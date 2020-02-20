Major condo developers in Bangkok are looking for rental clients | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Major condo developers in Bangkok are looking for rental clients
As sales have taken a nosedive since last year, major condominium developers in Bangkok are looking for rental clients.
As an example, L.P.N. Development, which developed condominiums and houses under the Lumpini brand, is offering newly-launched condos for rent. The company plans to attract tenants by offering lower or slightly lower rents than the market price for a 3 year contract. The rented units are then combined and sold together to investors with 5-6% guaranteed rental returns which LPN adds on top to boost sales.
The strategy has been rolled out as some newly-built projects have seen less than 50% sales. Rents that are collected will be used for room maintenance. LPN condominiums that offer this strategy include Lumpini Township Rangsit-Klong 1 (2,700 units), Lumpini Place Rama 3 Riverine (100 units), and Lumpini Park Phahon 32 (100 units), or the total of 2,900 units worth 2 billion baht.
Another Bangkok developer, Supalai, has also unveiled Supalai Smart Solution, which offers a 30 year lease as an alternative to buying freehold, with the price 35-40% lower than purchasing the units. Buyers can pay 20-40 installments to Supalai with 0% interest within the period of 60 months.
Supalai believes this will meet the demands of high-earning customers, senior customers, and foreigners. Condominiums that offer Supalai Smart Solution are in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Rayong such as Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39.
Many developers have seen sales plummet since last year, due to internal and external factors, including slowing economic growth, tighter mortgage regulations, and the strong baht which affects Chinese buyers, who are the major condo investors in Thailand.
SOURCE: positioningmag.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Bangkok gunman arrested this morning in Phetchaburi
A lone, jealous gunman, who killed his ex-wife in her place of employment in a shopping centre near Victory Monument yesterday afternoon, has been arrested.
The 34 year old gunman was arrested in a home in Phetchaburi, south west of Bangkok, at 4.30am today. He has been charged with pre-meditated murder, illegal possession of a weapon and carrying a gun in public.
He has allegedly confessed to all charges. Police took the man back to the Phayathai police station, near to where the incident happened.
Yesterday, Bangkok police reported the shooting of a woman at the Icon Clinic in the Century Movie Plaza. A bystander was also shot during the incident. The gunman fled the scene straight after the shooting.
The deceased woman was a 28 year old staff member at the clinic. The injured person was a fellow staff member, according to police. Witnesses report seven shots were fired.
Bangkok Metro Police announced that they’d identified the suspect as Danusorn Nooncharoen, the ex-husband of the victim. The gunman reportedly worked in security at the Siam Paragon shopping centre. According to police, the couple divorced last week after 10 years of marriage.
Police speculated that the incident was motivated through jealousy of a new man in his ex-wife’s life.
Police reported today that they had found a suicide note from the gunman where he wrote that he was going to kill his ex-wifes’ new lover and then kill himself.
The shooting happened 10 days after a deranged Thai army soldier opened fire inside another shopping mall in Korat, north east Thailand. The rampage left 30 people dead, including the gunman, plus another 50+ injuries. It was also 5 weeks after another shooting at a Lop Buri gold shop at the Robinsons Shopping Centre.
Despite all these incidents and the prevalence of guns in the hands of private citizens in Thailand, there has been no discussion from government officials about better gun controls.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Gunman allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife at mall in Bangkok, another injured
Bangkok police report that a woman was shot and killed and a bystander wounded after a man opened fire in a shopping centre this afternoon. The gunman fled the scene straight after the shooting. He’s still at large.
The incident took place in front of a beauty clinic inside Century Movie Plaza, near the Victory Monument. The clinic is identified as the Icon Clinic. The deceased woman is a 28 year old staff member at the clinic. The injured person was a fellow staff member, accord to police. Witnesses report seven shots were fired.
At this stage police speculate that the incident was spurred by some jealousy, not fully understood at this time.
In CCTV footage obtained by Khaosod English, a gunman approaches the victim at her work desk before firing his handgun at her. Bangkok Metro Police say they’ve identified the suspect as Danusorn Nooncharoen, an ex-husband of the victim. The gunman reportedly works in security at the Siam Paragon shopping centre. According to police, the couple divorced last week after 10 years of marriage.
The shooting comes 10 days after a deranged soldier opened fire inside another shopping mall in Korat, north east Thailand. The rampage left 29 people dead, including the gunman and just over 5 weeks following another shooting at a Lop Buri gold shop at the Robinsons Shopping Centre.
Despite all these incidents and the prevalence of guns in the hands of private citizens in Thailand, there has been no discussion from government officials about better gun controls.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
1 dead, 1 injured in Bangkok mall shooting, gunman escapes
One woman is dead and a bystander injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on this afternoon. The incident occurred in front of a beauty clinic inside Century Movies Plaza, just steps away from a tourist shopping area. The victim killed was a 28 year old employee of the clinic, while the injured victim was her colleague. Police say at least seven shots were fired
The gunman fled the scene after the shooting. Initial investigations show the murder was spurred by jealousy, though a police spokesman says no motive has been ruled out.
A senior police officer describes the perpetrator as a the victim’s boyfriend, Danusorn Nooncharoen, reportedly a physician. Anyone who may have information about the suspect’s whereabouts is advised to alert the police by dialing 1599 or 02-354-6958.
The shooting comes barely a week after a soldier opened fire inside a shopping mall in Korat city in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. The rampage left 30 people, including the gunman, and raised concerns over the public’s safety from gun violence.
This is a developing story. The Thaiger will provide updates as they become available.
SOURCE: KhaosodKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Thailand’s PM2.5 micron elephant in the room – OPINION
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Chevy’s having a “garage sale” and prices are halved
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Israel travel ban rankles Thailand
Major condo developers in Bangkok are looking for rental clients
Principal beats 10 year old, threatens to kill him and “eat his liver with whisky”
Three Thais on Yokohama virus ship have COVID-19 coronavirus
Two passengers of virus-hit cruise ship die in Japan
Baht remains strong despite virus, economic slowdown
Abbot who embezzled 69.7 million baht gets fines, suspended sentence
Asset World says hotel bookings in Thailand starting to recover
Dutchman’s killer, sentenced to death in absentia, arrested after 13 years on the run
CORONAVIRUS update: Scientists debunk conspiracies, South Korea cases jump to 82
Hong Kong police on a roll as third suspect in toilet paper heist flushed out
All but one of 138 Thai evacuees from Wuhan return home as quarantine ends
Korea reports 15 more coronavirus cases, total now 46
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
- Economy3 days ago
General Motors pulling out of Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thailand welcomes cruise ship shunned in Vietnam over virus fears
- Coronavirus3 days ago
21 Vietnamese fishermen taken for coronavirus testing in Songkhla
- Coronavirus4 days ago
UPDATE: China coronavirus deaths reach 1665, Taiwan reports first fatality
- Songkran2 days ago
Thai government ponders nine day Songkran holiday
- Coronavirus2 days ago
World travel suffers as coronavirus outbreak drags on