Politics

Thai political leader proposes legal brothels and sex shops

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Thai political leader proposes legal brothels and sex shops | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Mongkolkit Suksintharanont, leader of the Thai Civilised Party proposes legalised brothels and sex shops - Thai PBS World
A controversial Thai MP is proposing licenced brothels and sex shops as a way of addressing the problem of sexual abuse in Thailand. Mongkolkit Suksintharanont, leader of the Thai Civilised Party and a member of the House committee studying ways to reduce rape and other sexual violations, commented in a Facebook post that he would raise the proposal with committee members at their meeting yesterday.

Explaining his logic, Mongkolkit commented that humans, by nature, are sexual creatures, and laws and cultural norms regulating sexual activity are artificial and make humans different from other animals. He says that most rapes are perpetrated by men to release sexual tension, adding that offences are committed in families, in workplaces among colleagues and even in schools among classmates, and that rapes reported to police are a fraction of those actually committed.

He claims his idea of state sanctioned brothels and sex shops follows the Swiss model, adding that it could help reduce rape and corruption among officials for turning a blind eye to Thailand’s illegal sex trade.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bangkok

“Don’t be f**king nosey.” Government committee meeting turns sour.

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 17, 2020

By

“Don’t be f**king nosey.” Government committee meeting turns sour. | The Thaiger
PHOTO: committee meeting descends into trading insults - Thai PBS World

Strong language ahead…

Claws were out at a committee meeting of the House Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Committee. A heated argument started between the committee chairman, Pol Gen Seripisut Temiyavet and two of the committee members, Pareena Kraikupt and Sira Jenjakha. The nasty and noisy spat erupted when Ms. Pareena, a Palang Pracharat MP, asked Seripisut why her petition, demanding an investigation of the committee chairman on seven issues, was not included in the meeting’s agenda, after it had been forwarded to the committee by the Office of the Secretary-General of the House, according to Thai PBS World.

The two firstly argued over whether a document had been signed or not. Then the two engaged in a vicious verbal exchange for about 15 minutes before Seripisut, a former national police chief, lost his cool…

“Don’t be fucking nosey, talking to me like that!”

That didn’t go down well and received the retort…

“Don’t use that low-class language with me.”

“Because you are low-class!”

Pareena reportedly demanded Seripisut withdraw the words “fucking nosey”, which he refused to do.

Then Palang Pracharat MP Sira Jenjakha walked in and jumped into the fray, demanding Seripisut withdraw the swearing and nasty sleights. He questioned how a man could use such rude language speaking to a woman.

The former police chief then abruptly adjourned the meeting and instructed parliament officials to keep an audio record of the incident so he could file defamation charges against the two Palang Pracharat MPs.

Sadly we don’t have access to any audio, let alone a video.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bangkok

Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Thai PM says he wants to prevent political protests, from either side | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Runners at the Bangkok "Wing Lai Lung" event - efezinox.wordpress.com

In a move that is sure to be seen as a bid to stifle opposition gatherings, protests and debate, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is voicing concern that opposition-organised political rallies, as well as those of his supporters. will “lead to fresh conflicts”. The PM told reporters yesterday that “…he has instructed security authorities to find ways to prevent such activities in the future”.

Gen Prayut told reporters that he doesn’t want to see divisions among the public.

“People should not be divided according to the group they belong to or along the lines of old and new generations. This will not benefit the country whatsoever. We must find ways to cooperate,” the prime minister was reported as saying in the Bangkok Post.

“No matter who wants to support or oust me, I don’t want anything that will lead to violence to happen again.”

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has also said he disapproves of a planned anti-Prayut run in Chiang Mai on February 2. He says the event would “only deepen social divisions”.

Meanwhile, Tanawat Wongchai, the organiser of the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle) held in the Chatuchak area last Sunday, maintained the Chiang Mai event would go ahead, despite the threats from the PM. An event, to show support for Prayut and the Government, called “Dern Cheer Lung” (Walk in Support of Uncle), was also held at Lumpini Park in central Bangkok on Sunday.

Complimentary anti-government events for “Wing Lai Lung” were also held in other provinces – Buri Ram, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Nakhon Pathom. Metropolitan Police confirmed that 14,178 people participated in the Bangkok “Run Against Dictatorship” event. Various police estimates from the other provinces indicate and addition 2,500 people joined from provinces outside Bangkok.

A Future Forward Party MP, spokesman of the House committee on law, justice and human rights, and anti-government activist, Rangsiman Rome, claimed that some participants in the last Sunday’s anti-Prayut event in Buri Ram were summonsed by police to “acknowledge charges for violating the public assembly law”.

Pol Col Pramote Uthakit, from the Nakhon Phanom police station, told reporters that rally organisers “failed to seek permission in advance to hold the activity from police”.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Thousands join the pro and anti government protests in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

Thousands join the pro and anti government protests in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thousands turn up for the government support 'spoiler' rally in Lunphini Park - Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Protesters, from both sides of the political camp turned up in two different parts of the capital yesterday for their respective political rallies.

Organiser of the anti-regime “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle), Tanawat Wongchai, told the crowds at Suan Rot Fai in Chatuchak, a northern suburb of Bangkok, that the run marked the start of the campaign to oust Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He also foreshadowed another run to be held in Chiang Mai early next month.

The anti-government event organisers claim the protest drew 13,000 participants including key figures from the opposition and other political activists.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the Future Forward Party leader, spokesperson Pannika Wanich, and Prachachart secretary-general Thawee Sodsong, were among politicians joining in the anti-Prayut run.

She claimed the large turn-out yesterday morning was “highly indicative of increasing political awareness about the regime’s prolonged grip on power”.

“I’m here to show that we’re fed up,” said Paphatsara Netsang, a Thai living in Singapore, but flew in to Bangkok for the rally.

“Nothing has changed. Everything is still the same. There’s no economic improvement.”

Meanwhile, across the city at Lumpini Park, thousands of people gathered to show support for the prime minister another gathering called “Dern Cheer Lung” (Walk In Support of Uncle).

52 year old Thitimon Cottan, a state enterprise employee, told reporters she joined the rally because she wanted Gen Prayut to continue serving the country. She said the PM “brought back peace and order after political unrest, and that he had made many contributions toward the betterment of the country”.

Parallel events for “Wing Lai Lung” (the anti-government rallies) also took place in other provinces, including Buri Ram, Phayao, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Pathom and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The number of participants ranged from dozens to hundreds and the runs were said to be closely monitored by the police.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

