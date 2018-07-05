Property
Habitat Group launches three projects valued at 3 billion baht
Habitat Group is poised to launch three new projects with a total value of 3 billion baht in the second half of 2018.
Recognising the growing trend of buying properties for investment, the company reveals this sector is growing 10-20% per year and foreigners looking to invest in property assets are making up a increasing part of that growth each year.
The Group has had a record first quarter this year with sales of 1.9 billion baht, a 63% increase on 2017, and is well on target for 12-month sales of 3 billion baht in 2018.
Mr. Chanin Vanijwongse, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat Group, the country’s leading property-for-investment developer, commented, “We will be launching three new luxury development projects worth a combined 3 billion baht during the second half of 2018. These residential and for-investment condominium developments will be located in the heart of Bangkok and Pattaya.”
Two of these new condominium developments will be launched in Q3 2018 under the Group’s ‘Walden’ brand, and are luxury low-rise condominiums for residence and investment. Located in Sukhumvit 39 will be the 950 million baht eight-storey 116-unit condominium ‘Walden Sukhumvit 39’ with sales starting from 5.6 million baht per unit.
Another 800 million baht project called ‘Walden Sukhumvit 31’ will be a luxury eight-storey 104-unit condominium located on Sukhumvit 31, also with sales starting from 5.6 million baht.
“Sukhumvit area is an important business hub and an area we believe will continue to grow. In addition to residential offerings, Sukhumvit is considered a “complete location” with offices, five-star hotels, shopping malls, tourism, hospitals, and educational institutions.
Walden Sukhumvit 39 and Walden Sukhumvit 31 offer convenient commuting for residents who can use the mass transit system to get around Bangkok easily, as well as being conveniently located nearby to shopping malls such as EmQuartier and Emporium, as well as many well-known schools.
The Walden Sukhumvit 39 and Walden Sukhumvit 31 developments have a different business model to the Group’s branded-resort developments in Pattaya, as they will be available both for residence and investment. Habitat Group’s hospitality arm, Habitat Hospitality, will be managing the properties and facilitating rent for owners. The company will work to support rental ROI for investors, and also ensure that developments see a capital appreciation of 3-5% annually.
The third development to be launched in 2018 is located in North Pattaya with a project value of 1.25 billion baht, and is planned for a Q4 launch. The project will use an investment model with guaranteed returns, and it will be managed by a well-known US hotel chain.
Habitat Group’s sales in H1 2018 totaled 1.9 billion baht, up 63% year-on-year and already surpassing total sales in 2017, which were 1.298 billion baht. The Group forecasts total sales for 2018 to reach 3 billion baht, a 131% year-on-year increase.
This record performance is on the back of successful sales at X2 Pattaya Oceanphere, which is 70% sold; the resort-style condominium on Na Jomtien Beach, Best Western Premier Bayphere Pattaya, which is sold out; BluPhere Pattaya managed by BW Premier Collection, which is also sold out; Wyndham Atlas Wongamat Pattaya which is 90% sold; the ultra luxury residence LEROY Ruamrudee, which is 100% sold; and Walden Asoke which was only launched in March 2018 and is already 80% sold.
“The Thai economy offers a positive trend for property investment. With interest rates lower than 1%, and since stock investment comes with risk and a chance for loss, investors want to diversify their portfolios with less risky assets that offer steady returns, and the property market is an attractive option. Statistics have shown an annual growth of 10-20% in number of real estate investors, while long-term investors in this market continue to invest,” added Mr. Chanin.
Thai investors remain Habitat Group’s largest market at 60%. The remainder come primarily from Singapore, Hong Kong and China, with the latter being the largest nationality of international investors reaching almost 40% of the total. Other international markets on the up include Europe, the Middle East and Myanmar which together are showing an annual growth rate of 20-30% for Habitat Group.
In the case of Habitat Group, guaranteed rental yields of 6% for five years are offered. All Habitat Group developments are in prime locations with award-winning architecture and design, as well as quality built-ins and electric appliances, ensuring yields are high and with land prices continuing to trend upwards investors will profit from this with 3-5% capital gain yearly.
“Incoming foreign investors to Thailand are one of the main disruptors to the real estate market, however, Thai investors remain a big part of the market.
Interest in Bangkok’s Central Business District will continue to grow due to limited supply, therefore I see the trend for buying a second residence in the heart of the city or owning an asset for rent will continue to attract expats working in Bangkok, such as European and Japanese residents, as well as Thai people.
Habitat Group’s development projects for investment purpose thus answers this need very well. We will help investors take care of all management aspects including yields and returns, rental contracts, and maintenance. As for our projects in Pattaya, investors can use their room for upto 14 nights per year and booking will be managed by the respective five-star world-class hotel chains we work with to ensure the best return for our investors,” concluded Mr. Chanin.
For more information please visit HERE or call 02 168 8266 or 081 451 0002.
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Lux Neo is now available, combining stunning sea views and outstanding modern design. Lux Neo is the newest award winning project by the “Neo” team with critiqued unique villa design and award winning styling. Click HERE to read more about the Neo design team and some of their otters award-winning projects.
This magnificent site offers a unique combination for in Thailand – inspired design, value, astonishing views and quality. Designer two or three bedroom villas are now available with sea views to Chaweng Noi and just minutes to the main attractions, beaches, shops, airport and the main Chaweng shopping and beach areas.
The “Lux” location is 18 Rai of premium Chaweng Noi sea view land with “Neo” being a private 12 plot residential development featuring the uniquely inspired villa style. The highly desirable location of Chaweng Noi is just 1 kilometre away from some of Koh Samui’s best beaches and restaurants.
These luxuriously designed spaces include vaulted double height ceilings, mezzanine floors, large open airy spaces, modern terrazzo bathrooms and mezzanine bedrooms – all with breathtaking views of Koh Samui offering unparalleled design with nothing else like it in South East Asia.
Prices start from 8.8 million baht for the 2 bedroom villas ranging up to 12.5 million baht for the 3 bedroom villas.
Read more about the details of this stunning Samui development or make enquiries HERE. You will be able to find out a lot more information as well as compare the new Lux Neo to other projects in the area.
Go to property.thethaiger.com when you want to search for Thailand’s largest selection of properties.
Three new luxury show suites open at flagship Twin Palms Residences
MONTAZURE ON STUNNING KAMALA BEACH
MontAzure, the upscale mixed-use residential resort community set on 454 rai (178 acres or 72 hectares) of mountainside to beachfront land in Kamala, has launched 3 new on-site beachfront show suites at the award-winning beach condominium development, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure.
Considered by real estate experts to be one of the most compelling lifestyle investment opportunities on Phuket, the development will be managed and operated by Twinpalms Group. Investors and visitors will be able to tour and experience all three of the units to really get a feel for the unique luxury island lifestyle on offer.
“Recent luxury investment trends on Phuket have seen a move away from private villas toward upscale condos, especially penthouse units with outdoor facilities. Buyers appreciate the opportunity to own these luxury properties on a freehold basis,” says MontAzure Executive Director Setthaphol Boottho.
“Properties managed by reputable brands also attract savvy investors, as the condos can be rented out to international visitors and therefore generate income when owners are not using them,” he added.
Andreas Savvides of Haveli Design, whose pedigree includes several landmark residential developments in Bangkok including 185 Rajadamri and The River, designed the interiors for two of the new show units at Twinpalms Residences MontAzure, one of which is a stunning penthouse with a rooftop pool and ocean view sun deck.
As the first phase of the expansive MontAzure master-planned mixed-use development, the luxury beachfront condominiums have already attracted lifestyle-driven investors looking for a combination of hotel-based yields and usage time, along with strong capital appreciation due to the rare beachfront location. Owners enjoy privacy and world-class facilities without having to employ their own staff as they would at a private villa.
The development is sensitively designed as a series of low-rise clusters orchestrated around generous communal swimming pools with intimate views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. One-bedroom units are sized from 70 to 250sqm while the two-bedroom units range from 154 to 400sqm. The developers also recently added super penthouses measuring an impressive 799sqm and offering stunning views of Phuket’s idyllic sunset coast. Prices for entry-level investment units start from 15.5 Million baht.
Part of the development’s beachfront zone, Twinpalms Residences MontAzure is just a short stroll along the beach from HQ Beach Lounge, which has become an island favourite for its chic, contemporary oceanfront dining and entertainment. The sea view restaurant at HQ serves delicious light fare, signature cocktails, fine wines and an eclectic music selection to match the casual surroundings.
Right next door to HQ Beach Lounge, lifestyle aficionados can enjoy causal fine dining, world class drinks and entertainment at Café Del Mar, Phuket’s hippest waterfront venue with 40 metres of beach frontage and chic tropical design. A rolling schedule of events includes weekly pool parties, international guest DJs, and tempting food and drinks promotions to attract a stylish global clientele.
Enhancing the unique choice of word-class beachfront facilities, MontAzure’s anchor hotel, InterContinental Phuket Resort, will open this year to offer visitors and residents of Kamala even more options for dining and entertainment, complementing the breathtaking sea views and tropical surroundings.
“Twinpalms Residences MontAzure offers buyers a rare opportunity to own a property within an integrated beachfront resort and residential community just steps from the pristine sands at Kamala beach and within walking distance of the island’s most popular beachfront venues,” says Henri Young, Director of Marketing at MontAzure.
To mark the launch of the new show suites and MontAzure is offering buyers a guaranteed return on investment for 3 years on selected units, as well as free furniture packages valued up to 2 Million baht.
For more information or to make an appointment to view the show units call +66 93 624 8800 or email [email protected]
Sansiri launches THE BASE Central – Phuket
Sansiri launched another one of their ‘BASE’ branded condos with the launch of ‘THE BASE Central Phuket’.
Quoting from their media release, “The design is influenced by an enchanting lifestyle where the native people and Chinese from across the seas come together to create the Peranakan culture under the new concept ‘MARK MY BASE’.”
Poomisak Julamaneechot, Vice Managing Director of the condominium development project, San Siri Public Company Limited says, “Sansiri has continued under The Base brand in Phuket by launching this new project ‘The Base Central –Phuket’ with a budget for construction 1,660 million Baht.”
“The unique location at the heart of the island near Central Festival, and just one minute from the proposed new light rail station.”
“The project is under the branding of ‘Complete Your Living Experience’. The project will be available for initial registration and reservations on June 23-24 with prices starting from 1.99 million Baht.”
Check out some more about the new project HERE. (In English and Thai)
