclable waste at various points in Ari. For example, items that can be exchanged for ARI Coins, such as PET bottles (1 bottle can exchange 5 ARI Coins), aluminum cans (1 can exchange 10 ARI Coins), and books (1 book can be exchanged for 20 ARI Coins).

Everyone might be wondering what a PET bottle is. PET stands for polyethylene terephthalate, a plastic bottle. These types of plastic bottles are transparent, see-through plastic bottles, such as empty water bottles, soda bottles, cooking oil bottles, and condiment bottles, which we all use in our daily lives. We can easily remember by looking at the number 1 symbol and the PET symbol on the packaging that we use in order to notice that it is a PET bottle.

Besides PET bottles and aluminum cans, everyone can still trade for something else in the near future. For example, a skill exchange means putting your unique skills to good use. Whether it’s cooking, planting, or painting to share your skills with the community and earn ARI Coins in return, exchanging stuff brings in items you don’t use but are still usable to exchange for ARI Coins. So users have to join the game AriAround’s Hunting Quest and get an ARI Coin, which shows that you do not need to redeem ARI Coin with recycled waste or books alone, but in the near future you can also put your talents to good use by sharing them with the locals nearby and earning AriCoin as well.

Exchangeable coin values are diverse. Platform AriAround is used with Platform Coin Redeem and is available in the following locations:

AriAround Station @ somewhere

AriAround Station @ The Hub

AriCoin HQ at Feast

AriAround Station @ Yellow Lane

Each place may change according to the situation. Anyone can follow more from the platform or application “Ariaround.”

We will give an example of a place that is currently participating in the AriAround project and can now use ARI Coin. For example, an 8-sqm shop where you can use 100 ARIC to redeem 2 more hash browns when ordering fried Chicken Homestyle Karaage +1 Sauce , or even The Hub Phahol-Aric where you can use 100 ARIC to redeem 1 hour of parking. At both of these places, you can now use ARI Coin to exchange. But this is just an example. All of them you can see more of just by checking out AriAround on various chanels.

ARI Coin is an exchange medium that can be used through the AriAround Platform. ARI Coin can only be used by participating stores in the AriAround project in the Ari area, but in the future there will be more shops or places that can be used. In terms of how to use it, it is comfortable and suitable for the modern era and uses today’s technology. Because just after we bring things that can be exchanged for ARI Coin, they can be used through the platform immediately. It is scanning the QR code to pay for things nowadays. Our society is a cashless society for the most part. We can scan the QR code at any merchants or locations that join Platform AriAround. Your ARI coin will be deducted after that. So, the process of receiving coins and places to use coins that we have already mentioned before. But everyone can see more on AriAround’s platform or application if there is an update.

For everyone who has been reading until here, I want to say that all I have mentioned before is just a part of the benefits of AriAround. However, there’s still a lot that I can’t illustrate. But if everyone is interested in the part of Platform AriAround that has ARI Coin (ARIC.) as a medium of exchange for various activities, or even if you use it as a discount for parking, etc., So we would like to ask everyone to try to open the Apple Store or Play Store from their phone and try to download AriAround to use it. Everyone can go and help develop the Ari area to the fullest. And if you want more information, stay tuned for content from us, Ari Spy, or like our Facebook Page, AriAround. In terms of various activities that will take place in the AriAround project, we promise that in the near future there will be many places where you can use ARI Coin (ARIC), as well as other attractions in the Ari area. And we will not disappoint you all. See you soon.