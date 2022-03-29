Connect with us

Neighbourhood Guide: Asoke, Bangkok

Pete

Published

 on 

Credit Unsplash

Bangkok can be a challenging city to explore due to its wide variety of streets and neighbourhoods. One of the busiest and most dynamic areas is Asoke. There are many words to describe Asoke. Some label it as a prime hangout spot, while others call it the central business district.

Either way, it’s central location in the heart of Bangkok at the crossroads of the BTS and MRT metro lines makes it one of the most city’s popular meeting spots. In this article, I’ll go over the basics of what you should know before you decide whether to live here.

Transportation
Transportation is key to any city, and Asoke has the best in terms of options. The BTS Skytrain and the MRT Metro connect here, making it convenient for people to transfer between the two lines.

Also, the Airport Rail Link (Makkasan) can take you to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, and the outskirts of Bangkok.

In short, Asoke’s public transportation routes makes it a dynamic and convenient destination for tourists and more important the thousands of daily commuters who work here.

Lifestyle
The area has a variety of venues that provide local residents with no shortage of recreation and leisure spots.

During the week, the atmosphere is vibrant and teeming with activity due to the presence of office employees that momentarily fill the neighbourhood. On weekends, though, the area is quieter and more casual.

The popular Terminal 21 shopping mall is located right besties the two train stations. It’s a shopping hot spot or foreigners and locals alike. Each floor is themed after an international city, from London to San Francisco, New York to Istanbul.

The food court on the sixth floor is popular among travellers and locals alike for the fresh yet affordable affordable food.

Bangkok is a big city with huge buildings and shopping malls. The traffic can be dense and urban areas overcrowded at times, while natural areas are often overlooked and closer than you might realize…

Asoke is home to one of Bangkok’s largest parks. The picturesque Benjakitti Park is just around the corner, about a 10-minute walk south of Terminal 21 along Ratchadapjisek Road.

The newly renovated section called Benejakitti Forest officially opened in February, complete with elevated walkways crisscrossing a wetlands environment. The park is a great place to go for an outdoor jog or just to unwind.

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center is located beside the park and hosts a variety of exhibitions and conferences.

Neighbourhood Guide: Asoke, Bangkok | News by Thaiger

Photo: Benjakatti Forest Park. Credit: Supanut Arunoprayote | Wikimedia

Business
There are several office buildings in the neighbourhood, and more can be found tucked away from the main street.

GMM Grammy Tower, Exchange Tower and Interchange Tower are some of the major office skyscrapers in the area, to name just a few.

Asoke is also centrally located near most of Bangkok’s major urban areas, including Phrom Phong, Thonglor, Ekkamai, Ploenchit, Chidlom and Rama 9.

The other main business districts, Silom and Sathorn, are a short distance away.

Asoke is an ideal location for anyone who loves city life, but also wants to live near their office building. But Be warned that the area gets frantically busy during rush hours.

Living
Asoke provides a variety of residential choices to meet a wide range of needs. Apartments for sale and rent are spread out over a large area.

Some are near the main street, while others are located in the sois (side streets).

Prices also differ from building to building, but since it’s located in the heart of Bangkok, the starting price will be on the higher end.

The average rental price would be around 20,000, but if you’re lucky, you might find a deal for 15,000 baht a month.

If you’re looking to buy an apartment unit, a one-bedroom would cost you 2 million baht for a 30 square metre room, on average, while a three-bedroom apartment would start around 9 million baht.

Most of the accommodations you will find here are apartments, and they tend to be on the smaller side. It’s suitable for couples, but not so much for families.

There are some places that offer three bedrooms, but expect to pay at least 40,000 for older buildings. Newer places will cost more for obvious reasons.

Houses are also available for rent, but they will cost a lot, starting at around 80,000 baht per month.

While Asoke might seem like the perfect city centre neighborhood for those who can afford it, it’s also notorious for its nightlife.

Asoke is home to the iconic Soi Cowboy red light district, while Soi Nana, another mischievous neighbourhood, is just one BTS station away.

 

 

    Pete

    Pete is a writer for The Thiager, and he writes various topics from news, travel and property. His main focus is writing about Thai news, and what is happening in Thailand.

