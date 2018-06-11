Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
A tale of two cities, Phuket style

Bill Barnett

Published

2 hours ago

on

By Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com

The raindrops keep falling on my head. Rainy season always brings with it time to dust off the classics, and strangely enough, straight off my top shelf came Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities. Life is played out so well in these tattered pages, which are turned a mottled brown on the edges. There is darkness and light, social injustice and a subtle sense of things comedic bubbling along just under the surface.

Here in Phuket, we have our very own tale of two cities. Well more correctly – one city and one town, but let’s not split hairs, Patong is surely headed straight to City-dom, while we all keep referring to Phuket City as Phuket Town. (Please note: the upgrade into the former came in 2004, but old habits die hard.)

Geography has an interesting effect on the way things shift to and fro on the island, in a manner not unlike urban sprawl. Bangkok, for example, has seen a massive shift in its central business district and tourism areas over the last 20 years. Perhaps the biggest game-changer was the BTS Skytrain which derailed both the Chao Phraya River and Silom districts and catapulted Sukhumvit to the nation’s front page.

Suddenly, fading superstar hotels were left behind by the high yielding business travellers and many businesses relocated. Next to the river, things have never quite been the same as they were in days past. Will the shiny new commercial areas of Rajdamri suffer the same fate in another twenty years? It’s hard to say, but where else in the world can you stroll past a St. Regis, Four Seasons, Grand Hyatt, and soon, a Waldorf Astoria in the span of a few football fields?

What defines much of today’s development of rural areas to urbanized centers is transportation. We all know this island lacks mass transport and for the foreseeable future the key spine road that goes from the Sarasin Bridge all the way to Rawai is the main artery of Phuket. There is simply no avoiding the fact. There are no logical alternatives on the west or east coast so this road straight down the middle will divide and conquer the growing metropolis.

Tourism continues to define the local economy and over the past two decades we’ve seen shifts from the south to the north, east and west. Find the big blocks of land and that is where the resorts will grow. Phang Nga’s illogical zoning out of hotels and large scale residential areas from Thai Muang back to the other side of the Sarasin Bridge has simply put more pressure on available land here on the island.

While Phuket City remains the seat of Government, a defined movement was afoot as early as the new Millennium (that’s 2000 for those who don’t know what the Big M is). First came the hypermarts – Tesco Lotus, Big C and Makro. Then rolled in Central Festival, and the island suddenly stepped up its urban game. The City, or at that time the Town, was on a fast move west, banking up on the main artery of the By-Pass Road and then spilling over into Kathu. Progress was marked by curb appeal and road frontage.

Meanwhile post-tsunami Patong has been ramping up as well, building up an inventory of well over 30% of the island’s hotel rooms, and, within the last few years, setting the benchmark for unseasonal year round high occupancy. Retail here again helps shift things back off the main beach area and Jungceylon has somehow become the epicentre of a new highly urbanised resort destination.

As a consultant, I am heavily involved in the planning of new hotels, tourism attractions and residential projects both here and abroad. Often times I’m asked what is the forward looking view of Phuket. In my own opinion, the shifting sands of development will see the collision of Phuket City and Patong over the next decade. Logically the Kathu area will be the biggest beneficiary of this evolution as the two ‘cities’ continue to spill into the middle of the island.

We already see large Board of Investment (BoI) tourism attractions coming into the area and another Bangkok-based retail giant has started construction of a second mega-mall near the Samkong Underpass. Central Festival’s expansion will open in the second half of this year. Even the Chalong Circle underpass will eventually be finished and, in the same way the other three underpasses have assisted traffic flow in the middle of the island, the same will happen in the south.

Will the two tribes merge into one larger highly urbanised business, tourism and commercial district, or will they create a new more centralised version? It’s hard to say, but most likely it will be a combination of both. Phuket’s story is continuing to be written but if you want to gaze into a crystal ball, it’s best to follow the transport infrastructure to spot where the action is. Just watch the real estate boom around each of the stop-offs for the new Phuket Light Rail when it eventually kicks off.

 

- Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

News Desk

Green turtle found in Chonburi, full of plastic

The Thaiger

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

The reporting of the deaths of these magnificent marine creatures, found to be riddled with plastic they’ve unfitly consumed as they feed in the seas off Thailand, puts more pressure on the Thai Government. Let’s hope their deaths are not in vain.

A green turtle has died in Chonburi province after consuming a vast quantity of plastic. A Facebook page, ReReef, posted the tragic story to warn yet again of the dangers posed by plastic garbage to marine life around the coasts of Thailand.

The page recounted that the turtle was found on a beach near the Leam Chabang deep seaport on June 4.

It said that local vets from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department battled for two days to save the reptile but in the end their efforts were in vain. The vets found that its stomach was stuffed with various small pieces of garbage, including plastic ropes, plastic bags, elastic rings and fishing equipment. Vets concluded the vast amount of plastic inside the turtle caused it to lose appetite so it stopped eating.

That led to body fluid flooding its stomach and the tissue around its heart, resulting in its eventual death from heart failure.

The careless disposal of plastic rubbish in Thailand’s beaches and seas has become an issue of great concern recently – only last week a short-finned pilot whale found in a Songkhla canal died after its body became overwhelmed by the ingestion of rubbish.

After its death, the Marine and Coastal Resources Department reported that during a post mortem they found 80 plastic bags weighing about 8 kilograms inside its stomach.

Re4Reef's Facebook page HERE.

STORY: The Nation

News

French man released without charge after rape allegations from UK teen

The Thaiger

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

PHOTO: Daily News

Koh Tao, in the news again for all the wrong reasons. This time, a story printed in international media, has taken a turn with the man arrested in Phuket for the alleged rape, released from custody.

The French man, arrested in Phuket in April, after a UK 18 year old claimed that she had been raped on Koh Tao has been set free.

Thaivisa reported that no charges were laid against him.

Yohann Michel Tounga Mbouka was given his passport back though his whereabouts at this time have not yet been confirmed. Back at the beginning of April the British woman who woke up beside him claimed she had been drugged and raped.

She contacted friends in England and the British Embassy in Bangkok was alerted. She said she had been raped by a black man.  Thaivisa has been told that, contrary to initial claims by police that they had evidence, there was in fact none.

Mr Mbouka claimed that the sex the couple had was consensual.  It is said that the ordeal had cost Mr Mbouka 12,000 Euros to get bail and in other costs.

Article aout the man's arrest from The Independent HERE.

STORY: Thaivisa

News

Dutch Ambassador shares concerns over safety of Phuket tourists

The Thaiger

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

Phuket’s Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew welcomed the Ambassador-Designate in Thailand Kees Rade and Dutch Honorary Consul for Phuket, Seven Smulders, over the weekend.

Vice Governor Thawornwat says after the meeting, “We have discussed about tourist safety, things like tourists who rent motorbikes without motorbike license, beach safety and emergency situation management.”

“We have surveyed a number of rental motorbike companies on the island. Motorbike rental operators need to check documents before renting anyone a motorbike.”

“We have ordered local administrative organisations to provide ‘beach guards’ with rescue equipment patrolling our west coast beaches. We have provided plans for other emergency situations as well,” said the Vice Governor.

“More CCTV camera will be installed to cover most areas in Phuket. We have an incident monitoring centre at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office which will immediately response to emergency situations.

