Top 10 busiest airports in the world – first half of 2018
Beijing Capital International Airport is still the world’s second-busiest airport by passenger traffic, witnessing with nearly 50 million passengers passing through in the first half of this year. This from the Civil Aviation Data Analysis, a civil aviation data platform based in Shanghai.
The list, comprising 17 international airports around the world, ranks airports in terms of passenger traffic as of the end of June.
So where is the world’s busiest airport?
Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport remains the world’s busiest airport, with passenger traffic of 52.64 million in the first six months, while Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi saw the fastest growth of passengers with an increase of traffic of 13.41 percent.
No 10 – Indira Gandhi International Airport
Total passengers: 35.04 million
No 9 – Shanghai Pudong International Airport
Total passengers: 36.69 million
No 8 – Hong Kong International Airport
Total passengers: 36.91 million
No 7 – London Heathrow Airport
Total passengers: 38.07 million
No 6 – O’Hare International Airport, Chicago
Total passengers: 39.45 million
No 5 – Tokyo Haneda Airport
Total passengers: 41.06 million
No 4 – Los Angeles International Airport
Total passengers: 42.68 million
No 3 – Dubai International Airport
Total passengers: 43.74 million
No 2 – Beijing Capital International Airport
Total passengers: 49.38 million
No 1 – Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Total passengers: 52.64 million
PHOTO: Passengers are waiting in the terminal of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Dec 17, 2017 – VCG
World’s most liveable cities 2018 – Two Asian cities in the Top 10
PHOTO: Vienna pips Melbourne for the top spot this year
The popular, and often-quoted ‘World’s Most Liveable Cities’ have been announced for 2018 and there’s only two Asian cities in the list, both in the same country.
After seven years at the top of the list, Australia’s southern capital, Melbourne, has lost its crown as the world’s most liveable city. The city, Australia’s second largest, came in second place on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2018 ranking missing out on the top spot by just 0.7%.
The city was beaten this year by Austria’s Vienna, which received an overall score of 99.1% on the annual list. The list is based on cities’ stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. The survey is conducted annually over 140 cities.
The Economist Intelligence Unit says Vienna’s rise to the top is due, primarily, to relative stability across much of Europe after high-profile terrorist attacks in recent years. But Melbourne’s unseating from the top spot isn’t the only noticeable shift after years of very little change among the highest ranks.
Japan’s Osaka and Tokyo have now moved into the top ten, coming in third and seventh place respectively.
Both cities move up this year thanks to a decline in crime rates as well as improvements in public transportation.
“Osaka stands out especially, having climbed six positions, to third place, over the past six months, closing the gap with Melbourne.” (Osaka and Melbourne are ‘sister-cities’)
Hamburg and Helsinki, who held tenth and ninth place last year, have dropped out of the top ten. Another European city has moved into ninth place to replace them, Copenhagen, which achieved a score of 96.8%, making it the only other European city in the top rankings.
Whilst Australia may have missed out on the top spot this time, three of its cities were among the best scoring, with Adelaide 10th and Sydney in 5th place this year
Toronto tied with Tokyo for seventh position this year with a score of 97.2% and Calgary and Vancouver taking fourth and sixth place.
Hong Kong has improved its ranking this year moving up to 35th place. However, fellow Asian cities Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Colombo and Dhaka didn’t fare as well, with all four listed among the nine cities whose livability ranking has declined in the past year.
1. Vienna, Austria
2. Melbourne, Australia
3. Osaka, Japan
4. Calgary, Canada
5. Sydney, Australia
6. Vancouver, Canada
7. (tie) Toronto, Canada
7. (tie) Tokyo, Japan
9. Copenhagen, Denmark
10. Adelaide, Australia
You can view the entire list but you’ll need to register HERE.
Melbourne spent seven years at the top, this year down to Number Two
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
There’s a bit of rain around. No worries. It’s rainy season and the island looks a lot better when it’s all green and the dams are filling. Try something on our instant list of the ten things you can do when it’s wet and raining in Phuket. And, please, add to the list in the comments section on our Facebook page The Thaiger. We’ll amend our list with your suggestions.
So here is our completely random Top 10 things to do whilst it’s wet and raining in Phuket.
One of the best shows on the island. There’s pre-show ‘walk around’ displays where you can see Muay Thai matches, traditional Thai villages and elephant shows (you can choose not to attend these if you’re ethically sensitive about animal shows). Then it’s into the theatre for an astonishing show about Thai culture and history which will blow your mind. For everyone in the family. I’ve been 20 or more times – always take tourist friends there for a lesson in Thailand 1.0. Almost impossible to explain what you’ll see but, believe me, it’s worth the price. There’s also a mega-international buffet available before the show. Take your appetite. Even when it’s wet or raining, the show is always on – they cleverly adapt the schedule to fit around the rain.
2. Simon Star Cabaret
There’s the famous Simon Cabaret in Patong – there is also the companion show in Samkong – better parking and a newer theatre but much the same show. “The prettiest girls in Asia” they say. Completely family friendly but be prepared for a few questions after the show if you take the kids. Also, if you want to get a picture with one of the performers after the show you’ll need to hand over 100 Baht or so for the pleasure. The shows are bright, spectacular, fun and a lot of fun. You’ll forget about the rain and wet outside.
3. Jungceylon and Central Festival Shopping Centres
Head to one of the island’s big international shopping centres for some retail therapy if there’s a bit of rain outside. Both have plenty of label brands and excellent food options. There are also excellent cinemas at both locations where tickets will probably cost you a fraction of what you pay in your home country (unless you come from Nigeria where it’s quite cheap I hear). Cost around 200 baht+ unless you go on cheap-Wednesday when the tickets are half-price. Car parking can be a hassle so look at taking a taxi. Rain? what rain?!
It has been much publicised that riding the incredibly intelligent elephants is cruel. Be part of the change and visit one of the best elephant sanctuarys in Thailand. Education is power, help spread the word that it is no longer acceptable to jump on the saddle. Yes it is an outdoor activity, but you are going to get wet anyway when you wash the elephants so get out there and play with the elephants.
The Elephant Jungle Sanctuary is a home for retired working elephants, set amongst three camps in remote sections of Phuket. It doesn’t matter if it’s wet and raining in Phuket – elephants love the wet!
There are a number of better, more elephant-friendly, alternatives around Phuket these days, all with the elephant’s welfare as paramount. Also the Elephant Retirement Park, Phuket HERE.
5. Have a Thai massage or Spa treatment
You deserve it. There’s plenty of alternatives and style of massage all over the island, well, all over Thailand. A traditional Thai massage – firm, medium or light – will be an experience you’ll always remember. Don’t ask for firm unless you’re prepared for some PAIN! Despite the publicity, most massages don’t include a happy ending. Unless you’re in Patong, you’re probably not going to get that ‘optional extra’. There are also plenty of spas for all sorts of additional indulgences. Many of the bigger international hotels have excellent spas for ‘walk-in’ customers. Leave the rain and wet outside and enjoy.
6. Go for a walk on the beach
It’s still warm, the beaches are still amazing, the monsoonal air is fresh off the Andaman Sea and you can enjoy the drama of nature doing what it does. Also, be amazed at the people who have paid their hard-earned money to visit Phuket and, whether it’s raining or not, are determined to go to the beach. And they do, sometimes with tragic consequences. Always obey the flags on the beach. Red means DON’T GO SWIMMING. Rain, sunshine, wet… the beaches are always amazing.
There’s bowling alleys at Big C in Kathu and Jungceylon. They’re really inexpensive and a great escape for a few hours. Strike or no strike you’ll always look like a star in those rental bowling shoes (who have been worn by thousands of people before you… hmmmm). Wear socks.
Located in the very south of the island at Panwa Beach the Phuket Aquarium is an excellent spot to escape the weather and learn about the underwater world around Phuket. It is also safe for the children to roam inside and let them discover the seahorses, turtles and deep sea creatures. Good for a couple of hours, try and plan your trip outside of school pick up and drop off times as the journey South can be a long one.
9. Phuket Trick Eye Museum
We love this place. A few hours of optical illusions and laughs. Great for the kids and the big kids as well. Located in the middle of Phuket Town. Take your camera or your mobile phone. An interesting back-story to the franchise of Trick Eye museums about a South Korean artist… you’ll learn more about it when you go there. Perfect for a Phuket rainy day.
10. A Thai cooking class
Admit it, we all talk about taking Thai cooking class but few of us do. Hey, why bother with all that pesky preparation, cooking and doing the dishes when we can get magnificent street food for 50 baht, almost anywhere (except Patong where you’ll pay a bit more). Most of the larger hotels all have their own Thai cooking lessons. But for the best of the best head to the Blue Elephant Restaurant right on the border of Old Phuket Town for a memorable experience. The Sino-Portuguese building used to be the old Governor’s residence
So get out and enjoy Phuket, whether it’s sunny, wet or raining. Even if it is raining, remember the rain is warm!
Top 10 overseas destinations for Chinese travellers
As the Chinese middle class continues to grow, more Chinese are eager to travel. For a country that was mostly closed off to the rest of the world for a thousand years, the Chinese are now looking abroad for their holidays.
Ctrip, China’s largest online travel agency, saw bookings for overseas luxury hotels surge nearly 50 percent year-on-year, according to the Ctrip Hotel College Data Research Centre.
Tokyo tops the list of the most popular overseas destinations, with the number of bookings for hotel rooms in the city expanding by nearly 100 percent over the same period last year, according to Ctrip. Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai are also in this year’s Top 10 Chinese destination.
Meanwhile, customer bookings for rooms at child-friendly hotels witnessed significant growth as young families are traveling more.
Let’s take a look at the top 10 overseas destinations that received the largest number of hotel bookings from outbound travelers from the Chinese mainland this summer…
Sapporo, Japan
A Japanese noodle shop in Sapporo on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Feb 25, 2018. [Photo/VCG]
Chiang Mai, Thailand
People release floating lanterns during the festival of Yee Peng in the northern capital of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Nov 14, 2016. [Photo/Agencies]
Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
Mantanani island, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia. [Photo/VCG]
Kyoto, Japan
