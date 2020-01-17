First ‘China coronavirus’ case confirmed in Japan | The Thaiger

Well-Being
First ‘China coronavirus’ case confirmed in Japan
As Thailand’s airports continue screening passengers arriving from China, Japan has confirmed its first case of the new China coronavirus that has killed one and attracted a travel alert from the US State Department. The patient, a man from Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo, had recently visited the Chinese city of Wuhan, where an outbreak of a pneumonia strain is believed to be caused by the new coronavirus.
The US State Department issued a warning on Wednesday about travel to the Wuhan region in China, citing an alert by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention which urges citizens travelling in the region to avoid contact with animals, animal markets or animal products, among other precautions.
Health authorities in Thailand announced on Wednesday they are stepping up screening of passengers arriving by air ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, when 800,000 Chinese tourists are expected to head for the Kingdom.
Though there has been no known human-to-human transmission, the World Health Organisation says the new virus could spread and is warning hospitals worldwide. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, aka. SARS. Some of the virus types cause less serious disease, while some, like the one that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), are far more severe.
The Japanese patient returned from Wuhan and was hospitalised with a fever. He was released yesterday after the symptoms subsided.
Chiang Mai
More than 100 Chiang Mai students hospitalised with food poisoning
There was chaos at Chiang Mai hospitals yesterday when around 130 students were hospitalised with food poisoning. The grade 8 students from Montfort College in Chiang Mai had eaten lunch at the San Sai scout camp when they began showing symptoms of food poisoning, including diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps.
There were an estimated 400 students at the camp: about 89 were taken to the local San Sai Hospital and another 50 taken to other Chiang Mai area hospitals. 30 doctors and nurses were dispatched to the camp in Mae Faek subdistrict of Chiang Mai’s San Sai to treat other students who did not require hospitalisation.
The senior permanent secretary for the San Sai district was called in to monitor the situation and was meeting with Chiang Mai’s governor Charoenrit Sanguansat. All but four of the children had been released from hospital after receiving treatment by late last night.
Details of the food poisoning remain unclear other than a boiled chicken dish with dipping sauce was served for the children’s lunch.
SOURCES: The Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One
Thailand
Cannabis oil gaining traction in Thai medical circles
Last week’s opening of Thailand’s first two full-time clinics dispensing cannabis oil (cannabidiol, or CBD) for medical treatment has brought international attention, not only to the kingdom’s burgeoning cannabis industry, but to the oil’s many reputed benefits. Around 25 CBD clinics have been operating part-time since the government agreed in 2018 to amend drug laws to allow the use and production of medical cannabis.
Marijuana has not yet been deciminalised in Thailand, and possession and dealing can still bring harsh penalties. But CBD has become the health industry’s new shining star, with producers flogging it as a quick-fix for everything from anxiety to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and chronic pain, despite it only recently becoming legal in Thailand. It’s now manufactured into a wide variety of products, meaning it’s no longer necessary to simply take it orally. CBD tinctures, mixtures of cannabidiol and a medium such as alcohol, other plant based oils or even vinegar, are extremely potent and can be taken sublingually, with a dropper under the tongue, the quickest method of absorption.
CBD tinctures offer high bioavalability, which means they’re absorbed rapidly into the body. Thus tinctures are not only extremely potent, but cost-effective as well.
Some of the medical benefits attributed to CBD could include:
• The control of epileptic seizures: Since 2018, UK doctors have prescribed CBT to patients with epilepsy
• Pain relief: According to CNET, most people who use CBD use it to manage chronic pain, arthritis and joint pain.
• Treatment of type 2 diabetes: CBD has well documented anti-inflammatory properties, which can not only reduce the pain associated with diabetes but may also help to regulate blood sugar levels.
• Doesn’t get you high: Anyone turning to cannabis oil for a buzz will be disappointed: CBD is non-psychoactive (it contains little or no THC, the compound in marijuana that creates euphoria) and non-addictive.
• Sleep aid: Cannabis has long been used as a cure for insomnia. CBD, once absorbed interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, helping to create a state of balance, promoting better sleep.
With health minister Anutin Charnvirakul championing medical cannabis as a cash crop and even hinting at legalising recreational use, Thailand’s cannabis industry is poised to grow to US$661 million (21 billion baht) in value by 2024, according to Prohibition Partners, a cannabis research firm.
Thailand
Top 10 ways to save our water
Hot weather and Thailand’s boom-or-bust water issues (floods in wet season and water shortages in the hot season) are a part of our life. It’s predicted that there will be hotter hot seasons and wet-seasons with less rain in the future. Even if we’re not sure what the future brings we should all be conscious of our water usage, be more self-sufficient and empower ourselves to do something positive to protect Thailand’s precious water reserves.
Here are a few ideas that may help you become more water-wise…
Shower with a bucket.
Don’t let all that water pour down the drain and stick a bucket next to you whilst you shower. The plants will be grateful for an extra drink on hot days and save you using the hose sometimes. Whilst you’re at it, cut your 5 minute shower down to three minutes. Really, you can sing somewhere else!
Make it a competition for the kids to see who can have the shortest shower. And, really, do we absolutely have to have four showers a day? No. A fresh spray of the deodorant and a fresh shirt will be perfectly OK during water shortages. For couples, well, shower together!
Turn off the water when brushing your teeth
Try leaving off the tap water until you want to rinse out your mouth. All that useable water flowing down the basic drain whilst you’re brushing isn’t making your teeth any whiter! Same when you’re washing your hands or washing your hair. Turn off the tap whilst you’re doing all the scrubbing. These little habits could end up saving tens of litres every time you do these daily tasks.
Boiling food?
Once the left-over water has cooled use it to water your indoor or outdoor plants. Just make sure the water has cooled first. The water will be full of nutrients from the cooking and is perfectly suitable for using elsewhere around the house.
Washing the car at a car wash
It’s more efficient than doing it yourself at home. Car wash businesses recycle a lot of their water. Even better, drive around with a dirty car now and then – it’s not hurting you or the car and will save water by delaying your car wash. If you absolutely have to wash your car at home, use a bucket with some soapy water to hand-wash all the dirt off, then quickly rinse with fresh water.
Get rid of the lawn
(Although going to be difficult if you’re a golf course!) Lawns use lots of water and daily watering during the hot season can soak up hundreds of litres of valuable water resources. Letting your lawn go brown, be assured it will come back in the wet season. And long-term, landscape accordingly with water wise ground covers, succulents, and other plants that thrive in drought conditions. Lawns may be a luxury we can’t afford in these water-conscious times.
Dishwashers
Only run the dishwasher when it’s full. Even better wash the dishes by hand. Dishwashing machines are notable water wasters. Grab you partner or a friend and have a chat or a laugh for the five minutes it will take you to wash the dishes by hand. You could save up to 50-100 litres of water. And fill up the sink once and do all the washing together without leaving the water running all the time.
Catch your own rain
Whilst it hasn’t been a worry in the past, our useable potable water supplies around Thailand are becoming an issue that won’t be fixed immediately. Consider installing a simple rain catchment system. They can be cheap or expensive and should be considered if you’re building a new house as an integral part of the design. Your roof is an amazing water-catcher. Use it.
Flushing
Flush the toilet less often and with less water. Most modern toilets have a half-flush option and there are other tricks to reducing the re-fill in your toilet’s cistern – putting a brick into your cistern is one way (gently!).
Water garden in the morning
Water the plants early in the morning. You’ll need less water, since cooler morning temperatures mean less evaporation. It’s not a great idea to water in the evenings, since this can promote mould growth in the humid Thai weather and hot evenings. And you really don’t need to water the driveway. It’s not growing. No one is going to walk past your house and compliment you on your sparkling clean drive-way.
Don’t wash the dog (or cat)
The dog WILL survive without being washed every day, or week. Indeed our dogs used to survive perfectly well without being washed at all. If the family pooch does need a wash try and use some of the water you saved from the bucket in the shower and be careful not to leave the hose on whilst rubbing in the shampoo. As for the cat, it is genetically programmed to clean itself better than you could ever hope to. Leave the cat alone – it NEVER needs to be washed.
