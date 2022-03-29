Koh Phangan’s Full Moon Party set for Songkran, but no word on water fights

Koh Phangan’s famous Full Moon Party has been given the green light for Songkran, the Thai New Year known for massive water fights, but there hasn’t been any word if water splashing will be allowed.

Koh Phangan, one of the trio of Gulf of Thailand islands off the Surat Thani coast, is known for its massive parties on Haad Rin beach every month on the full moon. This year, the full moon falls on Saturday, April 16, coinciding with Songkran, which is starts on April 13 and is celebrated for several days.

Despite the rumour about the Covid-19 clusters from the Full Moon Countdown event for New Years, a doctor from Surat Thani’s provincial public health department, Jirachart Ruengwatcharin, insisted that there have been no clusters from any of the parties on Koh Phangan, adding that the number of cases in the province has been at a normal rate in comparison to other areas.

With Songkran happening at the same time as the Full Moon Party, the provincial doctor says they are expecting more foreign travellers. Jirachart says the upcoming Full Moon Party during Songkran will be hosted under “strict measures” with more health officials screening attendees. For the New Year’s countdown event, those “strict measures” meant showing a vaccination certificate or Thailand Pass at the entrance to the event.

SOURCE: Bangkokbiznews