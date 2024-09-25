Best Bangkok hotels that are near MRT or BTS

Looking for the best hotels in Bangkok with easy access to the MRT or BTS? Staying close to these transit lines saves time and makes exploring the city more convenient. Whether you’re visiting for a short stay or a longer trip, these hotels put you steps away from Bangkok’s top attractions, offering both comfort and prime locations.

1. Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Address: 155 Rajadamri Road, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Nearest Station: Ratchadamri BTS (5 minutes walk)

Google reviews rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (5,412 reviews)

Price range: starting from 6,600 baht

What their customers think

Net Yeo “Lovely lovely stay. Though more traditional, it is well kept and maintained. The breakfast area is a must must, lovely spread with a great view while eating. Advertisements Facilities are great, gym was huge with great shower facilities. A bit of a walk to the main Siam area but don’t mind the quietness.”

Located in the heart of the city, Anantara Siam offers a luxurious retreat with 354 beautifully designed rooms and suites. Guests can enjoy stunning views of tropical gardens or the nearby golf course. The hotel provides exceptional services, such as butler service for suite guests and access to the exclusive Kasara Executive Lounge. With restaurants, a spa, and an outdoor pool, it’s perfect for relaxation. Conveniently, it’s near the Ratchadamri BTS station, making it easy to explore nearby attractions like CentralWorld and Lumpini Park.

2. The Coach Hotel Sukhumvit

Address: 41 Soi Sukhumvit 14 Klongtoey Subdistrict, Klongtoey District, Bangkok 10110

Nearest Station: Asok BTS (4 minutes walk)

Google reviews rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars (574 reviews)

Price range: starting from 3,000 baht

What their customers think

Matt Rikus Wessels “The rooms have a great atmosphere. Breakfast is splendid, as you can choose what time to have it brought to your room. The room service dishes are delicious. The hotel is located close to public transport, and also a quick Grab drive away from other parts of Bangkok.”

Just a short walk from the BTS station, The Coach Hotel offers beautiful rooms with modern furniture and thoughtful amenities. Guests can enjoy the rooftop pool with stunning city views or stay active at the fitness center. The on-site restaurant serves both local and international cuisine. With easy access to Bangkok’s shopping districts and cultural landmarks, it’s an excellent choice for both leisure and business travellers looking for comfort and convenience.

3. InterContinental Bangkok, an IHG Hotel

Address: 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Nearest Station: Chit Lom BTS (5 minutes walk)

Google reviews rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (5,258 reviews)

Price range: starting from 8,000 baht

What their customers think

Sameer Ahmed “Fantastic hotel. Staff as so helpful and attentive. The bedroom was like I was sleeping in it from brand new. Super clean, bright and spacious. Good breakfast. Good location. Downside – they do offer some smoking floors / rooms which is not ideal for me.”

For a more luxurious experience, InterContinental Bangkok offers elegant rooms equipped with modern amenities and breathtaking views of the city. Guests can choose from a variety of dining options, including award-winning Thai and international restaurants. In addition, the hotel features a luxurious spa, fitness centre, and outdoor pool. Its prime location near shopping hubs like Gaysorn Village and CentralWorld makes it a top choice for those looking to fully experience Bangkok’s vibrant lifestyle.

4. Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai

Address: The Unicorn Building, 18 Phaya Thai Rd, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

Nearest Station: Payathai BTS (3 minutes walk)

Google reviews rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (1,428 reviews)

Price range: starting from 6,600 baht

What their customers think

Madeleine Stark “Absolutely amazing stay! The staff were SO friendly and so helpful. They let us check in quite early because we had an early flight. The room was gorgeous. Very central location and easy access to the airport link train station. Would 100% stay here again!”

Situated near Phayathai BTS station, Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai offers stylish rooms with modern amenities and remarkable city views. Guests can enjoy a relaxing swim in the hotel’s pool overlooking the skyline or take advantage of the well-equipped gym. Additionally, the hotel provides multiple dining options, serving both local and international dishes. Thanks to its central location, exploring Bangkok’s top attractions is a breeze while also offering a peaceful retreat after a long day of sightseeing.

5. INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit

Address: 1472 Sukhumvit Rd, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Nearest Station: On Nut BTS ( 2 minutes walk)

Google reviews rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars (341 reviews)

Price range: starting from 3,500 baht

What their customers think

Anuchit Youngsuebtrakul “Very nice room and cosy bed with panoramic view of Bangkok. Enjoy outdoor pool at rooftop. Hotel near my BTS sky train travel in Bangkok very convenient. The breakfast is so good. I recommend this hotel.”

Conveniently located near BTS On Nut station, INNSiDE by Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit blends modern style with comfort. The hotel offers spacious rooms with sleek design and practical services. Guests can relax at the rooftop pool or savour meals at the on-site restaurant, which offers a diverse menu. Moreover, its location provides easy access to local markets and shopping areas, making it perfect for travellers wanting to immerse themselves in Bangkok’s vibrant culture.

6. Best Western Chatuchak

Address: 18 Kamphaeng Phet Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900

Nearest Station: Kamphaeng Phet MRT (2 minutes walk)

Google reviews rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (351 reviews)

Price range: starting from 1,800 baht

What their customers think

Luca_s “Very good location. Next to the Chatuchak Weekend Night Market on one side and Bang Sue Grand Station. We’ve chosen this hotel also because it’s close to Don Mueang Airport. The hotel itself was very nice, cleans and tidy. We loved the breakfast, especially the noodle soup which is being prepared fresh on spot.”

For travellers interested in exploring Chatuchak Market, Best Western Chatuchak is an excellent option. Situated near MRT Kamphaeng Phet station, the hotel offers modern rooms with essential amenities. Guests can also enjoy the outdoor pool, fitness centre, and on-site dining options. Its convenient location makes it easy to explore one of Bangkok’s most popular attractions while maintaining easy access to public transportation.

7. Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection

Address: 22 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Klongton Nua, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Nearest Station: BTS Thong Lor (4 minutes walk)

Google reviews rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars (161 reviews)

Price range: starting from 7,500 baht

What their customers think

Karina Tong “Had a great time staying at this hotel, the staffs were very friendly and always greets us with a smile. Shoutout to Bim and the other staffs for helping us with our luggages, transportation, room services and many more. The breakfast buffet was also very nice especially the noodle!! I would definitely stay here again.”

Located near BTS Thong Lo station, The Madi Paidi Bangkok offers a unique blend of luxury and local culture. The elegantly designed rooms combine traditional Thai elements with modern comforts. In addition to its beautifully designed rooms, the hotel boasts an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, and a variety of dining options that highlight local flavors. Its central location allows guests to explore trendy neighbourhoods filled with cafés, shops, and vibrant nightlife.

8. SO/ Bangkok

Address: 2 N Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Nearest Station: Lumphini MRT Station (8 minutes walk)

Google reviews rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars (5,114 reviews)

Price range: starting from 6,700 baht

What their customers think

Rob Gillanders “Its hard to imagine a better hotel experience. The hotel is cool, the food is great, and the location is perfect, but what really makes SO Bangkok the first thing we lock in for our trips to Thailand every year are the staff. They are genuinely friendly and welcoming. They never fail to put a smile on our faces and their attitudes and many kindnesses don’t feel forced. They are a real credit to the management and the spirit of the hotel speaks to a real desire by the team to create a special place.”

SO/Bangkok, a stylish lifestyle hotel near Lumpini Park, offers easy access to the MRT station. The hotel features uniquely themed rooms inspired by nature’s elements—water, earth, wood, and metal—designed by renowned designers. Guests can enjoy meals at the hotel’s many on-site restaurants or relax at the rooftop bar with sweeping views of the city. Its prime location makes it easy to visit cultural landmarks while also providing a luxurious escape in the heart of Bangkok.

Staying at a hotel near the MRT or BTS ensures you’ll make the most of your time in Bangkok. With easy access to the city’s top spots, your trip will be smoother and more enjoyable. Don’t miss out on these convenient stays for a hassle-free experience in Thailand.

