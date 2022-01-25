Top 5 property developers in Thailand 2022

The Thai capitol of Bangkok is a sprawling metropolis that’s constantly under construction. At any given moment, you’ll find roads torn up for repairs, jamming traffic for kilometres on end; the elevated concrete backbones of new sky train lines being built in the middle of already too-narrow streets; and countless apartment complexes under construction, towering more than 30 stories high, packed densely with as many sub-40-square-metre condos as possible, which they hope you’ll pay top-dollar to buy.

Residential projects throughout the city are in varying phases of completion, ranging from just launched to move-in ready, not to mention more than a few that are still under construction as we write this article. Developers can sway potential buyers in a competitive residential market, as they have more building experience and are comparatively well-known. That’s makes them perhaps your best bet when home hunting in the Big Mango. So without further ado, here’s a list of the Top 5 property developers in Thailand in 2022, according to FazWaz.

Sansiri

Sansiri was founded in 1984 and it’s considered the country’s most famous developer of high-quality houses, townhomes and condominiums. They have a staggering 386 projects, and it looks like nothing can stop them. Likely so, as their properties can be found almost everywhere in the country. Most of Sansiri’s properties are in the middle to high end categories. Their entry level property is called DCondo. Their midrange options include Base, Haus and XT, followed by their high end options called The Monument and The Line. Sansiri’s most expensive property is called 98 Wireless, located on Wireless Road in Bangkok. It’s a freehold apartment that starts at 70 million baht per unit. Too cheap for you? The price goes up to 250 million baht.

Pruksa Real Estate

The company is constantly developing properties for houses, town houses and apartments. In the past few years, the real estate company widened its business opportunities by stepping into commercial and healthcare property. They’re best known for making affordable properties, but recently they’ve decided to step onto the luxury side of the fence. All of their properties are affordable, especially with their Fuse, Plum and The Connect options, costing between 1 to 3 million baht. They also offer a midrange option under The Tree and Privacy. Want a more luxury or high end place to live that is made by Pruksa? Then take a look at The Reserve, located in serval neighborhoods throughout the city.

LPN Development

Founded in 1989, LPN Development is known for building reasonable starter apartments while offering a lot to please their core customers. All of their properties are easily recognisable, but mainly located on the outskirts of the city, hence the affordable price. As for their apartments, they have a few naming schemes for their properties. Lumpini Ville, Lumpini Park, Lumpini Suite, Lumpini Selected and Lumpini Parkbeach. In terms of pricing, this varies from property to property, depending on their location. On average, LPN will cost on average 3 million baht for apartments. From time to time, you can see different places with special promotions at an even more affordable price under 3 million baht, or even 2 million baht.

AP

Founded in 1991, the developer spends most of its building activity in Bangkok, with its apartments favouring locations near public transportation (i.e BTS and MRT stations). They don’t just offer apartments, though. Both homes and townhomes are available. If you’re cruising around and you happen to see buildings labelled Aspire, Life, Rhythm and The Address, then you guessed it, it’s developed by AP. The name we listed above, they’re targeted to a specific market segment, from affordable to a more premium property. AP’s entry level properties are under Life and Aspire. Rhythm is an affordable mid-range option, while The Address falls under their luxury brand.

Land and House

Another well-known company here in Thailand, Land and House was founded back in 1983. Most of their projects are houses, but they do offer townhouses and apartments as well. They have good options to choose from at varying price points. Their apartments typically start at 2 million baht, but condos at their marquee project, The Bangkok Thonglor, start at 27 million. Their houses are around the same price range.

Honorable mentions: Supalai, Noble Development, SC Asset, Ananda Development, Major Development

The bottom line

So there you have it, the Top 5 property developers in Thailand in 2022. We recommend buying a property from the developers we mentioned above, as all of them are trustworthy and recognized by the general public. Take a look for yourself to see which properties satisfy your wants and suits your needs. And of course, if you require a property guide to assist you in your search, we advise you to contact Fazwaz, our real estate partner here in Bangkok offering professional, multilingual services to expats.