Connect with us

Property

Duplex condominiums in Bangkok offering high quality living 2022

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Fazwaz

Duplex condominiums are becoming popular in Bangkok because it offers more space and privacy. Many Bangkok developers are now including duplex condominiums in their developments, providing an alternative to traditional layouts and increasing the number of units available to buyers.

With so many duplex condo choices to choose from in Bangkok, picking the right one can be a long and laborious task. So, to help you with your search, Thaiger Property is here to provide you with a list of the top 7 duplex condominiums in Bangkok below!

Best Duplex Condominiums in Bangkok

1. Siamese Rama 9

Siamese Rama 9 is one of the best mixed-use projects (Condominium – Office Building – Retail area) that includes all new functions and the use of innovative technology, which is considered the highlight of the project called Siamese Technology. This condo and apartment project is located in Bang Kapi, Bangkok and it is scheduled for completion in Jun 2024. It has 2101 units across 38 floors.

You can enjoy a full range of facilities located on the 13th-floor which includes a communal pool, fitness room, yoga room, changing room, steam room, and sauna. Besides, there is a greenery garden surrounding the project. Moreover, there is a multi-purpose room, which can be a library, a meeting room, or a sky bar. On top of that, you can easily access the Si Rat Expressway which is adjacent to Rama 9 Road, heading to Ramkhamhaeng which can connect multiple ways. Besides, there will be The MRT Orange Line shortly that crosses Rama 9 Road. The closest station is MRTA, which is only 350 meters away from the project. This condo enhances the quality of residents on the concept of ”Why choose when you can have it all!

Sale price range: THB 3,736,000 – THB 8,590,000

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Duplex condominiums in Bangkok offering high quality living 2022 | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Fazwaz

2. Siamese Gioia

A 140 square metres duplex condo with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is available for rent in Siamese Gioia. If you want to live in a modern condo with floor to ceiling windows, this is the one you are looking for. Sitting on the top floor of a 7-story low-rise condominium building, the fully furnished duplex condo offers a beautiful garden view and easy access to the rooftop garden. Residents can also enjoy the swimming pool, fitness centre, and sauna available in the condominium complex. Thus, giving them a chance to live luxuriously. Moreover, the building is located near Phrom Phong BTS, Central World, Praram 9 Hospital, Phetchaburi MRT, and Japanese restaurants.

Sale price range: THB 4,900,000 – THB 17,500,000

Rent price range: THB 22,000 – THB 90,000

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Best duplex condominiums in Bangkok

Siamese Gioia

3. The Room Sukhumvit 21

If you’re looking for a luxurious place to live in the heart of Bangkok, the two-bedroom duplex condominium in The Room Sukhumvit 21 might be a good choice for you. Located on Asok Montri Road, the building is close to everything you could ever need, from public transport to great restaurants and malls. The duplex condo for rent in this building is fully furnished. Additionally, it comes with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a balcony where you can enjoy Bangkok’s fantastic skyline. The building itself features a wide range of amenities that residents can enjoy, such as a communal pool, gym, garden area, reading room, and even co-working space.

Sale price range: THB 7,650,000 – THB 25,000,000

Rent price range: THB 23,000 – THB 80,000

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Duplex condominiums in Bangkok offering high quality living 2022 | News by Thaiger

4. Siamese Exclusive Sukhumvit 31

With a “Living in the Garden” concept design by Somdoon Architects, Siamese Exclusive Sukhumvit 31 offers its residents with a luxurious lifestyle among green areas. This luxury condominium is located conveniently close to both BTS and MRT stations, as well as main roads like Sukhumbit, Asoke, Thonglor, and New Petchbury.

The 21-story building is facing east and west, so residents can get fantastic view of the Sukhumvit area. Moreveover, it has a number of amazing facilities that residents can enjoy, such as a Sky Pool, Fitness Centre, Sauna and Steam Room, and even a library. The building also have on-site restaurants for a more comfortable living.

Sale price range: THB 8,890,000 – THB 54,860,000

Rent price range: THB 40,000 – THB 95,000

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Duplex condominiums in Bangkok offering high quality living 2022 | News by Thaiger

Siamese Exclusive Sukhumvit 31

5. The Line Sukhumvit 101

The Line Sukhumvit 101 is situated just 250 metres away from Punnawithi BTS Station and close to Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway. Thus, this the one bedroom duplex condominium is an excellent choice for singles or couples who want to live in the middle of the action. The luxurious unit comes with comfortable furnishings and a simple but elegant design. The duplex condo sits on the 37th floor. Therefore, it offers sweeping views of Bangkok. Furthermore, residents can enjoy a communal pool, gym, garden, and jacuzzi. In addition, for those looking for a bigger duplex condo, The Line Sukhumvit 21 also has 2 bedroom duplex options.

Sale price range: THB 3,700,000 – THB 6,900,00

Rent price range: THB 12,000 – THB 39,000

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Duplex condominiums in Bangkok offering high quality living 2022 | News by Thaiger

The Line Sukhumvit 101

6. Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn

Hunting for a place to live near the Business District? Then the 1 bedroom duplex condo at Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn can be the perfect choice for you. Situated on the 25th floor of Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn, the 38 square metres condo offers outstanding design, high-ceiling, big windows, and a beautiful city view. Thus, the unit is airy and spacious. Furthermore, the building is located amid Sathorn-Narathiwas, only a few steps away from Chong Nonsi BTS. Therefore, it’s a great place for working age people.

Sale price range: THB 4,532,000 – THB 8,600,000

Rent price range: THB 15,000 – THB 36,000

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Duplex condominiums in Bangkok

Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn

7. Biohouse

The last duplex condominium on this list is among the most spacious in Bangkok. With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this 330 square metres unit can be a nice place to live with families with kids. Moreover, it has a 360 degree, unblocked open view of Bangkok and luxurious interior design. The building itself is located in Khlong Tan Nuea and comes with Jacuzzi and Sauna for residents.

Rent price range: THB 100,000 – THB 180,000

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Best duplex condominiums in Bangkok

Biohouse

So, do any of these duplex condos catch your eyes? Make a well-informed decision and seek professional advice from Thaiger Property!

If you have a furry friend in Bangkok, you may check out our list of the top pet-friendly condos in Bangkok!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Thailand12 mins ago

      President of a top university resigns after air hostess photos
      Thailand22 mins ago

      Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
      Thailand36 mins ago

      8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
      Sponsored2 hours ago

      Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
      image
      Politics60 mins ago

      Former Thai PM Abhisit Vejjajiva under fire from Pheu Thai members
      Thailand1 hour ago

      Raising monkeys, living near forests carries increased malaria risk – health officials
      Tourism2 hours ago

      Anutin reports surge in Thailand Pass applications after Test & Go dropped
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

      Thai lung specialist highlights Covid-19 risks for elderly unvaccinated
      Thailand2 hours ago

      Thailand’s Fading Tourism & BKFC in Thailand | GMT
      Tourism2 hours ago

      Officials hope Test & Go cancellation will see flights to Thailand double by year end
      Thailand3 hours ago

      Thailand and Japan sign defence transfer pact to counter China’s growing influence
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

      Yay May. Covid numbers down, arrival numbers up in Thailand.
      Thailand18 hours ago

      How is Crypto currency used in Thailand?
      Events20 hours ago

      “No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
      Thailand21 hours ago

      Is Thailand ready for a Clean Air Act?
      Transport23 hours ago

      Thailand braces for higher fuel and energy costs
      Thailand8 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism1 year ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism1 year ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending