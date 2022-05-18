Connect with us

Property News

Experienced developer goes bigger and better

Michelle Lim

Published

 on 

Image via Trichada

Urban dwellers are now looking to escape to spacious villas offering unparalleled luxury as global tourism slowly comes to life and Thailand’s border gradually opens up. Phuket, an island home to Thailand’s most luxurious and beautiful villas, captures many eyeballs. Let’s talk about one of Phuket’s most experienced developers, Trichada’s new project- Trichada Breeze. Just three weeks into the soft launch of the brand new project, half of the units (9 out of 18) have been snapped up. But, just why are the villas selling like hotcakes?

Trichada’s runaway success

Trichada is a proven developer with more than 20 years of experience in development under its belt. Three projects, accumulating to 75 outstanding villas launched consecutively, have been sold out, are completed and are occupied by satisfied residents. Trichada has recently launched its brand new yet better project- Trichada Breeze. Trichada Breeze has everything its triumphant predecessors have and more!

Experienced developer goes bigger and better | News by Thaiger

Image via Trichada

Bigger and better

According to FazWaz Insights, the 3-4 bedroom villas are becoming a favourite among potential buyers in 2022. The surge in interest is due to the increase in multigenerational living and the search for work from home spaces. So, Trichada is delivering exactly what the buyers are looking for in its next big project: Trichada Breeze, which is better and bigger.

Trichada Breeze has two units: 11 Type-A villas (575-678 SQM) and 7 Type-B villas (346-448 SQM). The smallest Type-A and Type-B units per in Trichada Breeze are bigger than the largest units in all previous projects. So generally, the units have larger plot sizes for the bedrooms, socialising space, covered outdoor seating, carport and swimming pool. The new project also maintains the same immaculate tropical-Thai-style feel and look as the previous villas. Moreover, it also boasts beautiful and state-of-the-art built-in furniture. More units in addition to the 18 units are coming soon in Phase 2 as well, so stay tuned!

Experienced developer goes bigger and better | News by Thaiger

Image via Trichada

Highly sought after location.

Trichada Breeze is set in the same areas as the previous projects. It is located in Soi Pasak 13 in Cherngtalay on Phuket’s West Coast, a coveted neighbourhood. In fact, 22.25% of potential property buyers inquired about Cherngtalay, surpassing inquiries on other popular locations in Phuket, such as Rawai or Patong, according to the FazWaz Insights. So, why is Cherntalay getting all the attention? It is because of its excellent accessibility to beaches and leisure facilities such as world-class restaurants, a golf course and an activity-packed water and recreation park. The villas are also only 20 minutes drive away from the airport and 10 minutes drive to the well-known UWC International school.

Exponential project growth

In addition to tending for vacation and residency purposes, Trichada is also an excellent option for those looking to invest. On top of following a secure existing ownership structure, the value of the project has shown exponential growth due to its location and development in surrounding areas. The units sold in the previous projects have risen over 50% in value in just six years, making Trichada Breeze a worthwhile investment option.

Given Trichada Breeze’s outstanding location, plot size, and exponential growth prospects, it’s no wonder why eager buyers got their hands on half the villas already. Not to mention, just in the first three weeks of the soft launching. So, do not miss out on Trichada’s best project to date!

For more information on Trichada Breeze click HERE.

If you want information regarding buying, selling, investing or renting properties in Thailand, you can always seek professional advice from Thaiger Property.

Sponsored

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    BIGGLES
    2022-05-18 17:46
    Another fairy tale! Who's buying? You must have borrowed the TAT broken calculator to do your numbers. Time that Thaiger reported facts, not wishful thinking.
    image
    Dancbmac
    2022-05-18 17:56
    Nice looking, but crazy expensive for Thailand. Must be for those new “wealthy visa” folks??
    Michelle Lim

    Michelle graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She's a big nature lover, ailurophile and psychology enthusiast.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Thailand2 mins ago

    Thailand News Today | Crashed China eastern flight possible “intentional nosedive”
    Phuket18 mins ago

    Thailand’s biggest light festival is headed to Phuket
    Travel49 mins ago

    5 things to do on a rainy day in Thailand 2022
    Sponsored8 hours ago

    Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
    image
    Crime55 mins ago

    Karma in Kalasin: Man steals drain cover then drives his car into the hole
    Pattaya1 hour ago

    Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
    Thailand2 hours ago

    Thailand-made armoured truck delivered to Royal Thai Army for trial use
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Phuket2 hours ago

    Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach
    Thailand2 hours ago

    Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi driver overcharged on a Thai holy day
    Phuket2 hours ago

    22 year old Australian found dead at hotel in Phuket
    Crime3 hours ago

    Prosecutor in Red Bull heir case kicked out of civil service
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Health and safety a priority as kids return to Bangkok schools after two turbulent years
    Crime3 hours ago

    LINE app popular in Thailand warns users, look out for scams
    Singapore4 hours ago

    Indonesian cleric barred from Singapore over alleged extremism
    Krabi5 hours ago

    New Krabi Airport terminal scheduled to open in November
    Thailand5 hours ago

    Risk of dengue fever is higher in rainy season, warns Thai doctor
    Thailand8 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending