Property News
Experienced developer goes bigger and better
Urban dwellers are now looking to escape to spacious villas offering unparalleled luxury as global tourism slowly comes to life and Thailand’s border gradually opens up. Phuket, an island home to Thailand’s most luxurious and beautiful villas, captures many eyeballs. Let’s talk about one of Phuket’s most experienced developers, Trichada’s new project- Trichada Breeze. Just three weeks into the soft launch of the brand new project, half of the units (9 out of 18) have been snapped up. But, just why are the villas selling like hotcakes?
Trichada’s runaway success
Trichada is a proven developer with more than 20 years of experience in development under its belt. Three projects, accumulating to 75 outstanding villas launched consecutively, have been sold out, are completed and are occupied by satisfied residents. Trichada has recently launched its brand new yet better project- Trichada Breeze. Trichada Breeze has everything its triumphant predecessors have and more!
Bigger and better
According to FazWaz Insights, the 3-4 bedroom villas are becoming a favourite among potential buyers in 2022. The surge in interest is due to the increase in multigenerational living and the search for work from home spaces. So, Trichada is delivering exactly what the buyers are looking for in its next big project: Trichada Breeze, which is better and bigger.
Trichada Breeze has two units: 11 Type-A villas (575-678 SQM) and 7 Type-B villas (346-448 SQM). The smallest Type-A and Type-B units per in Trichada Breeze are bigger than the largest units in all previous projects. So generally, the units have larger plot sizes for the bedrooms, socialising space, covered outdoor seating, carport and swimming pool. The new project also maintains the same immaculate tropical-Thai-style feel and look as the previous villas. Moreover, it also boasts beautiful and state-of-the-art built-in furniture. More units in addition to the 18 units are coming soon in Phase 2 as well, so stay tuned!
Highly sought after location.
Trichada Breeze is set in the same areas as the previous projects. It is located in Soi Pasak 13 in Cherngtalay on Phuket’s West Coast, a coveted neighbourhood. In fact, 22.25% of potential property buyers inquired about Cherngtalay, surpassing inquiries on other popular locations in Phuket, such as Rawai or Patong, according to the FazWaz Insights. So, why is Cherntalay getting all the attention? It is because of its excellent accessibility to beaches and leisure facilities such as world-class restaurants, a golf course and an activity-packed water and recreation park. The villas are also only 20 minutes drive away from the airport and 10 minutes drive to the well-known UWC International school.
Exponential project growth
In addition to tending for vacation and residency purposes, Trichada is also an excellent option for those looking to invest. On top of following a secure existing ownership structure, the value of the project has shown exponential growth due to its location and development in surrounding areas. The units sold in the previous projects have risen over 50% in value in just six years, making Trichada Breeze a worthwhile investment option.
Given Trichada Breeze’s outstanding location, plot size, and exponential growth prospects, it’s no wonder why eager buyers got their hands on half the villas already. Not to mention, just in the first three weeks of the soft launching. So, do not miss out on Trichada’s best project to date!
For more information on Trichada Breeze click HERE.
If you want information regarding buying, selling, investing or renting properties in Thailand, you can always seek professional advice from Thaiger Property.
Sponsored
Recent comments: