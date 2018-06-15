Thai Life
Six Outrigger Hotels sold to Singha Estate
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort
Singha Estate, trading on Thailand’s stock exchange yesterday (Wednesday), has announced the successful acquisition of six properties from Outrigger Hotel and Resorts, a Hawaii-based hotel chain.
The acquisition is called at USD 310 million and part of Singha Estate’s strategic investment to expand its presence in high-yield tourist destinations around the world.
Singha Estate has bought properties in Phuket and Samui in Thailand, Fiji, Mauritius and the Maldives.
“Singha Estate’s vision aims to drive the business to become a ‘premier property development and investment holding company’ generating revenue of 20 billion baht by 2020,” said Singha Estate Public Company Limited chief executive officer Naris Cheyklin.
“We believe that this strategic investment and acquisition of Outrigger resorts in four countries will generate recurring income and further diversify the company’s profile and geographical risk,”
The media release says that Outrigger will continue to manage the six properties – Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort and Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort in Thailand; Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Castaway Island in Fiji, Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort in Mauritius, and Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort in the Maldives – a total of 859 room keys.
The completion of the acquisition will raise Singha Estate’s hospitality business portfolio to a total of 4,644 room keys by the end of 2018, with 10 properties worldwide and 29 properties in some of the finest locations across the UK.
Maldives Resort Villas
Who are Singha Estate?
Singha Estate Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in real estate for rental and sale in Thailand and internationally. The company also engages in the hospitality and related business. It sells land, as well as single detached houses and condominium units; offers hotel management services; and invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Rasa Property Development Public Company Limited and changed its name to Singha Estate Public Company Limited in September 2014. Singha Estate Public Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. Singha Estate Public Company Limited is a subsidiary of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. – Bloomberg
- The Thaiger
Thai Life
Top Ten world landmarks
…as voted by Trip Advisor’s user.
Where are the world’s most popular landmarks? And which are ranked in the world’s Top Ten? What comes to mind? The Eiffel Tower? Statue of Liberty? Machu Picchu?
Well none of those make their way into the world’s Top Ten as voted by Trip Advisor users in this 2018 survey. Even the top three may surprise and are all very different from each other – from different eras, in different parts of the world. Italy, Spain and California all have two entries in this Top Ten list.
Coming in at Number One, and just an hour’s flight from Thailand, Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia.“Simultaneously eerie and majestic and in miraculous condition. A truly memorable experience, like absolutely nothing else I’ve ever seen.”
Some good advise from one of Trip Advidor’s readers…
“First, do your homework. Study up on the different temples, and historic sites. It is a vast area to walk, even if you take a guided tour or have a Tuk-Tuk driver (like a golf cart fancied up) they can not get you into all the places. Decide how much depth of historic info you want to get.”
Having travelled there myself, it is an astonishing piece of architecture given that it was constructed around the 12th century. It was the capital of the Khmer Kingdom which covered a lot of what of now is Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos back in its day. What a glorious and grand place it must have been in it hey day – we can just imagine.
At Number Two is the Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain.
“We loved the vibe of this place. The architecture and the buildings were beautiful! On weekends there are flamenco performances and this is a great place to spend a relaxing afternoon.”
The Number Three position goes to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
“Grand is an understatement. The architecture, the white marble and the beautifully maintained green gardens are stunning.”
The rest of the top ten runs through southern Europe with a few entries in the US, probably not the one you would have predicted.
Number Four is St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Italy.
Number Five, the Mesquite Cathedral de Cordoba in Cordoba, Spain.
Number Six, the Taj Mahal in Agra, India.
Number Seven, the Duomo di Milano in Milan, Italy.
Number Eight, Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California.
Number Nine, the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California.
And rounding out the Top Ten is the Parliament in Budapest, Hungary.
Thailand makes an appropriate entry at Number 19 with the beautiful Temple of the Reclining Buddha (Wat Pho) in Bangkok.
You can read the rest of the list of Top 25 world landmarks HERE.
Property
Find your dream property in Thailand
… or list your property for free.
property.thethaiger.com is a true one-stop-shop when you’re looking to sell or buy property in all Thailand’s hot real estate spots.
Paul Trayman, Chief Operating Officer, says property.thethaiger.com provides unique, comprehensive information about up to 40,000 properties around Thailand.
“We provide all details on every project and unit available for sale in Thailand (within the six regions we cover). Unlike other platforms we don’t hide any information, empowering users with accurate pricing, land sizes, unit sizes, pools size, views, locations, monthly maintenance fees, completion dates and ownership structure. The site also has floor plans, master plans and lots of photos of listed properties.”
Paul says property.thethaiger.com is committed to providing the best useful data so buyers can make more informed decisions about their purchases.
“We also have accurate market data so you can compare units and developments to others nearby or similar projects. There are over 40,000 unique properties for sale and rent on property.thethaiger.com
“Map-based searching is another innovation, enabling property buyers to not only filter by bedrooms, price, etc but also narrow their search down even further by navigating the map to the specific locations they want to live. Coupled with being live in 6 major languages, we cater to the local and international markets looking to purchase in Thailand.
CEO of The Thaiger Co. Ltd. Tim Newton says The Thaiger is delighted to be working with Paul and the team.
“property.thethaiger.com is an integral part of thethaiger.com platform providing our growing audience the best opportunity to find a great property somewhere around Thailand. We were so impressed with the unique platform we just hard to get them involved. Just a tip for people checking out the many properties on the site, scroll down to the bottom of the front page and you’ll find the ‘motivated sellers’ section. You might just pick up a bargain!”
New properties are added everyday and the site services the main property hot spots around Thailand – Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Samui and Hua Hin.
Property
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket’s Northern neighbour Phang Nga, and its key tourism magnet of Khao Lak, is seeing increasingly broader demand. One clear sign of the times is the new international offerings in the current pipeline including such brands as Sheraton, Holiday Inn and Avani. And a new airport to service the area as well.
Read more about the confirmed new Phang Nga airport HERE.
How is the area developing into a more mainstream offering?
“Given the distance to Phuket Airport, wholesale travel agents have been powerful in driving demand to the Khao Lak tourism market. They have been able to market the destination by providing one-stop services for guests by arranging their accommodation, transportation, and activities under single package,” says Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com.
Bill says that, traditionally, wholesale travel agents especially those from the European and Australian markets are key providers. However, the number of free independent travelers (FITs) booking directly to hotels and online travel agents (OTAs) has significantly grown in the past few years. Therefore, this trend is becoming key to hotels seeing a slow migration from traditional wholesalers to OTA’s and in effect, this is impacting seasonal trends with higher occupancy in low months.
“Without a doubt the biggest game changer looking forward is the plan for a 60 billion baht new international airport in Khok Kloi Phang Nga. When it materialises, the travel time to the Khao Lak tourism area will be greatly reduced to less than an hour and will in effect create a far broader mainstream tourism market.”
Read the c9hotelworks market update for Khao Lak HERE.
Source: STR and C9 Hotelworks Market Research
