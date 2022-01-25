Property
Top 5 property developers in Thailand 2022
The Thai capitol of Bangkok is a sprawling metropolis that’s constantly under construction. At any given moment, you’ll find roads torn up for repairs, jamming traffic for kilometres on end; the elevated concrete backbones of new sky train lines being built in the middle of already too-narrow streets; and countless apartment complexes under construction, towering more than 30 stories high, packed densely with as many sub-40-square-metre condos as possible, which they hope you’ll pay top-dollar to buy.
Residential projects throughout the city are in varying phases of completion, ranging from just launched to move-in ready, not to mention more than a few that are still under construction as we write this article. Developers can sway potential buyers in a competitive residential market, as they have more building experience and are comparatively well-known. That’s makes them perhaps your best bet when home hunting in the Big Mango. So without further ado, here’s a list of the Top 5 property developers in Thailand in 2022, according to FazWaz.
Sansiri
Sansiri was founded in 1984 and it’s considered the country’s most famous developer of high-quality houses, townhomes and condominiums. They have a staggering 386 projects, and it looks like nothing can stop them. Likely so, as their properties can be found almost everywhere in the country. Most of Sansiri’s properties are in the middle to high end categories. Their entry level property is called DCondo. Their midrange options include Base, Haus and XT, followed by their high end options called The Monument and The Line. Sansiri’s most expensive property is called 98 Wireless, located on Wireless Road in Bangkok. It’s a freehold apartment that starts at 70 million baht per unit. Too cheap for you? The price goes up to 250 million baht.
Pruksa Real Estate
The company is constantly developing properties for houses, town houses and apartments. In the past few years, the real estate company widened its business opportunities by stepping into commercial and healthcare property. They’re best known for making affordable properties, but recently they’ve decided to step onto the luxury side of the fence. All of their properties are affordable, especially with their Fuse, Plum and The Connect options, costing between 1 to 3 million baht. They also offer a midrange option under The Tree and Privacy. Want a more luxury or high end place to live that is made by Pruksa? Then take a look at The Reserve, located in serval neighborhoods throughout the city.
LPN Development
Founded in 1989, LPN Development is known for building reasonable starter apartments while offering a lot to please their core customers. All of their properties are easily recognisable, but mainly located on the outskirts of the city, hence the affordable price. As for their apartments, they have a few naming schemes for their properties. Lumpini Ville, Lumpini Park, Lumpini Suite, Lumpini Selected and Lumpini Parkbeach. In terms of pricing, this varies from property to property, depending on their location. On average, LPN will cost on average 3 million baht for apartments. From time to time, you can see different places with special promotions at an even more affordable price under 3 million baht, or even 2 million baht.
AP
Founded in 1991, the developer spends most of its building activity in Bangkok, with its apartments favouring locations near public transportation (i.e BTS and MRT stations). They don’t just offer apartments, though. Both homes and townhomes are available. If you’re cruising around and you happen to see buildings labelled Aspire, Life, Rhythm and The Address, then you guessed it, it’s developed by AP. The name we listed above, they’re targeted to a specific market segment, from affordable to a more premium property. AP’s entry level properties are under Life and Aspire. Rhythm is an affordable mid-range option, while The Address falls under their luxury brand.
Land and House
Another well-known company here in Thailand, Land and House was founded back in 1983. Most of their projects are houses, but they do offer townhouses and apartments as well. They have good options to choose from at varying price points. Their apartments typically start at 2 million baht, but condos at their marquee project, The Bangkok Thonglor, start at 27 million. Their houses are around the same price range.
Honorable mentions: Supalai, Noble Development, SC Asset, Ananda Development, Major Development
The bottom line
So there you have it, the Top 5 property developers in Thailand in 2022. We recommend buying a property from the developers we mentioned above, as all of them are trustworthy and recognized by the general public. Take a look for yourself to see which properties satisfy your wants and suits your needs. And of course, if you require a property guide to assist you in your search, we advise you to contact Fazwaz, our real estate partner here in Bangkok offering professional, multilingual services to expats.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Move Forward member pushes for sex work legalisation as election campaigns heat up
Tuesday Covid Update: 6,718 new cases; provincial totals
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Top 5 property developers in Thailand 2022
Ask Jay, Natty and Jett Anything! | Thaiger Unfiltered
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Woman puts up billboard in Phuket to find missing cats, 30,000 baht reward for each
Former MP to file lawsuit over campaign poster using his photo to mock him
Domestic tourism stimulus scheme gets 9-billion-baht budget approval for phase 4
Prayut’s Saudi Arabia trip a ‘breakthrough’ after 30 years of tense relations
Death of Bangkok doctor on zebra crossing highlights danger of Thai roads – again
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Thailand News Update | Woman infected with Covid19 allegedly kidnapped
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Firms warn of Hong Kong talent shortage as expats give up and leave due to ongoing Covid restrictions
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
Thailand News Today | Thailand Offering Long Term Visas up to 10 years
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Opinion3 days ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Pattaya2 days ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
- Crime3 days ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Cannabis4 days ago
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
- Crime2 days ago
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration