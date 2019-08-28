New hotel and condo developments flood Phuket’s property market | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

New hotel and condo developments flood Phuket’s property market

Bill Barnett

Published

1 hour ago

on

New hotel and condo developments flood Phuket's property market

by Bill Barnett

The continuing wave of developers bringing hotel investment grade real estate to the Phuket real estate market is escalating.

Notable new entries include 74 units at the Melia Phuket Karon Residences that are now for sale. Pricing for one and two bedroom units starts at 8.4 million baht. A 7% three-year guarantee is offered with 30 days owner usage.

Meanwhile, at the newly launched Radisson Mai Khao, 110 condominium hotel residences range from 41-132 square metres. Prices go from 7.2 million baht with a 3 year guaranteed return of 6%.

And Laguna Phuket, which is a good barometer of the island’s broader resort-grade real estate sector, recently launched their Skypark entry level condominium under 3 million baht.

As real estate prices shrink, so is unit size, and pressure on the once dominant villa market is mounting.

There is growing concern that Phuket’s current real estate cycle is starting to mimic the big box condominium build-up in Spain’s resort property sector in the early to mid-2000’s and later came unhinged during the global financial crisis.

Above, an artists impression of one of the Melia Phuket Karon Residences

Bill Barnett

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

Patong

18 cases in one day for Patong’s lifeguards in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

18 cases in one day for Patong's lifeguards in Phuket

PHOTOS: Patong Surf Life Saving

Busy day for Phuket’s local lifeguards as they saved 17 people from the waves off Patong, and one one the Beach Road.

Yesterday (August 27), Patong Lifeguards reported that there were a total  of 18 people rescued, all in a day’s work at Patong beach. They said the situation was very challenging, with limited manpower, equipment and poor weather conditions hampering their efforts.

“The main goal was to save every person’s life by using our team working skills”.

The cases included one middle eastern tourist, one Thai girl, four Chinese tourists and eleven Europeans. All of them were saved without having to send any of them to the hospital. There was also a case just behind the beach when a European tourist had an accident on the beach road. The teams provided first aid and called the Kudoldham rescue team to transport the victim to the Patong hospital.

Daren Jenner, spokesperson for the International Surf Lifesaving Association SE Asia, says that prolonged winds from the southwest monsoon created dangerous conditions over a wide area of coastline from Satun in the south to Ranong in the north.

“The dangerous conditions span nearly 300km, the entire length of Thailand’s west coast.”

These conditions are predicted to worsen through the weekend.”

“The International Surf Lifesaving Association wishes to stress that posting red flags alone is not enough to keep beachgoers safe from the current conditions. Trained and tested ocean lifeguards are needed to prevent unnecessary drownings.”

SOURCE: Patong Surf Life Saving

18 cases in one day for Patong's lifeguards in Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Business

New 222 room development announced for Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 28, 2019

By

New 222 room development announced for Phuket's Mai Khao Beach

A new 222 room development for Mai Khao Beach, on the northern coastline of Phuket, is currently undergoing its environmental impact assessment.

Thai-Chinese Property Holdings has announced it is partnering with APlan Properties to develop the new hotel and residence project, Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach. The development is costing 1.6 billion baht and will be operated by the Radisson Hotel Group.

The rooms will range from the 35 square metre Superior Rooms to expansive 132 square metre Two-bedroom Suites. A collection of ground floor rooms will offer direct access to the property’s outdoor pool, and more than 20 of the rooms and suites will feature private pools.

The project is currently undergoing an environmental impact assessment.

The Radisson Hotel Group has been established in Thailand since 2007 and already has four hotels. The Group’s portfolio in Asia-Pacific will double over the next three years after signing agreements with four hotels in Vietnam and plans to open seven hotels in the Philippines before the end of 2019.

The new Mai Khao property is just 15 minutes drive north from the Phuket International Airport and is scheduled to open at the start of 2023. The Mai Khao Beach is one of the few remaining beaches on Phuket with long stretches of undeveloped coastal areas on the popular west coast facing the Andaman Sea.

The Radisson Hotel Group’s portfolio in Asia-Pacific will double within the next three years. The group already signed agreements with four hotels in Vietnam and plans to open seven hotels in the Philippines this year.

New 222 room development announced for Phuket's Mai Khao Beach | News by The Thaiger

Phuket

Bangkok Airways opens new lounges at Phuket Airport

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 27, 2019

By

Bangkok Airways opens new lounges at Phuket Airport

Bangkok Airways has opened up its new passenger lounge at the Phuket International Airport domestic terminal, offering  Bangkok Airways passengers somewhere to sit, relax and snack while waiting for their flights. The popular Bangkok Airways lounge has been missing since the old domestic airport had a man-over in the past two years.

There are now three lounges, separating the Premier Members from the Blue Ribbon Club members and the Boutique Lounge for economy class fliers. The new lounges cover a total area of 134 square metres. The Premier Lounge accommodates only 20 passengers. Good luck if you’re among them.

Passengers can enjoy complimentary snacks and choices of hot and cold drinks, magazines, newspaper and free wi-fi. The new lounges open from 4.30am-10pm daily.

