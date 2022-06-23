Special Features
Top 10 studio condos in Pattaya 2022
Studio condos truly hit the sweet spot between privacy and affordability. Perfect for singles and couples, this compact living accommodation houses everything you’ll ever need to live your best life in Pattaya in one place while still offering enough space and privacy. So, if you’re on the lookout for a stylish condo without breaking your budget, here are our top picks of studio condos in Pattaya!
1. Open and airy studio condo with easy access to the beach
Price for sale: $36,600 (฿1,290,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Thanks to the well-thought-of layout, this studio condo within the View Talay 1 building feels a lot more spacious than it actually is. The walls and décor are both white, blurring where the ceiling starts. Thus, it has an open, bright, and airy effect. And since the sliding door opens to a tiny balcony, the room has excellent air circulation. You’ll also love the fact that it’s close to famous beaches like Dongtan Beach and Jomtien Beach.
2. Wake up every day to beautiful lush greenery
Price for sale: $45,400 (฿1,600,000)
Click here to see more pictures
This studio condo in Park Royal 1 project has a unique layout that divides it into multiple “rooms” while still offering an open and spacious feel. Thanks to the floor-to-ceiling mirror that separates the bed from the rest of the space, you’ve got a little “bedroom” area that feels private. Since the bed faces the window and sliding glass door, you’ll get to admire the lush greenery outside as soon as you wake up.
3. Modern and chic studio condo with a sizable kitchen
Price for sale: $113,000 (฿4,000,000)
Click here to see more pictures
With a black and white colour combo, this 49 square metres studio condo in Grand Avenue Residence is very chic and stylish. The highlight of the condo is possibly its kitchen, which is pretty big for a condo and well-equipped with top-class appliances. The dining table acts as a divider between the kitchen and the sleeping area, creating different “rooms” within the studio without making the space seem smaller. Furthermore, the charming balcony overlooking the pool is perfect for enjoying the sun and refreshing breezes.
Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.
4. Beautiful studio condo with upscale amenities
Price for sale: $105,000 (฿3,713,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Having a total size of 28.51 square metres, this studio condo within the Andromeda Condominium is on the smaller side. However, the finishes and appliances at the studio are sure to show stoppers. With lovely floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden floorings, a small but well-equipped pantry, a comfy bed, and a tiny balcony overlooking the ocean, it’s got everything you need to relax after a long day at work. Need more places to unwind? Take advantage of the building’s upscale amenities, including a garden, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, gym, library, and a rooftop pool.
5. A beautiful window nook with a view
Price for sale: $56,400 (฿1,990,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Sitting on the 3rd floor of the Empire Tower in Nong Prue, this tiny studio room has everything you need for a comfortable lifestyle. With marble floorings and countertops, the studio is very luxurious. And although the space is small, with a total size of 23.5 square metres, it doesn’t feel crowded at all. Plus, there’s a cosy window nook paired with a fantastic view, perfect for some late-night reading or extra seating. Furthermore, it features a glamorously designed bathroom with neutral tones and a big mirror.
6. Spacious studio condo with direct beach access
Price for sale: $195,000 (฿6,895,000)
Click here to see more pictures
If you’re looking for a studio condo that isn’t too big or too small, this 52 square metres studio in the Northpoint project can be a great option. With a combination of natural elements and modern design, it exudes comfort as soon as you step inside the door. The kitchen has all the necessary appliances and even includes a washing machine. There’s also a dining table on the balcony, so you can enjoy your meals while enjoying the ocean breeze. Step out of the building, and you’ll be right on Pattaya Beach.
7. Enjoy direct access to the pool from your studio condo
Price for sale: $184,000 (฿6,500,000)
Click here to see more pictures
Want a studio condo with a bigger space? This beautiful 78 square metres studio condo on the Ananya Beachfront Wongamat is perfect for you. It features ample storage space, one bed, fitted furniture, a fully-equipped Western kitchen, a four-person dining table, and a bathroom. The star of this condo is undoubtedly the direct access to an 80 metres pool from the terrace. Imagine diving into the refreshing water anytime you want!
9. The perfect place to come home to
Price for sale: $130,000 (฿4,588,888)
Click here to see more pictures
Upon entering the door of this cosy condo in the Riveria Wongamat project, you’ll be welcomed by a small pantry with modern appliances. As you step further inside, you’ll find a cosy sleeping and living area. The room is tastefully decorated with the classic combination of white and natural wood, giving it a fresh and clean look. Situated on the 36th floor of The Riviera Wongamat project, you’ll get an unobstructed view of the city and the ocean from the spacious balcony.
9. Watch the sparkling ocean from your bed
Price for sale: $128,000 (฿4,500,000)
Click here to see more pictures
The huge sliding glass doors and a lovely balcony overlooking the Wong Amat Beach are favourites at this 39 square metres studio condo in Zire Wongamat. You can fully open the sliding doors to let the outdoors in and watch the beautiful ocean scenery while lazing around on your bed. Amenities like a gym, sauna, on-site restaurant, pool, bar, garden, as well as basketball and tennis courts, are available for residents to enjoy.
10. Make your dream of a resort-like lifestyle come true
Price for sale: $108,000 (฿3,805,760)
Click here to see more pictures
Situated in the Seven Seas Resort in Nong Prue, this stunning 53.56 square metres studio condo offers a resort-like lifestyle for its residents. Relaxing in the garden by the pool, taking laps in the vast swimming pool, socialising in the clubhouse, getting fit in the gym, and pampering in the sauna are some of the activities you can enjoy here. The room itself is airy and well-ventilated, with big windows and a balcony.
If you’re interested in any of these studios or need to browse for more, visit Thaiger Property and let the professionals help you out!
If you’ve been thinking about buying a condo with a gorgeous sea view, check out these absolutely stunning condos in Pattaya.
