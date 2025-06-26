Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons

Officials target illicit underage activity amid regulatory cannabis clampdown

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons
Police, including the Khon Kaen Provincial Public Health Office, Region 4 Narcotics Control Board, and Mueang Khon Kaen Police, conducted a raid on Thun Kan, a cannabis shop in Khon Kaen province. The raid, yesterday, June 25, uncovered concerning activities involving underage people.

Upon entering the shop, officials found a pervasive smell of cannabis. Two groups of young patrons were present.

One table consisted of 13 year old boys and girls who appeared dazed, with cannabis paraphernalia and mixed cannabis on a cutting board.

Additionally, kratom juice mixed with cough syrup was discovered. At another table, eight youths between 14 and 17 years old were gathered, visibly engaged in cannabis consumption.

Further inspection of the premises revealed a large pot of boiling kratom leaves behind the shop and a refrigerator stocked with bottles of kratom juice mixed with cough syrup in various colours.

During the investigation, a 16 year old identified as A (a pseudonym) claimed to be the shop caretaker. She stated that she was employed by the shop owner, known as Name, to open and manage the shop, selling cannabis and kratom juice for 300 baht (US$9) a day. The clientele primarily comprised groups of teenage students, reported KhaoSod.

