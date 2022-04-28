Duplex condominiums in Bangkok offering high quality living 2022

Duplex condominiums are becoming popular in Bangkok because it offers more space and privacy. Many Bangkok developers are now including duplex condominiums in their developments, providing an alternative to traditional layouts and increasing the number of units available to buyers.

With so many duplex condo choices to choose from in Bangkok, picking the right one can be a long and laborious task. So, to help you with your search, Thaiger Property is here to provide you with a list of the top 7 duplex condominiums in Bangkok below!

Best Duplex Condominiums in Bangkok

1. Siamese Rama 9

Siamese Rama 9 is one of the best mixed-use projects (Condominium – Office Building – Retail area) that includes all new functions and the use of innovative technology, which is considered the highlight of the project called Siamese Technology. This condo and apartment project is located in Bang Kapi, Bangkok and it is scheduled for completion in Jun 2024. It has 2101 units across 38 floors.

You can enjoy a full range of facilities located on the 13th-floor which includes a communal pool, fitness room, yoga room, changing room, steam room, and sauna. Besides, there is a greenery garden surrounding the project. Moreover, there is a multi-purpose room, which can be a library, a meeting room, or a sky bar. On top of that, you can easily access the Si Rat Expressway which is adjacent to Rama 9 Road, heading to Ramkhamhaeng which can connect multiple ways. Besides, there will be The MRT Orange Line shortly that crosses Rama 9 Road. The closest station is MRTA, which is only 350 meters away from the project. This condo enhances the quality of residents on the concept of ”Why choose when you can have it all!

Sale price range: THB 3,736,000 – THB 8,590,000

2. Siamese Gioia

A 140 square metres duplex condo with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is available for rent in Siamese Gioia. If you want to live in a modern condo with floor to ceiling windows, this is the one you are looking for. Sitting on the top floor of a 7-story low-rise condominium building, the fully furnished duplex condo offers a beautiful garden view and easy access to the rooftop garden. Residents can also enjoy the swimming pool, fitness centre, and sauna available in the condominium complex. Thus, giving them a chance to live luxuriously. Moreover, the building is located near Phrom Phong BTS, Central World, Praram 9 Hospital, Phetchaburi MRT, and Japanese restaurants.

Sale price range: THB 4,900,000 – THB 17,500,000

Rent price range: THB 22,000 – THB 90,000

3. The Room Sukhumvit 21

If you’re looking for a luxurious place to live in the heart of Bangkok, the two-bedroom duplex condominium in The Room Sukhumvit 21 might be a good choice for you. Located on Asok Montri Road, the building is close to everything you could ever need, from public transport to great restaurants and malls. The duplex condo for rent in this building is fully furnished. Additionally, it comes with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a balcony where you can enjoy Bangkok’s fantastic skyline. The building itself features a wide range of amenities that residents can enjoy, such as a communal pool, gym, garden area, reading room, and even co-working space.

Sale price range: THB 7,650,000 – THB 25,000,000

Rent price range: THB 23,000 – THB 80,000

4. Siamese Exclusive Sukhumvit 31

With a “Living in the Garden” concept design by Somdoon Architects, Siamese Exclusive Sukhumvit 31 offers its residents with a luxurious lifestyle among green areas. This luxury condominium is located conveniently close to both BTS and MRT stations, as well as main roads like Sukhumbit, Asoke, Thonglor, and New Petchbury.

The 21-story building is facing east and west, so residents can get fantastic view of the Sukhumvit area. Moreveover, it has a number of amazing facilities that residents can enjoy, such as a Sky Pool, Fitness Centre, Sauna and Steam Room, and even a library. The building also have on-site restaurants for a more comfortable living.

Sale price range: THB 8,890,000 – THB 54,860,000

Rent price range: THB 40,000 – THB 95,000

5. The Line Sukhumvit 101

The Line Sukhumvit 101 is situated just 250 metres away from Punnawithi BTS Station and close to Chaloem Maha Nakhon Expressway. Thus, this the one bedroom duplex condominium is an excellent choice for singles or couples who want to live in the middle of the action. The luxurious unit comes with comfortable furnishings and a simple but elegant design. The duplex condo sits on the 37th floor. Therefore, it offers sweeping views of Bangkok. Furthermore, residents can enjoy a communal pool, gym, garden, and jacuzzi. In addition, for those looking for a bigger duplex condo, The Line Sukhumvit 21 also has 2 bedroom duplex options.

Sale price range: THB 3,700,000 – THB 6,900,00

Rent price range: THB 12,000 – THB 39,000

6. Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn

Hunting for a place to live near the Business District? Then the 1 bedroom duplex condo at Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn can be the perfect choice for you. Situated on the 25th floor of Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn, the 38 square metres condo offers outstanding design, high-ceiling, big windows, and a beautiful city view. Thus, the unit is airy and spacious. Furthermore, the building is located amid Sathorn-Narathiwas, only a few steps away from Chong Nonsi BTS. Therefore, it’s a great place for working age people.

Sale price range: THB 4,532,000 – THB 8,600,000

Rent price range: THB 15,000 – THB 36,000

7. Biohouse

The last duplex condominium on this list is among the most spacious in Bangkok. With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this 330 square metres unit can be a nice place to live with families with kids. Moreover, it has a 360 degree, unblocked open view of Bangkok and luxurious interior design. The building itself is located in Khlong Tan Nuea and comes with Jacuzzi and Sauna for residents.

Rent price range: THB 100,000 – THB 180,000

So, do any of these duplex condos catch your eyes? Make a well-informed decision and seek professional advice from Thaiger Property!

If you have a furry friend in Bangkok, you may check out our list of the top pet-friendly condos in Bangkok!