Connect with us

Travel

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022

Published

 on 

IMAGE via ICONSIAM

The city of angels is once again fully lit up with festive lights. Major shopping malls are going all out with enchanting light displays and celebrations. It’d be a shame not to catch a glimpse while you’re in Bangkok. So, here are the five spots in Bangkok with stunning festive lights which will surely lift your holiday spirits. 

ICONSIAM

One location you should not miss is ICONSIAM, the luxury shopping mall by the bank of the Chao Phraya River. The vibrant light extravaganza with the backdrop of the river is truly a sight to behold. The massive golden-lit Christmas tree is inspired by banana leaves and floral arrangements from the traditional ‘Bai Sri Su Kwun’ ceremony. Fun fact: all the lights are lit using clean energy from solar cells, reducing power consumption and carbon footprint!

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO via ICONSIAM

Siam Paragon 

Siam Paragon’s festive theme this year is Infinite Happiness. Visit the world-class mall, and you’ll see myriad smiley balloons perfectly representing the Land of Smiles. In the evening, the pastel-coloured Christmas tree (also with smileys) glows from a mile away. lights bangkok 

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

Le Ballerina show at The Siam Paragon | IMAGE via Siam Paragon

Centralw0rld 

Central World, another major shopping mall in the city centre, has transformed into a winter wonderland with fun decorations and beautiful light displays. The ‘Happiness Village’ is filled with insta-worthy spots and activities for kids. Not to mention, the Christmas tree towers the whole festive scene at 40 metres- it is also Thailand’s biggest Christmas tree!

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

IMAGE via เที่ยวให้ยับ : Crazy Journeys Facebook

Emporium EmQuartier 

This year, the Emporium and the Emquartier display an LED-lit Christmas tree surrounded by cheerful elephants- Thailand’s national animal. The Christmas “tree”, which looks like a clock tower, is 2 metres tall and is intricately decorated to represent the Christmas spirit. It’s so colourful; you’ll spot it from the BTS! 

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

IMAGE via Emporium Emquartier

Central Embassy    lights bangkok 

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

IMAGE via Central Embassy

Head over to Central Embassy to see the one-of-a-kind inflatable Christmas tree. Yes, it’s balloons made into a Christmas tree, also called the Bubbly Green Pyramid. The mastermind behind the unique concept is Cyril Lancelin, a French pop artist famous for his balloon art. While you’re there, snap a picture with the big ‘Bubbly’ Santa!  lights bangkok 

Good news! Most of these locations are right in the heart of Bangkok- with some malls, just a few minutes’ walk or a few BTS stations away. So why not dedicate one evening to seeing Thailand’s most beautiful festive lights?

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Michelle writes content for various topics- from travel and leisure to business. She graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She spends her free time indulging in psychological Youtube videos and Japanese animations.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Travel14 mins ago

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022
Thailand26 mins ago

A sex-mad Thai couple fined 5,000 baht for fornicating inside a laundry
Eastern Thailand1 hour ago

Unable to find a temple home, monk living in bus terminal
Drugs1 hour ago

Police on the prowl for heroin suspect who escaped from Kanchanaburi station
Northern Thailand2 hours ago

Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Expats3 hours ago

Tourists can carry on bonking in Bali says govenor
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Northern Thailand3 hours ago

Charging elephant gores a foraging man to death
Crime4 hours ago

Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai actress faints at the wheel, crashes into 9 motor vehicles & a shop in Pattaya
Guides5 hours ago

Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Best of5 hours ago

Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches
Local5 hours ago

How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
World5 hours ago

Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Hot News6 hours ago

Hawaii’s last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa passes away at 96 years old
Thailand6 hours ago

E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending