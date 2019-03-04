Thai Life
The marijuana amnesty. What does it mean and how can I apply?
The Thaiger neither endorses, recommends or has any opinion on the possession or use of marijuana. This information is merely provided as a service to our readers.
So, the big question, how can you RIGHT NOW, legally, smoke or use marijuana in Thailand? Thais and expats living in the kingdom now have new options following the enactment of a law allowing the use of medical cannabis.
Though there will always remain a core of ‘hush hush’ users, the Government is encouraging people to come clean in a new legal framework so that they are able to better implement the new laws and introduce legal drugs for cultivation and sale.
Like all things ‘Thai’ there is likely to be plenty of confusion moving forward, particularly in the early days but authorities are now rolling out the amnesty and new laws. But be prepared for a bit of red tape.
Please note: The contents of this article are provided in good faith and are a basic guideline to the new laws and amnesty. At all times you should check your personal situation by speaking to your local medical professional or calling the hotlines (listed below) before you proceed.
As of now, if you possessed cannabis before the law was passed, you can now register under an amnesty that went into place last week enacted by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).
If you application for registration is approved under the amnesty, officials will countersign and register your documentation as proof of their legal status. If your application is rejected the applicant will have their marijuana seized but you will be free to walk away without prosecution.
Importantly, Thai authorities are stressing that the amnesty is real and, if you register in good will there will be no prosecution if your application is rejected for any reason.
For now the amnesty is limited to cannabis and not kratom, though kratom leaves are also now legal, for medicinal use.
People who have been using cannabis for approved uses as a treatment before the new law was passed need to obtain a medical certificate that will verify their condition from a certified dentist, doctor or Thai traditional medicinal practitioner.
You then need to register with the FDA. Foreign nationals are also able to register.
You will need…
• Identification documents (Thai ID Card or passport)
• a medical certificate which includes all the relevant medical condition under treatment
• Download the application form, fill it in with your details and ID along with the name and registration numbers of your medical practitioner.
(As with any other formal document in Thailand, it’s in Thai so get a Thai friend to help you fill it out. THere’s a link to the application form HERE.)
The fine print…
You will need to bring the marijuana you’ve been using with the application. Department staff will need to visit your premises if the amounts are too large to bring along with you.
Under the interim amnesty you’ll be allowed a stock for your personal use up to 90 days.
For quantities over that amount, you will either have to hand the rest of your stash into authorities or fill out another form justifying the additional quantity. That form is HERE.
If you are unable to, or wish to have, someone represent you at the Department offices, you can nominate a representative. There is space in the application forms to sign up a proxy to do the paperwork in person for you.
The offices of the FDA are in Bangkok or, if you’re unable to go to Bangkok, you are permitted to take your application to a local Provincial Public Health Office. The FDA office in Bangkok website HERE.
The location of the FDA offices in Bangkok is HERE.
Tourists…
For tourists you will need to make a separate application, if you want to be ‘legal’ under the new laws and amnesty during your visit to Thailand. Failure to do so could see you marijuana confiscated when you arrive in Thailand. If it is for ‘medical’ use then you will need to fill a separate for HERE. This will declare the marijuana in your possession.
Tourists will then have to go through the same rigmarole with the FDA or Provincial Health officers. As tourists, they will need to show proof of their traveling – tickets, booking confirmations, passport, etc.
You should bring your medical prescriptions with you to show Customs officers. This will help you avoid prosecution and get your seized marijuana returned when you depart the country.
Of course none of the forms are currently available in English, well, for now anyway.
You can also call a hotline at the FDA. There’s an English option by calling 1556, Extension 3. The Narcotics Control Board has another hotline 1386, Extension 3. The hotlines operate normal Thai business hours from 8:30am-4:30pm, Monday to Friday (closed on Thai public holidays).
Bangkok
Is cooking endangered rays on ‘MasterChef Thailand’ OK?
by Pratch Rujivanarom
Despite experts confirming that fishing, cooking and eating spotted eagle ray is completely legal in Thailand, as Thai law still does not include the species in the country’s protected animal list, many people say that the use of endangered species as cooking material on the popular TV show jeopardised the efforts to conserve these and other rare animals.
Earlier on World Wildlife Day, which highlights the conservation of marine biodiversity, the reality cooking-competition show “MasterChef Thailand” had selected stingrays as the main ingredient for the program.
But after the show had aired it was noticed that the rays used in the TV show were the rare spotted eagle variety.
The discovery has sparked hot debate on social media over the legality and appropriateness of consuming this endangered marine species, with one side strongly pointing out that the consumption of endangered rays was unacceptable, while the other side argued that such stingrays were not that rare and their consumption was widespread in the Kingdom.
Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a leading marine biologist at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries, said the exact ray species that had been used on the TV show had not yet been confirmed, but it was very likely the fish were one of two spotted eagle species – Aetobatus ocellatus, which can be found in the tropical Indo-West Pacific region, or Aetobatus narinari, which live in the Atlantic Ocean.
According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), both spotted eagle ray species have conservation status, as they are endangered by unsustainable fishing and habitat loss and their populations are in decline.
Aetobatus ocellatus is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN red list, while Aetobatus narinari is listed as near-threatened, Thon said.
The marine biologist confirmed that despite the international conservation status of both species, their consumption on the TV show would have been legal, because these ray species were still not protected under Thailand’s animal conservation law.
SOURCE: The Nation
Southeast Asia
A family of three grooms Vietnam’s most edible golf course
One of Vietnam’s leading golf layouts, Laguna Golf Lang Company, is staying at the top of its maintenance game with the talents of a very special group of greenkeepers.
A family of water buffalo.
As every superintendent worth their salt will tell you, prime conditioning is key to the success of every leading golf course.
Dedicated greenkeeping staff at top clubs around the world deploy sophisticated hardware and a variety of innovative techniques to keep their layouts in world-class nick.
The legwork involved in maintaining the elevated status of the layout – a spectacular Nick Faldo-designed track where golfers encounter tropical jungle, ocean sand dunes, and rice paddies – is shared between man, machinery and beast.
“We are pretty sure it’s a first in this part of the world to have animals performing such an important role on the golf course,” said Adam Calver, Director of Golf, of the work carried out by father Tu Phat, mother Chi Chi and their calf, Bao, tending to four-hectares of rice fields located right in the middle of the course.
The paddies contour the 3rd and 4th holes and reappear in the back nine between the 13th green, 14th tee and run alongside the 15th fairway.
In the early days of golf, when courses were mostly laid out on public land it was not uncommon for sheep and cattle to roam freely across fairways and greens.
Even today at some courses – notably the wilder links clubs in remote regions of Scotland and Ireland – livestock play their party in trimming turf and thinning out rough.
Courses in Asia though have been less willing to let animals in on the greenkeeping act – until now that is.
Even on the quietest days, the water buffalo are always out wading through the rice paddies and performing their duties.
“We looked at various methods to increase the aesthetics of the rice paddies between the harvests as continually mowing the fields to maintain vast rice terraces can consume a large amount of labor,” adds Calver.
“The water buffalo act as bio-mowers while also protecting the traditional Vietnamese landscape.”
The bovine threesome help to manage the paddies by eating excess weeds and crops in the area that would otherwise require machinery and manpower to maintain.
Not only do the animals provide a vital service in tending to the paddies, they supply an additional appealing optic to one of the most eye-catching sections of a golf course that is already strong on visual manna.
The paddy though is not just for show. Harvested twice a year, they yield up to 20 tons of rice that are used to support the organic farm and donated to families and seniors in the area.
“We knew that having the holes weave through the rice fields would be a unique and memorable experience for golfers,” said Paul Jansen, the leading golf course architect who assisted Faldo with the design of the course.
“And also, there would be potential to give back to the community in a sustainable and regenerative fashion. All the best golf courses have character and sense of place and we felt if we could adapt our surroundings then we would be close to achieving something really good.
Bangkok
18 busted in e-cigarette and vaping raid in bangkok
Whilst a new vaping and e-cigarette lobby group continue to push the government for a review on laws on vaping and e-cigarette products, the police are notching up more crackdowns on the sales of products related to vaping.
Read about the lobby group HERE.
Sixteen Thais and two Burmese men have been arrested in Bangkok for selling e-cigarette devices, nicotine chargers and baraku (hookah) tobacco-smoking products.
Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn, in his capacity as deputy chief of the Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression, told reporters that the arrests were made at several night markets last night.
21 shops were found to be selling the illegal e-cigarette devices and baraku pipes and 18 people were arrested.
Police confiscated 81 e-cigarette devices, 1,127 bottles of e-cigarette chemicals and 777 baraku and other illegal items.
The operation followed a February 28 raid on the Klong Thom market in which three Thais and two Lao were arrested for selling the same kind of gear.
SOURCE: The Nation
