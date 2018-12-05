Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn. | The Thaiger

King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn.

2 hours ago

Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn.

PHOTO: Tomas Alfoldi

In this modern day of social media it seems so many are out to get that ‘perfect shot’, and will go to great lengths to get it. Seeing a picture of someone perched on some isolated cliff overlooking some natural wonder and thinking to yourself  ‘I’ve got to get that picture!’.

We’re often confronted with the challenge of arriving at iconic tourist locations and being faced with the challenge of finding a small sliver of space in which to take a picture while cutting out all other tourists. For some pictures though you may need a lot of clear space to get THAT profile pic that puts your friends to shame. So what do we do?

Wait in line and be patient.

Roy’s Peak, in Wanaka, New Zealand has become famous for its set-piece location, and an image of one tourist’s battle to obtain his own pic and the realities he faced, has been trending on social media.

The New Zealand’s Department of Conservation said that due to the massive spike in popularity thanks to social media, the Peak had seen an increase of over 10% in visitors over the last two years.

Online comments hold concern for the preservation of the park and the Department of Conservation have asked all visitors to be considerate of the wildlife and make sure one is fully equipped and fit for the hike.

It seems The Peak is not the only location with line ups, here is another picture from Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong.

Have you come across this in your travels? SEND in your pictures so we can them with everyone.

PHOTO: Kenny Lee



Phuket

Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations

2 hours ago

December 5, 2018

“Phuket rank 11th with about 11.9 million tourist arrivals this year, higher than last year’s 11.6 million arrivals making it Thailand’s most important economy outside Bangkok.”

Bangkok has come in second place in the list of the world’s top cities for tourism. The list has been compiled by Euromonitor International. Their Top 100 City Destinations 2018 report has just been released.

Once again, Hong Kong tops the poll with close to 30 million tourists expected to travel to the city before the end of this year, more than half of them from the Chinese mainland.

According to the UK-based market research company, Bangkok holds on to its #2 ranking after Hong Kong, with close to 24 million visitors expected this year.

Phuket rank 11th with about 11.9 million tourist arrivals this year, higher than last year’s 11.6 million arrivals making it Thailand’s most important economy outside Bangkok.

The report said that global air traffic has been rising steadily for years and 2018 was another year of big growth in the industry.

Asia continues to be the biggest player in the rankings with 41 of the top 100 cities being in the Asian region. Other Asian cities figuring in the top 10 include Singapore, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Shenzhen.

You can download a copy of the full report HERE.

Thailand

E-visas available from February 2019. China first country.

2 days ago

December 3, 2018

The Consular Affairs department is launching a new e-visa service from February 2019. It will initially available in China and then expand to other countries over a period of three years.

Kasikornbank Bank is co-operating with the Consular Affairs unit to handle the e-payments,   .

The service will be available from February 15, 2019 and, initially, for residents of Beijing only. The service will spread to other Chinese capitals later, according to the Bangkok Post.

Other countries will follow quickly after – the UK in March, France in April.

Within three years the Department says that all Thai embassies and Consular Generals will be offering the service.      China has been chosen to launch service as it remains the most populous group of international foreigners needing visas to enter the Kingdom.

Under the plans no visa stamp will be required in the tourist passport as they would have already been alerted by email, once their e-visa was approved. The information would be automatically sent to the Immigration Department for processing when the traveler arrives in Thailand.

It’s anticipated, on arrival, that a biometric scan or robotic entry and validation system will be used.

Travel

Airline staff mock young girl over her name – Abcde

2 days ago

December 3, 2018

Airline staff mock young girl over her name – Abcde | The Thaiger

An American discount airline has apologised to a mother after she claimed the staff laughed at her five year old daughter’s name.

The daughter is called Abcde.

The name, according to the mother, is pronounced ‘Ab-si-dee’. The airline staff also and posted a picture of her boarding pass with the unusual name.

The mother said she was outraged.

“The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees. So I turned around and said, ‘Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I’d appreciate if you’d just stop,'” she said according to America’s ABC News.

The incident took place at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. The mother and daughter were heading to El Paso, Texas on a Southwest Airlines flight.

A spokesperson for the airline has offered a “sincere apology to the family”.

“We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online.”

