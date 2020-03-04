The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Bangkok is never short on luxury condominiums, and one new project keeps overtaking the others, in terms of price and amenities. Here are the 10 most expensive condominium units in Bangkok for sale, in 2020. The most expensive condominium on the list is priced at 650 million baht (20 million US$). Which one is for you?

No.1 98 Wireless – up to 650 million baht (20 million US$)

This condominium is Sansiri’s flagship project on Wireless Road, a prestigious tree-lined boulevard in the luxurious residential-diplomatic district, with BTS Ploenchit station and the American embassy, nearby. The condominium sits on a rare freehold that is very hard to acquire. The most expensive unit you can buy right now is the duplex penthouse at 650 million baht (948 sq m).

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 685,654 baht



No.2 Supalai Icon Sathorn – up to 280 million baht (8.85 million US$)

This Supalai condominium on Sathorn Road was developed after the company auctioned the land at a staggering price, from the Australian embassy, which moved to Wireless Road. The project sits in Sathorn, Bangkok’s CBD, halfway between MRT Lumphini and BTS Chong Nonsi stations. The most expensive unit available is the large 5-bedroom duplex (970 sq m) at 289.031 million baht.

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 289,031 baht



No. 3 The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok – up to 213.3 million baht(6.73 million US$)

This riverside hotel-managed condominium claims the third place with its 360 sq m penthouse, overlooking the Chao Phraya river. This super luxury condo is developed by The ICONSIAM Superlux Residences and managed by Mandarin Oriental.

It is located on the west side of the river banks, next to ICONSIAM luxury shopping center with BTS Gold Line built (arguably) especially for them. The condominium comes with stunning river views that attract ultra-luxury neighbours like Millennium Hilton hotel and The Peninsula Bangkok.

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 561,316 baht

No. 4 Four Seasons Private Residences – up to 178 million baht (5.63 million US$)

This prestigious address is another hotel-managed riverfront residence. The condominium is developed by Country Group Development and located on the east side of the river, a more prime area than the west. The most expensive units available are the 5-bedroom, 499 sq m unit at 178 million. Two units are for sale, now. The condominium sits on the King’s private land, so you can only buy them leasehold.

Type of ownership: leasehold

Price per sq m: 356,713 baht

No. 5 The Monument Thong Lor – up to 152 million baht (4.8 million US$)

This luxury project by Sansiri focuses on providing generous spaces and a feel of living in a spacious villa. 2.4 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor, this condominium is best for people who prefer private cars over public mass transit. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 509 sq m penthouse at 152 million baht. 1 unit is available. The most expensive unit, however, is the 662 sq m duplex penthouse, which has been sold. This condominium also welcomes small dogs.

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 300,000 baht

No. 6 Banyan Tree Residences Riverside Bangkok – up to 150 million baht (4.74 million US$)

This branded residence is a luxury freehold condominium overlooking the Chao Phraya river bend. The condominium is managed by the global hotel chain Banyan Tree, which founded its first resort Banyan Tree Phuket in Bang Tao Bay, Phuket. The most expensive unit for sale is the 4-bedroom duplex at 150 million baht (420 sq m).

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 357,270 baht

No. 7 Saladaeng One – up to 144.5 million baht (4.57 million US$)

This luxury condominium is developed by SC Asset, a property firm in which the exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his family own a controlling stake. It is conveniently located opposite the lush Lumpini Park with easy access to Bangkok’s financial district. The most expensive unit available is the 413 sq m penthouse priced at 144.5 million baht.

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 350,000 baht



No. 8 TELA Thonglor – up to 140 million baht (4.42 million US$)

This ultimate-class condominium is developed by Gaysorn Property, who also owns luxury shopping mall, Gaysorn Plaza. This condominium is located in the vibrant Thong Lor district (Soi 13), 1.2 kilometers from BTS Thong Lor. The most expensive unit available now is the 425 sq m 4-bedroom duplex.

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 329,257 baht



No. 9 Khun By Yoo – up to 139 million baht (4.39 million US$)

This condominium is developed by Sansiri in collaboration with YOO studio and the iconic designer Philip Starck, who also curated furniture pieces to create an unconventional character for this residence. This stylish condominium sits opposite of TELA Thonglor, and its most expensive unit available now is the 294 sq m penthouse at 139 million baht.

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 472,789 baht



No. 10 Marque Sukhumvit – up to 135 million baht (4.27 million US$)

Marque Sukhumvit is developed by Major Development and is one of the tallest buildings on Sukhumvit road. The condominium is ideally located, just 50 meters from BTS Phrom Phong, and a few minutes from luxury shopping centers such as The EmQuartier and The Emporium. The most expensive unit for sale now, is the 400 sq m penthouse.

Type of ownership: freehold

Price per sq m: 337,500 baht