Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn. | The Thaiger

In this modern day of social media it seems so many are out to get that ‘perfect shot’, and will go to great lengths to get it. Seeing a picture of someone perched on some isolated cliff overlooking some natural wonder and thinking to yourself ‘I’ve got to get that picture!’.

We’re often confronted with the challenge of arriving at iconic tourist locations and being faced with the challenge of finding a small sliver of space in which to take a picture while cutting out all other tourists. For some pictures though you may need a lot of clear space to get THAT profile pic that puts your friends to shame. So what do we do?

Wait in line and be patient.

Roy’s Peak, in Wanaka, New Zealand has become famous for its set-piece location, and an image of one tourist’s battle to obtain his own pic and the realities he faced, has been trending on social media.

The New Zealand’s Department of Conservation said that due to the massive spike in popularity thanks to social media, the Peak had seen an increase of over 10% in visitors over the last two years.

Online comments hold concern for the preservation of the park and the Department of Conservation have asked all visitors to be considerate of the wildlife and make sure one is fully equipped and fit for the hike.

It seems The Peak is not the only location with line ups, here is another picture from Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong.

Have you come across this in your travels? SEND in your pictures so we can them with everyone.

