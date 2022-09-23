Artists create sci-fi versions of Bangkok

Several artists are creating sci-fi versions of Bangkok in their work. Two filmmakers, a painter, and illustrators are imagining Bangkok with ghosts, AI, and snow in Bangkok.

One filmmaker, Stephan Zlotescu, has produced a film about an AI robot falling in love with a woman in Bangkok. The AI takes over a man’s body to pursue the woman. The film, AI Love You,” was released on Netflix in February.

Another filmmaker, Nate Pantumsinchai, is producing a film called “Wayward Gods.” The film’s promo on Nate’s website shows spaceships flying through Bangkok, and a man wearing a mask with the face of a Thai god. The film’s protagonist wants to get his powers back and defeat an evil corporation.

One Thai painter’s upcoming exhibition ‘Thyberpunk’ combines Thai myths about miracles, spirits, and ghosts, with science fiction. The exhibition by painter Kamolchat “Jarmo” Pangtho can be seen at Bangkok’s One Wall Art Foundation on December 18. Details and the address can be found in the Facebook post below.



Meanwhile, the company Bangkok Snow Removal imagines what the nation’s capital would look like with snow. One illustration shows a 7-Eleven with a taxi, dogs, and people around it, covered in snow. Another shows a line of motorcycle taxi drivers sitting on a bench and huddled around a fire in the snow. People can order magnets, coasters, and prints of these images and others on Bangkok Snow Removal’s website HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

