Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui

The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay on Phuket’s east coast, a four billion baht development, includes a 5-star Sheraton resort and Phuket’s first Sheraton-branded residences of which 70% are already sold.

Panoramic views across Po Bay to Ao Phang Nga National Park and the Phi Phi Islands beyond are what greet residents and visitors to Phuket’s most exclusive residential address, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay. This four billion baht mixed use low density development on Phuket’s east coast is by Apex Development Public Company Limited (APEX), and comprises 103 pool villas and suites and a 183 key five star resort managed by Sheraton.

Nestled on 66 Rai (26.4 acres) of hillside with a 650 metre long coastline, 220-metre sandy beach, vistas to die for and absolute privacy, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay have seen strong interest with 70% already sold to Thai and international investors.

“Our focus is mixed-use developments in high growth tourism provinces in prime locations, with international brand management that generates a good value for buyers, and The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay is a perfect example of this.

“Phuket’s east coast offers something special, the views are unmatched and Phang Nga Bay is just minutes away by yacht. This is a true investment in lifestyle where owners can use their units 30 days per annum as well as place them in an optional rental program to be managed as part of The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort,” said Mr. Aekkachai Na Ranong, Vice President International Affairs & Development, Apex Development.

The low-rise design incorporates five unit types; Pool Villas which range from 90-137.5 sqm; Pool Suites are 84 sqm in size; and Suites at 53 sqm. Prices range from 9.8-36.7 million baht, with an option for either sea or mountain views, and units are available with freehold condominium title.

Located on the northern and southern sides of the site, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay surrounds The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort, which will feature a host of five-star facilities for guests and villa owners to enjoy including all-day dining, specialty restaurants, lobby lounge, swimming pool and pool bar, spa and fitness centre, business center, 24-hour room service and housekeeping and laundry facilities.

No expense has been spared as APEX are working with the best in the industry; architecture by The Office of Bangkok Architect, contemporary interiors using natural stone and timber, and with a hint of blue to reflect the seaside setting are by Leo International Design Group, while landscaping is by the multi-award-winning Thai landscape specialists, Shma Company Limited.

“We believe in delivering the best quality for our customers. Working with experts in their respective fields ensures the end product is of the highest quality, which means guests will enjoy the best possible 5-star experience and residence owners will get the best value for their purchase,” added Mr. Aekkachai.

The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay is located just 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport with the award-winning Mission Hills Golf Resort 15 minutes away and Ao Po Grand Marina less than 10 minutes.

The Sales Gallery and Show Units are available for viewing onsite. You can call +66 (0) 61 413 6888 to make an appointment.