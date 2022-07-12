Boasting magnificent jungle-backed beaches with crystal-clear waters, Koh Samui is dotted with stunning sea view pool villas. Picture yourself relaxing in luxury to the calming sound of the waves and the gentle sea breeze in your hair — sounds like a perfect dream, right? What if we tell you that you don’t need a million dollars to own a sea view pool villa on this island? To help make your dream come true, we’ve compiled 7 fantastic sea view pool villas you can buy in Koh Samui for $400,000!

1. Enjoy breathtaking sea views in your private infinity pool

Price for sale: $389,000 (฿13,950,000)

Watch the azure ocean of Koh Samui from the comfort of your 2-bedroom pool villa in Azure Samui, Maenam. The villa features a spacious living-kitchen-dining room that opens to a private terrace with an infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors in the living room blur the line between indoors and outdoors, significantly open up your space and seamlessly let fresh air in. The bedrooms come with their own balconies, allowing you to admire the ocean as soon as you wake up. In addition to the amazing features in the unit, you can enjoy a full range of facilities within the project. These include a Life Fitness gym, infinity-edge 26m lap pool, Thai herbal steam room, and more.

2. Ocean in the front, the tree-covered mountain in the back

Price for sale: $335,000 (฿12,000,000)

Perched on a hill in Maret, Koh Samui, this double-story pool villa offers a breathtaking 360-degree sea view and mountain view. The living room, kitchen, and dining area can be found downstairs, with sliding glass doors that open up to the lovely infinity pool. Sun-loungers line up beside the pool, allowing you to soak up the sun while gazing into the lush greenery and ocean below. Upstairs, you’ll find two cosy bedrooms with their own private balconies. The exterior of the villa is painted all white with stone accents. On the other hand, the interior features wooden furniture. It’s full of magnificent traditional arts, offering a feeling of living in an art gallery.

3. Magical views of Koh Samui from every room!

Price for sale: $332,000 (฿11,900,000)

Have you been dreaming of waking up to breathtaking sea views? Enjoying your meals while watching the sky meets the ocean? Or practising yoga with the natural landscape of Koh Samui as your backdrop? If yes, then you should consider this 2-bedroom pool villa at Chaweng. Thanks to its fantastic location and the plenty of windows in each room, you are free to admire the magical sea views wherever you are in the villa. What’s more, the living room features huge sliding glass doors that can be fully opened up to the large terrace with a sparkling swimming pool and two outdoor dining areas. In addition, the villa is adorned with an exciting range of natural elements, creating a relaxing atmosphere and a true tropical haven.

4. Enjoy unparalleled serenity among lush greenery

Price for sale: $349,000 (฿12,500,000)

Calling this 2-bedroom villa a tropical paradise is not an exaggeration. It boasts beautifully decorated rooms, impressive sea views, and a perfect location near famous attractions. Surrounded by lush greenery, the house exudes a tranquil atmosphere and offers unmatched privacy for its residents. Kick back and enjoy your meals at the outdoor dining area, escape the heat in the pool, or laze around in the airy living room while admiring the beautiful views of the tropical coastline. The two light-filled bedrooms are very spacious, and one of the bathrooms features a relaxing bathtub. Need more entertainment to enjoy with friends and family? Impress your friends with your billiard skill on the pool table in the living room or head out to Chaweng beach and have fun.

5. T-shaped pool in your living room

Price for sale: $360,000 (฿12,900,000)

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind pool villa in Koh Samui, then this 3-bedroom family villa in Chaweng is perfect for you. What sets this villa apart from the others is its unique T-shaped swimming pool that is both indoor and outdoor, extending from the charming balcony right into your living room. Around the swimming pool is a covered outdoor sala where you can breathe in the fresh air and an outdoor dining area overlooking the green surroundings and the blue ocean. The all-white interior makes the interior feel clean and open, while the wooden accents give the villa a warm and homey atmosphere. Moreover, the villa boasts a private garden and an outdoor kitchen with all the essential BBQ tools.

6. Your secret hideaway near Chaweng

Price for sale: $349,000 (฿12,500,000)

Tucked away on a hilltop in Bo Phut, this modern 3-bedroom sea view pool villa provides all the privacy you need. The spacious 10 square metres terrace overlooking the ocean and verdant tropical garden comes with a sizable swimming pool, a cosy sala, and a seating area perfect for lazing around under the sun. In addition, the villa boasts a rooftop where you can enjoy both sunrises and sunsets. There’s an additional dining area on the rooftop, so you may bring your meal outside or stargaze without obstruction. Inside, you’ll find a contemporary, open-plan living-kitchen-dining area with lots of beautiful artwork. All three bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms, as well as plenty of windows to let the fresh ocean breeze in.

7. A laid-back pool villa synonymous with paradise

Price for sale: $390,000 (฿14,000,000)

Celebrate tropical living in style at Baan Saitara’s 3-bedroom sea view pool villa in Maret, Koh Samui. Huge glass sliding doors and windows allow for views of the lush greenery and the infinite ocean beyond. Since you can fully open up the doors, you have ample opportunity to soak up the sea breezes and the warm sunshine. The interior offers a harmonious contrast between modern and rustic, with wooden furnishings, marble floors, and beautiful artworks. Outdoors, there are plenty of places to gawk over the stunning views. These include the huge swimming pool, open-air dining area, and the balconies of each bedroom. It’s perfect for those looking for a tranquil place to live.

Whether you’re looking for a place to live or an investment property, these sea view pool villas in Koh Samui are each their own mini paradise.