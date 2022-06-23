Eastern Thailand province plans “Fun On The Beach’ event

Beach lovers get ready!

Thailand’s Eastern province of Rayong will hold its “Fun on the Beach” event next weekend, with 2 Thai bands performing on Leam Charoen Beach. The event will take place from July 1-3, Friday to Sunday. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is planning activities and food trucks at the event, as well as fruit buffets. The Thai bands performing are Kot Yim and KRUNGCHON.



Laem Charoen Beach was one of the beaches hit by Rayong’s oil spills in February. Rayong residents shared with Thai media that they found oil spills, black strains, and yellow-black foam on beaches and in the ocean.

According to the report on Laem Charoen Beach, black stains were spreading over 300 metres along the coast. The sea at the beach also had the yellow-black bubbles expected to come from the leaked oil.

But Rayong officials responded the spills quickly. Divers checked sea grass, coral reefs, and marine life in the nearby areas. The oil company responsible for the spill prepared 20 boats with oil booms and other equipment, along with 24 divers to handle the emergency and take pictures underwater. Now, Rayong’s beaches are safe, and ready for fun.

If you’re craving a day on the beach with live music, you must be double vaccinated, or show a negative ATK test taken within 72 hours of the event.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News