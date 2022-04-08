Connect with us

5 bubble tea (boba) shops you need to swing by in Bangkok

Image via The Alley Thailand Facebook

Did you know? An average Thai person consumes six cups of bubble tea per month, surpassing all the other Southeast Asian countries. Bubble tea, aka ‘boba’ tea, has taken the world by storm ever since it was first introduced in Taiwan in the 1980s. People just cannot get enough of the unique blend between the frothy sweetness of the tea and the chewiness of tapioca balls. But, what specifically about boba made it such a sensation? Why don’t you see for yourself? Here, we’ve compiled the 5 top boba shops in Bangkok for you.

The Alley

You might have seen the famous deer logo if you are a boba lover. The Alley Cafe is one of Bangkok’s top boba milk tea chains. Why? The franchise is famous for many reasons- for its delicate sweetness, freshly prepared deerioca (tapioca), and high-quality tea leaves.

Of course, the menu is composed of various beverages (tea, milk, yoghurt, juice) and different toppings (deerioca, rainbow jelly, crystal deerioca, honey jelly). So if you’re an adventurous soul, don’t limit yourself! But, it’s always smart to also try the recommendations which change with the season. Or go for the classic Royal No. 9 Milk Tea.

5 bubble tea (boba) shops you need to swing by in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Image via The Alley Thailand Facebook

Kamu Tea

Kamu Tea aka Kamu Kamu is another must-visit boba destination. Established by a Thai founder with a Japanese brand personality, the tea shop rose to fame because of its consistency and innovation. Kamu takes pride in its matcha beverages, so watch out for matcha blends such as Ichigo Matcha. Regular patrons also need to have their hands on the Cheese tea series. Mind you; this interesting combination works wonders. We are certain you won’t get enough of their Premium Matcha Cheese Cream. So, try it at your own risk!

5 bubble tea (boba) shops you need to swing by in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Image via Kamu Tea Thailand Facebook

KOI The

Next on our list is the famous Taiwanese franchise- Koi The. Currently, there are 30 Koi The branches in Bangkok alone, so we’re sure you can imagine why Koi The has one of the best boba teas. With the majority of their ingredients coming from Taiwan, you’re sure to get an authentic taste from the birthplace of bubble tea. Koi The menu boasts more than 50 carefully blended drinks, so you will never get bored. But our recommendation would be the Golden Bubble Milk Tea- you surely cannot go wrong with this one!

5 bubble tea (boba) shops you need to swing by in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Image via KOI The Thailand Facebook

Coco Fresh Tea & Juice

Coco is the world’s No. 1 bubble tea chain store. This Taiwan-based bubble tea brand has over 4,500 branches worldwide and 16 in Bangkok. Coco imports its quality special tea leaves from Indonesia- one of the Top 3 tea producers in the world. The famous tea franchise’s secret to their customer’s hearts is attention and consistency. The original recipe can be tasted all over the world! With 20 different toppings to choose from, you can go all out and customize your cup. But make sure to try the classic Coco milk tea.

5 bubble tea (boba) shops you need to swing by in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Image via CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice Facebook

Cha Bar

As much as we’d love to justify our boba indulgence by claiming it’s just ‘tea’, we all know it is a guilty pleasure. Unfortunately, the addictive drink is loaded with sugar. But, fret not! We have Cha Bar, a bubble tea bar, offering you low-calories and even a keto-friendly version of your favourite drink! The best part is adjusting your drink according to your health preferences. Opting for zero sugar? Substituting cow milk? They’ll make you the most delicious milk tea nonetheless.

5 bubble tea (boba) shops you need to swing by in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Image via Cha Bar BKK Facebook

If you’re looking to have a well-rounded boba tea experience, Bangkok is the perfect site. With endless options to choose from, we’ve readily compiled these boba tea locations well-loved by Bangkokians. So, join the bandwagon and find out what the hype is about!

Click HERE to read about top 5 local coffee shops in Bangkok.

 

    Michelle Lim

    Michelle graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She's a big nature lover, ailurophile and psychology enthusiast.

