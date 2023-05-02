Where to live in Bangkok? The top neighbourhoods for expats

PHOTO: Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand via Unsplash

Bangkok, a city of contrasts, has gained significant popularity among expats over the years. With its rich cultural heritage and modern amenities, the city is a melting pot of tastes and experiences, which is why it has captured the hearts of many. As a result, the question of where to live in Bangkok is one that often surfaces, with a myriad of neighbourhoods to choose from, each boasting its unique charm and appeal. Of course, there’s no one “best neighbourhood” in Bangkok, as the ideal choice depends on your personal taste and lifestyle. That being said, here are some of the top areas in Bangkok that cater to different budgets and lifestyles.

Thong Lo

Thong Lo has earned a reputation as Bangkok’s hip and trendy neighbourhood. This lively district appeals to expats searching for a vibrant community that embraces creativity and values a cosmopolitan lifestyle, as well as affluent travellers and creative folks. It’s brimming with an array of chic boutiques, art galleries, designer boutiques, and contemporary eateries. Here, you’ll come across awesome bars like the Rabbit Hole and Octave Rooftop Lounge and Bar. The neighbourhood also features the popular community mall, The Commons. Plus, there’s a variety of spas, such as Let’s Relax Onsen and Spa, for some pampering.

With its excellent transportation links, including the Thong Lo BTS Skytrain station, navigating the city is a breeze, making it an ideal location for commuters. It’s a great place to live if you have expensive taste and want to live the glamorous life.

Ari

Ari is a quaint and charming neighbourhood that has seen significant growth in recent years. Although not as central as other popular expat areas, its slightly off-centre location adds to its appeal. Lined with tree-shaded streets, picturesque parks, and trendy eateries, Ari offers a more relaxed pace of life in comparison to the bustling city centre. It’s perfect for those who want to live in more relaxed environment without being too far away from the city centre.

This neighbourhood is known for its diverse food scene, appealing to those who enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences. There’s an extensive range of dining venues, showcasing both the authenticity of traditional Thai cuisine and the imaginative flavours of fusion dishes.

Sathorn

Sathorn is the beating heart of Bangkok’s business district and a popular choice for expats working in the city’s thriving financial sector. This neighbourhood boasts sleek skyscrapers, luxurious hotels, and some of the most prestigious international schools, making it a sought-after location for families and professionals alike. You’ll find a bunch of high-end living options in Sathorn, like houses and condos filled with all the cool amenities – we’re talking swimming pools, gyms, Western kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms with bathtubs. Not to mention, you’ll be surrounded by all sorts of fantastic food and nightlife. Moreover, you’ll be close to the gorgeous Lumpini Park and the river.

Besides the international schools, amazing property options, and upscale entertainment venues, zipping around Sathorn is super easy. This is all thanks to its fantastic transport connections like the MRT and BTS Skytrain. You can quickly reach other parts of the city and beyond, so you’re always connected to the best of Bangkok.

Bang Na

Bang Na is an up and coming neighbourhood that is perfect for those seeking a more suburban lifestyle. Here, you’ll discover a wide selection of affordable accommodations, as well as a harmonious mix of old and new developments.

Situated on Bangkok’s outskirts, this spacious neighbourhood provides a serene haven far from the bustling city centre and towering high-rises. While it maintains a sense of tranquillity, a quick BTS or bus ride will connect you to the excitement of the heart of Bangkok.

With a plethora of shopping malls, international schools, and sports facilities, Bang Na caters to all aspects of family life. Additionally, the nearby Suvarnabhumi Airport makes it an ideal location for frequent travellers.

Phrom Phong

Phrom Phong is a chic and upscale neighbourhood that has become popular among expats in Bangkok, especially Japanese and Korean expats. Situated right in the city’s heart, it offers an array of high-end condominiums, sophisticated shopping malls, and top-notch dining venues. The EM District is likely Phrom Phong’s crown jewel, featuring three world-class shopping malls: The Emporium, EmQuartier, and E,Sphere.

Moreover, the area is also packed with Japanese restaurants and shops, making it an excellent spot for those who want to savour a bit of Japan in Bangkok. And with the picturesque Benjasiri Park providing a peaceful oasis in the busy city surroundings, Phrom Phong is perfect for those seeking a balanced mix of urban living and serene tranquillity.

Lat Phrao

Located in Bangkok’s northern region, Lat Phrao is a fast-growing neighbourhood that has been gaining popularity among expats. This part of the city seamlessly blends business and leisure, creating a condensed yet liveable version of urban life. Particularly favoured by expat families, Lat Phrao boasts some of the country’s top schools.

In addition to its educational offerings, the area features more green spaces than other trendy living areas. Attractions such as the Chatuchak weekend market are just a stone’s throw away, adding to the neighbourhood’s appeal.

Furthermore, the neighbourhood is well connected to the MRT and BTS Skytrain. Plus, it’s near the Northern Bus Terminal, making it an excellent base for commuting to other areas of the city.

Ekkamai

As Thong Lo’s neighbour, Ekkamai shares its trendy vibe, though with a slightly more laid-back atmosphere. If you’re wondering where to live in Bangkok, this neighbourhood’s got loads of hip cafés, restaurants, and bars. Therefore, you’ve got plenty of spots for lazy brunches, easy-going dinners, or fun nights out. In addition to the amenities, one of the best things about Ekkamai is its super convenient location in the Sukhumvit area. It’s easy to get to on the BTS line and even has the Eastern Bus Terminal.

On top of that, Ekkamai has all kinds of housing options. You can find everything from swanky apartments to cute townhouses. Thus, it fits different budgets and styles. This enticing mix of modern and traditional makes it an appealing area for middle-class expats and Thais alike, as it showcases the best of both worlds.

Ratchada / Rama 9

When thinking about where to live in Bangkok, Ratchada might not be the first place that comes to mind. The area is often being associated with Bangkok nightlife. This is because of the famous Royal City Avenue (RCA), a popular spot for party-goers. However, Ratchada has evolved significantly in recent years, becoming a lively district with new shopping malls and convenient neighbourhoods, thanks in part to the excellent MRT line connections.

Easily accessible by MRT and public buses, Ratchada’s roads tend to be less congested than those in other areas of Bangkok, making it an appealing option for individuals with vehicles. The residential area offers a wealth of shopping outlets. Moreover, ood enthusiasts and fitness buffs alike will find themselves spoilt for choice in Ratchada.

Featuring studios, condos, and apartments in various sizes, Ratchada is quickly becoming a prominent neighbourhood on the Bangkok map. With its growing list of amenities and well-connected transport links, Ratchada offers an upbeat and convenient lifestyle, making it a superb choice for your Bangkok home.

Victory Monument

For a taste of authentic Bangkok life, the Victory Monument neighbourhood is the place to be. This bustling district is known for its large roundabout adorned with a striking monument commemorating Thailand’s victory in the Franco-Thai War. But what makes it a great area is that it caters to various budgets and preferences, offering an array of reasonably priced housing options. It also boasts lively markets and tons of street food vendors. These elements come together to create a genuinely immersive experience right in the heart of the city.

Victory Monument still maintains a peaceful atmosphere, making it an excellent choice for those who want some tranquillity. But while the nightlife here might not be as buzzing as in other Bangkok neighbourhoods, there’s no shortage of sports to hang out and enjoy yourself once the sun sets. Therefore, Victory Monument is definitely worth considering if you’re looking for a well-rounded neighbourhood that strikes the perfect balance between excitement and serenity.

Phra Khanong

Centrally positioned along the BTS Sukhumvit line, Phra Khanong is both easily accessible and budget-friendly, making it an attractive option when considering where to live in Bangkok. If living in a condo or apartment doesn’t quite suit your preferences, Phra Khanong offers more affordable housing choices. Though the area primarily consists of local Thais, it also boasts a welcoming expat community. Expats appreciate the blend of easy access to Bangkok’s bustling commercial areas and the neighbourhood’s cosy, close-knit vibe.

Additionally, this vibrant district is home to an array of international restaurants, lively bars, and creative workspaces. The nearby W District and Sukhumvit Road offer a plethora of shopping and entertainment options, ensuring that there is always something new to discover in Phra Khanong.

Bangkok is a diverse and enthralling city that caters to a wide range of tastes, preferences, and lifestyles. Whether you are seeking the excitement of a bustling business district or the serenity of a suburban paradise, there is a neighbourhood in this vibrant city that awaits you.