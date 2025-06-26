Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons

Police, including the Khon Kaen Provincial Public Health Office, Region 4 Narcotics Control Board, and Mueang Khon Kaen Police, conducted a raid on Thun Kan, a cannabis shop in Khon Kaen province. The raid, yesterday, June 25, uncovered concerning activities involving underage people.

Upon entering the shop, officials found a pervasive smell of cannabis. Two groups of young patrons were present.

One table consisted of 13 year old boys and girls who appeared dazed, with cannabis paraphernalia and mixed cannabis on a cutting board.

Additionally, kratom juice mixed with cough syrup was discovered. At another table, eight youths between 14 and 17 years old were gathered, visibly engaged in cannabis consumption.

Further inspection of the premises revealed a large pot of boiling kratom leaves behind the shop and a refrigerator stocked with bottles of kratom juice mixed with cough syrup in various colours.

During the investigation, a 16 year old identified as A (a pseudonym) claimed to be the shop caretaker. She stated that she was employed by the shop owner, known as Name, to open and manage the shop, selling cannabis and kratom juice for 300 baht (US$9) a day. The clientele primarily comprised groups of teenage students, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Thailand’s public health minister has taken a sharp turn on cannabis policy, announcing a major rollback that critics argue is unlikely to succeed given the scale of the industry.

On June 24, Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin stunned the country’s thriving cannabis sector by approving strict new regulations that aim to shut down recreational use entirely.

Under the new policy, cannabis will be restricted to medical use only. Buyers must present both a doctor’s prescription and a medical certificate to obtain the product, marking a dramatic shift from the open market that has flourished since marijuana was decriminalised in 2022.