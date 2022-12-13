Travel
5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022
The city of angels is once again fully lit up with festive lights. Major shopping malls are going all out with enchanting light displays and celebrations. It’d be a shame not to catch a glimpse while you’re in Bangkok. So, here are the five spots in Bangkok with stunning festive lights which will surely lift your holiday spirits.
ICONSIAM
One location you should not miss is ICONSIAM, the luxury shopping mall by the bank of the Chao Phraya River. The vibrant light extravaganza with the backdrop of the river is truly a sight to behold. The massive golden-lit Christmas tree is inspired by banana leaves and floral arrangements from the traditional ‘Bai Sri Su Kwun’ ceremony. Fun fact: all the lights are lit using clean energy from solar cells, reducing power consumption and carbon footprint!
Siam Paragon
Siam Paragon’s festive theme this year is Infinite Happiness. Visit the world-class mall, and you’ll see myriad smiley balloons perfectly representing the Land of Smiles. In the evening, the pastel-coloured Christmas tree (also with smileys) glows from a mile away. lights bangkok
Centralw0rld
Central World, another major shopping mall in the city centre, has transformed into a winter wonderland with fun decorations and beautiful light displays. The ‘Happiness Village’ is filled with insta-worthy spots and activities for kids. Not to mention, the Christmas tree towers the whole festive scene at 40 metres- it is also Thailand’s biggest Christmas tree!
Emporium EmQuartier
This year, the Emporium and the Emquartier display an LED-lit Christmas tree surrounded by cheerful elephants- Thailand’s national animal. The Christmas “tree”, which looks like a clock tower, is 2 metres tall and is intricately decorated to represent the Christmas spirit. It’s so colourful; you’ll spot it from the BTS!
Central Embassy lights bangkok
Head over to Central Embassy to see the one-of-a-kind inflatable Christmas tree. Yes, it’s balloons made into a Christmas tree, also called the Bubbly Green Pyramid. The mastermind behind the unique concept is Cyril Lancelin, a French pop artist famous for his balloon art. While you’re there, snap a picture with the big ‘Bubbly’ Santa! lights bangkok
Good news! Most of these locations are right in the heart of Bangkok- with some malls, just a few minutes’ walk or a few BTS stations away. So why not dedicate one evening to seeing Thailand’s most beautiful festive lights?
