Bangkok
Artists create sci-fi versions of Bangkok
Several artists are creating sci-fi versions of Bangkok in their work. Two filmmakers, a painter, and illustrators are imagining Bangkok with ghosts, AI, and snow in Bangkok.
One filmmaker, Stephan Zlotescu, has produced a film about an AI robot falling in love with a woman in Bangkok. The AI takes over a man’s body to pursue the woman. The film, AI Love You,” was released on Netflix in February.
Another filmmaker, Nate Pantumsinchai, is producing a film called “Wayward Gods.” The film’s promo on Nate’s website shows spaceships flying through Bangkok, and a man wearing a mask with the face of a Thai god. The film’s protagonist wants to get his powers back and defeat an evil corporation.
One Thai painter’s upcoming exhibition ‘Thyberpunk’ combines Thai myths about miracles, spirits, and ghosts, with science fiction. The exhibition by painter Kamolchat “Jarmo” Pangtho can be seen at Bangkok’s One Wall Art Foundation on December 18. Details and the address can be found in the Facebook post below.
Meanwhile, the company Bangkok Snow Removal imagines what the nation’s capital would look like with snow. One illustration shows a 7-Eleven with a taxi, dogs, and people around it, covered in snow. Another shows a line of motorcycle taxi drivers sitting on a bench and huddled around a fire in the snow. People can order magnets, coasters, and prints of these images and others on Bangkok Snow Removal’s website HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
Chinese lost at sea reported to have been trafficked
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
Another push for helmet use in Phuket
Former MP jailed after casting votes for colleagues
Over 1000 people evacuated after Thailand’s Mun river bursts its banks
Wallaya Villas is back with its new pool villas in Phuket
Artists create sci-fi versions of Bangkok
Thai transwoman climbs down building to escape Hong Kong cops
Thailand’s ‘state of emergency’ finally draws to a close
Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Pro vaping group calls on govt to legalise e-cigarettes
Chon Buri blaze kills disabled man and his dogs
Former Miss Grand Myanmar denied entry to Thailand, not arrested
BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it
Thailand officially grants longer stays to tourists with extended visa on arrival
Indian techies illegally trafficked to Myawaddy by cyber criminals
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
4 taxi drivers fined for overcharging and refusing service
World record petrified tree to become geological tourist attraction
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
-
Best Bites57 mins ago
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
-
Best Bites4 days ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Best of2 days ago
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
-
Cannabis7 hours ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
-
Cannabis News3 days ago
Anutin aims to clarify cannabis reform bill, not recriminalise it