5 things to do on a rainy day in Thailand 2022

The mention of the Thai “rainy season” sends the fear of dread running through a most tourists and visitors alike who imagine a deluge of endless water cascading from the sky for days on end. This is a common misconception held by holiday makers. Yes, it does rain and there will be days when the weather interferes with your vacation, but it won’t stop you having a great time.

The ‘monsoon season’ is slowly approaching, and it is difficult to predict when it’s going to rain, but we at The Thaiger can help you prepare by suggesting some exciting ideas just in case of a downpour.

Thailand’s wet season is caused by the southwest monsoon sweeping out of the Indian Ocean, with moist air heading in a north-easterly direction across Thailand from the Andaman Sea which is sucked into the void left by rising warm air over the southeast Asian landmass. The monsoon also coincides with Thailand’s location in the southeast Asian tropical rain belt, the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone.

Here are a few things you can do in Thailand when it’s raining.

Credit Unsplash

Relax in a café
The weather might stop you from visiting your ideal destination, but consider it as a perfect opportunity to try Thailand’s coffee scene. It’s been thriving for the past few years with numerous themed cafes sprouting up, providing a picturesque interior perfect for selfies or a photo session.

If you’re not into taking photos then that’s okay, sit back, relax, and drink your favourite cup of joe. If you’re travelling with someone who has a sweet tooth, every café will have something to fulfil a craving.

Also, consider it as an opportunity to plan ahead on what you want to do in Thailand.

Credit Unsplash

Go on a shopping spree
Thailand has a number of attractive shopping malls, and they’re not going to disappear anytime soon. Locals love their shopping malls, and you can find them flocking to them on mass when they have the chance. Whether it’s after work, or at the weekend.

In theory, shopping malls seem like a boring activity especially if you’re visiting Thailand for the very first time. But don’t rule it out, they have everything you need from mouth-watering restaurants to designer boutiques to lower-brand clothes stores. If you’re in Bangkok then every shopping mall reveals something special.

Siam Paragon has an aquarium and a bowling alley, perfect for families and couples alike; MBK Center has an arcade; EmQuartier has BOUNCE, an indoor trampoline park, while every floor of the 9-story Terminal 21 mall is decorated and designed with a theme on the world’s best-known shopping streets.

Credit Central Embassy website

Visit the cinema
Most cinemas in Thailand are located on the top floor of a shopping mall. Two of the nation’s biggest, SF Cinema and Major Cineplex, offer very similar experiences and prices.

Bangkok city center has an incredible amount of amazing cinemas to choose from. The city has its average price movie theatres, costing around 300 baht, but there is much more to the story. IMAX and 4D complexes are available but they are a bit more expensive. Want to watch a movie with your significant other? Great, because there are cinemas just for couples. Most of these cinemas will hit your pocket for 2,000 baht for a pair of seats but don’t be dismayed, a meal and drinks are included before the movie starts. Want the best of the best? Visit Enigma at Siam Paragon or Diplomat Screens at Central Embassy.

The only difference is whether you choose a special cinema. In Bangkok, prices tend to be higher than in other cities in Thailand. And please select carefully, movies are in both English and Thai languages.

Credit Unsplash

Experience a Thai massage
What better way to spend your holiday after a long journey than relaxing your muscles? Spa treatments and massages are hugely popular in Thailand. Most hotels will offer special promotions or deals.

Here is our 2 cents. Choose a Thai massage parlour wisely, especially if you’re travelling with your family or a significant other. Some places might look like a typical Thai massage, but once you step inside, they offer “special massages” of an erotic kind.

Credit Unsplash

Thai cooking classes
Thai food is renowned throughout the world for its outstanding tastes and flavours. Taking a cooking course or class is a great way to waste away a wet day and gain a better understanding of Thai culture by learning how to make popular dishes.

There are a number of superb cooking schools that can teach you how to prepare everything from pad Thai, spring rolls, and tom yum soup. Some cooking courses will take you through the complete preparation process, including a visit to a local market to buy fresh ingredients. The best part, of course, is getting to eat your dish at the end of the lesson.

 

    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thaiger, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

    Trending